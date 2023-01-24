ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, OR

Oregon Coast Breaking News

Multiple Agencies Respond To House Fire

Friday morning January 27th 2023 at approx 7:30 am a call was placed to the emergency dispatch center in Salem for a house fire in Eddyville. Pacific West Ambulance was dispatched along with Toledo Fire Department. Toledo Fire immediately requested Tenders from Siletz and Newport Fire Departments due to the rural location of this fire. Newport Fire's Chief Sakaris along with Toledo Engine 43 arrived on scene to a fully engulfed house fire. Crews pulled hose lines and began a defensive attack and exposure protection. Toledo Tender 41 arrived shortly there after and started supplying water.
EDDYVILLE, OR
kezi.com

Corvallis Fire Department extinguishes blazing vehicle on highway

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A car whose engine burst into flames as it traveled down the highway Friday morning was put out by firefighters while bystanders helped the driver, the Corvallis Fire Department reported. According to the Corvallis Fire Department, firefighters were called out to Highway 34 near Terra Drive at...
CORVALLIS, OR
philomathnews.com

Philomath, Kings Valley firefighters help fight blaze

Several fire departments, including personnel and equipment from Philomath and Kings Valley, responded to a house fire on Friday morning in Eddyville, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. Philomath firefighters responded at 8:15 a.m. Jan. 27 to a mutual aid request to help battle the residential blaze. Newport and Toledo also...
PHILOMATH, OR
philomathnews.com

Mother, toddler, infant involved in Highway 20 crash

A mother with a toddler and an infant in the vehicle crashed off Highway 20 down an embankment just west of Highway 34 on Friday afternoon, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. Emergency responders were dispatched to the crash at 2:05 p.m. Jan. 27 to find a vehicle on its side. The mother and infant were only able to exit the vehicle after crews removed a window.
PHILOMATH, OR
hh-today.com

On passing P&W trains, watch for city names

Here’s the thing about Albany: It’s a railroad town, and cruising around town on a bike inevitably means you’re going to see trains. First, of course, you hear them. And being a railroad nut, when I hear the horn of an approaching train, I usually stop to watch it go by. Which is what happened, again, on Friday afternoon:
ALBANY, OR
kezi.com

Junction City neighborhood frustrated with bright light posts

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- Residents of a Junction City neighborhood are asking city leaders to make changes to the lamp posts of a newly constructed park, as they claim they are too bright. The lights are located just feet away from several homes in a subdivision known as “The Reserve.”...
JUNCTION CITY, OR
kptv.com

19-year-old arrested for armed robbery at Salem parkade

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A 19-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection with a Jan. 11 armed robbery in Salem, according to the Salem Police Department. Shortly before 6 p.m. on Jan. 11, a man reported he was robbed by a man he had recently met in at the downtown mall.
SALEM, OR
kpic

Second inmate walks away from Marion County Transition Center this month

SALEM, Ore. — A second inmate has walked away from a Salem area transition center in the last 15 days. Deputies are looking for 39-year-old Pedro Miguel Angel Perez-Perez who left the Marion County Transition Center at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say if you see Perez-Perez, call emergency dispatch...
SALEM, OR
kezi.com

Accidents lead to costly repairs on Highway 20 in Corvallis

CORVALLIS, Ore -- Highway 20 in Corvallis hasn't had a lot of luck these past couple of months. First, in late November, a semi-truck hit the ramp severely damaging it. Then, on January 25, an over-height car carrier truck left its mark on the highway when a vehicle fell off as it passed. The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) can attest that all this damage will cost quite a large amount of money to fix.
CORVALLIS, OR
kpic

Police: Body found in the Willamette River downstream from Ferry Street Bridge

EUGENE, Ore. — A deceased person was found in the Willamette River Tuesday afternoon, says the Lane County Sheriff's Office. Monday night at approximately 5:30 p.m., Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue personnel, Eugene Springfield Fire, and the Eugene Police Department responded to the Willamette River near Ferry Street Bridge to assist in the search of a person in the water.
EUGENE, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Homeless shelter opens in Sweet Home

An idea that has been years in the making for many community stakeholders finally came to fruition last Saturday, Jan. 14, when the Family Assistance and Resource Center’s (FAC) Managed Outreach and Community Resource Facility, primarily designed to serve Sweet Home’s homeless population, opened on a parcel of land east of Bi-Mart.
SWEET HOME, OR
klcc.org

Lane County's fentanyl awareness campaign aims to meet teens "where they're at"

Lane County Public Health announced it’s launched Oregon’s first fentanyl awareness campaign—meant to counteract the scourge of overdoses and deaths from the powerful opioid. Lane County Public Health announced it’s launched Oregon’s first fentanyl awareness campaign—meant to counteract the scourge of overdoses and deaths from the powerful...
LANE COUNTY, OR
wholecommunity.news

Springfield Police tell the homeless: Go to Eugene or Lane County

Jana Thrift and Julie Lambert from KEPW are interviewing a homeless woman when a Springfield police officer arrives to issue a verbal warning: Move out of our city. Springfield tells the homeless: Move out of the city. KEPW’s Jana Thrift and Julie Lambert recorded this encounter with Springfield Police live on their show, Legalize Survival.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kykn.com

Former Fugitive Wanted in Oregon for Real Estate Scam Pleads Guilty

SAN DIEGO—On January 26, 2023, a California man who evaded federal authorities for more than two decades after being convicted at trial and who was wanted in District of Oregon for perpetrating a real estate scam while a fugitive pleaded guilty in San Diego. Robin James McPherson, a former...
SAN DIEGO, CA
hh-today.com

A new intersection feature: Thermal detectors

Following up on the new signal installations on two Albany highways, here’s a revelation: Yes, ODOT did put in new cameras, but they look not for vehicles but for people on foot. Let’s back up. In November, a reader asked whether newly installed cameras at Waverly Drive and Santiam...
ALBANY, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Public meeting for sport Pacific halibut anglers Feb. 7

NEWPORT, Ore – Oregon’s Pacific halibut quota and season for recreational anglers is being discussed at a Feb. 7 public meeting in Newport. The meeting runs 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. with in-person and virtual options. ODFW hosts these yearly meetings to review the International Pacific Halibut...
NEWPORT, OR

