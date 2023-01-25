Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KOLD-TV
TUSD discuss important issues facing schools, including approving $25,000 for bond consultant
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Leaders of southern Arizona’s largest school district discussed several important issues during a meeting Tuesday, Jan. 25. The Tucson Unified School District’s Governing Board decided to move forward with its plans to get public comment on a couple of items. The first...
Sahuaro High School underwent 'secure protocol'
The Sahuaro High School was under a "secure protocol" Wednesday due to a person acting aggressively on campus.
KOLD-TV
Arizona native Jessica Cox named grand marshal for Tucson Rodeo Parade
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD 13 News) - The Tucson Rodeo Parade named Jessica Cox the grand marshal for this year’s event during a news conference on Thursday, Jan. 26. Cox, who was born in Sierra Vista, is the world’s first licensed armless pilot. She has a black belt in Taekwondo, a cyclist and author.
2 Local Restaurants Are The Best in the Country, According to Yelp
There are a number of “best of” restaurant lists out there. Most are put together by larger publications and industry-backed restaurant groups that, while giving you a nice picture of the top restaurants in the country (or around the world), there is often a heavy influence from restaurant owners and executives. In fact, most “best of” or “best selling” lists have very specific credentials that can elevate a name brand over an outsider. That is why, for many, the best lists are those put together by average individuals who just know what they like. When it comes to the food and beverage industry, all of this is summed up in the annual Yelp top 100 lists. These lists showcase the best-rated and reviewed restaurants in the country. And with the 2023 edition of the list, two Tucson restaurants came out on top.
KOLD-TV
Tucson is revamping its environmental portfolio with an eye for clean energy, reduced waste
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The City of Tucson is in the middle of a total revamp of its environmental programs making the city an example of future energy sources, environmental rules and recycling. Its latest step is trying to bring a company to town which takes non-recyclable plastics...
KGUN 9
Former AZ Wildcats assistant coach Greg Patrick passes away at 53
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Greg Patrick, former Arizona Wildcats assistant coach, has passed away. Patrick died Sunday at the age of 53. He was a coach for Valley High School and UArizona, but also worked around the state as a defensive coordinator for several schools. Patrick focused on football...
azbigmedia.com
3 Arizona restaurants make Yelp Top 100 Places to Eat list
Yelp, the company that connects people with great local businesses, today announced its 10th annual Top 100 Places to Eat list, celebrating the must-visit restaurants across the United States. Each year, Yelp analyzes the millions of reviews on its platform and considers suggestions from its community of users to name the best local eateries, including food trucks, cafes and delis. And three Arizona restaurants earned spots on the Yelp Top 100 Places to Eat in the United States list.
KOLD-TV
Former Tucson councilman dies, flags to be flown at half-staff
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson city officials are mourning after the death of former city council member Paul Durham. Durham died on Wednesday, Jan. 25, according to a statement from the city, and flags at city buildings are flying at half-staff in his honor. “He was an incredible...
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Kirk-Bear unveils new sensory program
Often children who are neurodiverse and autistic have trouble with children’s activities because of the crowds, noises and other distractions. The Kirk-Bear Canyon Library is hosting a new sensory program for children with autism spectrum disorders and other neurological and developmental conditions. The program takes place monthly on varying...
rdzphotographyblog.com
Sahuarita, Arizona – January 2023 – A Necessary Evil?
Arizona school children have long been taught the five C’s of Arizona – Cotton, Cattle, Citrus, Climate and Copper. As you travel through the state you will eventually go past the giant open pit mines for copper. One such mine is located in the hills above the town...
East Valley Tribune
Biden program passes on I-10 widening
Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
azdesertswarm.com
Early Signing Profile: 4-star linebacker Leviticus Su’a signs with Arizona
The Early Signing Period is over, however, the Arizona Wildcats received some good news last week when 4-star linebacker Leviticus Su’a committed while playing in the Polynesian Bowl. Turns out he’d actually signed with the UA in December but wanted to publicly announce it during the all-star game.
Advocates to City of Tucson: No 'sweeps' of homeless encampments
Tucson city leaders say they are not planning extra enforcement on homeless camps in Santa Rita park ahead of the Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase.
Power restored to Trico customers north of Tucson
More than 8,000 Trico Electric Cooperative customers lost power Wednesday morning. Power was restored by 7 a.m.
tourcounsel.com
Tucson Spectrum | Shopping mall in Tucson, Arizona
Tucson Spectrum occupies our second place on the list, managing to offer the public a wide variety of stores to go shopping, in different areas, such as electronics, for the home, clothing, accessories, among other things that you may need, and here you will find. After that, if you want to eat something delicious, you can visit their food court.
azbigmedia.com
Whole Foods-anchored River Center in Tucson sells for $31.1M
JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $31.1 million sale of River Center, a 107,508-square-foot, Whole Foods-anchored, neighborhood retail center located in Tucson, Arizona. JLL represented the seller, First Washington Realty, and a private investor acquired the asset. The Class A property is 100-percent-leased to a tenant...
KOLD-TV
Tucson’s annual winter gem show returns without COVID restrictions
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Organizers are putting on the final touches for this year’s gem show. The official start of the 2023 Tucson Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase is Saturday, Jan. 28, but some shows open early. Organizers are planning for over 60,000 people to come and...
thisistucson.com
33 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Jan. 26-29 💎🍷🛼
It's a big weekend in Tucson as two icons make their return. Old Tucson is making its revival, offering a western experience through May. The massive gem and mineral showcase has also arrived with its many shows scattered throughout the city. What else? A Lunar New Year celebration, the Savor...
cntraveller.com
Discovering the power of horse therapy on a remote desert escape
It's an early morning in May, and a low desert sun is rising over Purple Sage Ranch, a dusty sprawl surrounded by the saguaro-studded Santa Catalina Mountain foothills. I've come to meet Lucinda Vette, the head equine facilitator at Miraval Resorts in Tucson, for a session with a quartet of horses. My mother was supposed to join me, but the side effects of a cancer trial drug have left her napping in our room.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
‘Glass Menagerie’ reflects family dynamics
The co-founder of Soul of Broadway and United Colours of Arizona Theatre, Chanel Bragg, has 15 years of production under her belt. She was a featured director at the Phoenix Theatre Company’s Festival of New American Theatre, where she helmed “Enferma” and “Click Bait” and produced and directed “The Alexander Project,” a touring “Hamilton” revue that visited Phoenix and Tucson.
