Multiple Agencies Respond To House Fire
Friday morning January 27th 2023 at approx 7:30 am a call was placed to the emergency dispatch center in Salem for a house fire in Eddyville. Pacific West Ambulance was dispatched along with Toledo Fire Department. Toledo Fire immediately requested Tenders from Siletz and Newport Fire Departments due to the rural location of this fire. Newport Fire's Chief Sakaris along with Toledo Engine 43 arrived on scene to a fully engulfed house fire. Crews pulled hose lines and began a defensive attack and exposure protection. Toledo Tender 41 arrived shortly there after and started supplying water.
kezi.com
Corvallis Fire Department extinguishes blazing vehicle on highway
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A car whose engine burst into flames as it traveled down the highway Friday morning was put out by firefighters while bystanders helped the driver, the Corvallis Fire Department reported. According to the Corvallis Fire Department, firefighters were called out to Highway 34 near Terra Drive at...
philomathnews.com
Philomath, Kings Valley firefighters help fight blaze
Several fire departments, including personnel and equipment from Philomath and Kings Valley, responded to a house fire on Friday morning in Eddyville, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. Philomath firefighters responded at 8:15 a.m. Jan. 27 to a mutual aid request to help battle the residential blaze. Newport and Toledo also...
philomathnews.com
Mother, toddler, infant involved in Highway 20 crash
A mother with a toddler and an infant in the vehicle crashed off Highway 20 down an embankment just west of Highway 34 on Friday afternoon, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. Emergency responders were dispatched to the crash at 2:05 p.m. Jan. 27 to find a vehicle on its side. The mother and infant were only able to exit the vehicle after crews removed a window.
kezi.com
Intense police chase with shots fired at officers ends with standoff at rural home, Eugene police say
EUGENE, Ore. -- An intense chase Thursday night with shots fired at police that ended in a standoff and gunfire at a rural home south of Eugene has one suspect in jail and another recovering in the hospital, Eugene Police Department said. According to EPD, an officer stopped a truck...
kpic
44-year-old Jackson County man dies while in custody at Oregon State Penitentiary
SALEM, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections adult in custody, John Anthony Duval Jr., passed away January 27, 2023, DOC reported Saturday. Duval was incarcerated at Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem and passed away at the facility, the report said. "As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State...
hh-today.com
On passing P&W trains, watch for city names
Here’s the thing about Albany: It’s a railroad town, and cruising around town on a bike inevitably means you’re going to see trains. First, of course, you hear them. And being a railroad nut, when I hear the horn of an approaching train, I usually stop to watch it go by. Which is what happened, again, on Friday afternoon:
kezi.com
Junction City neighborhood frustrated with bright light posts
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- Residents of a Junction City neighborhood are asking city leaders to make changes to the lamp posts of a newly constructed park, as they claim they are too bright. The lights are located just feet away from several homes in a subdivision known as “The Reserve.”...
kptv.com
19-year-old arrested for armed robbery at Salem parkade
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A 19-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection with a Jan. 11 armed robbery in Salem, according to the Salem Police Department. Shortly before 6 p.m. on Jan. 11, a man reported he was robbed by a man he had recently met in at the downtown mall.
SWAT team arrests accused dog killer after shed standoff: Marion County Sheriff’s Office
A Jefferson man was arrested on Jan. 26 for allegedly shooting his neighbor’s dog to death five months ago.
kpic
Second inmate walks away from Marion County Transition Center this month
SALEM, Ore. — A second inmate has walked away from a Salem area transition center in the last 15 days. Deputies are looking for 39-year-old Pedro Miguel Angel Perez-Perez who left the Marion County Transition Center at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say if you see Perez-Perez, call emergency dispatch...
kezi.com
Accidents lead to costly repairs on Highway 20 in Corvallis
CORVALLIS, Ore -- Highway 20 in Corvallis hasn't had a lot of luck these past couple of months. First, in late November, a semi-truck hit the ramp severely damaging it. Then, on January 25, an over-height car carrier truck left its mark on the highway when a vehicle fell off as it passed. The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) can attest that all this damage will cost quite a large amount of money to fix.
kpic
Police: Body found in the Willamette River downstream from Ferry Street Bridge
EUGENE, Ore. — A deceased person was found in the Willamette River Tuesday afternoon, says the Lane County Sheriff's Office. Monday night at approximately 5:30 p.m., Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue personnel, Eugene Springfield Fire, and the Eugene Police Department responded to the Willamette River near Ferry Street Bridge to assist in the search of a person in the water.
Fraud victims of disbarred Oregon attorney Lori Deveny left destitute, homeless, broken
Barbara Shorten of Oregon City remembers her lawyer brought a beautiful bouquet of flowers to her hospital room when she was paralyzed from the waist down after her car was rear-ended and thrown off the road into a pond in August 2015. Shorten considered the flowers a kind gesture by...
lebanonlocalnews.com
Homeless shelter opens in Sweet Home
An idea that has been years in the making for many community stakeholders finally came to fruition last Saturday, Jan. 14, when the Family Assistance and Resource Center’s (FAC) Managed Outreach and Community Resource Facility, primarily designed to serve Sweet Home’s homeless population, opened on a parcel of land east of Bi-Mart.
klcc.org
Lane County's fentanyl awareness campaign aims to meet teens "where they're at"
Lane County Public Health announced it’s launched Oregon’s first fentanyl awareness campaign—meant to counteract the scourge of overdoses and deaths from the powerful opioid. Lane County Public Health announced it’s launched Oregon’s first fentanyl awareness campaign—meant to counteract the scourge of overdoses and deaths from the powerful...
wholecommunity.news
Springfield Police tell the homeless: Go to Eugene or Lane County
Jana Thrift and Julie Lambert from KEPW are interviewing a homeless woman when a Springfield police officer arrives to issue a verbal warning: Move out of our city. Springfield tells the homeless: Move out of the city. KEPW’s Jana Thrift and Julie Lambert recorded this encounter with Springfield Police live on their show, Legalize Survival.
kykn.com
Former Fugitive Wanted in Oregon for Real Estate Scam Pleads Guilty
SAN DIEGO—On January 26, 2023, a California man who evaded federal authorities for more than two decades after being convicted at trial and who was wanted in District of Oregon for perpetrating a real estate scam while a fugitive pleaded guilty in San Diego. Robin James McPherson, a former...
hh-today.com
A new intersection feature: Thermal detectors
Following up on the new signal installations on two Albany highways, here’s a revelation: Yes, ODOT did put in new cameras, but they look not for vehicles but for people on foot. Let’s back up. In November, a reader asked whether newly installed cameras at Waverly Drive and Santiam...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Public meeting for sport Pacific halibut anglers Feb. 7
NEWPORT, Ore – Oregon’s Pacific halibut quota and season for recreational anglers is being discussed at a Feb. 7 public meeting in Newport. The meeting runs 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. with in-person and virtual options. ODFW hosts these yearly meetings to review the International Pacific Halibut...
Comments / 0