Carole Cook Dies: Lucille Ball Protégé And ‘Sixteen Candles’ Actress Was 98
Carole Cook, a protege of Lucille Ball who would become a familiar face through appearances on Ball’s TV shows, movies like The Incredible Mr. Limpet and Sixteen Candles and stage musicals 42nd Street and Romantic Comedy, died today of heart failure in Beverly Hills, California, just three days before her 99th birthday. Her death was announced by husband Tom Troupe. Born Mildred Frances Cook in Abilene, Texas, Cook made her Broadway debut as a replacement in 1954’s Threepenny Opera. After moving to Los Angeles, she became a favorite of Ball’s, who suggested the name spelling of Carole in honor of movie star...
Tom Hanks defends casting his son in new movie 'A Man Called Otto': 'This is a family business'
Tom Hanks' new movie "A Man Called Otto" not only stars the actor as Otto Anderson, but also his son Truman as a young Otto. The actor defended his decision to cast his son in the movie he's also producing.
Big Bang Theory Fans Are Having A Hard Time Adjusting To Melissa Rauch's Normal Voice In Night Court
"The Big Bang Theory" didn't come out with a bang. While the Chuck Lorre sitcom eventually became a linchpin of CBS' lineup and a reliable rerun, it initially received mixed reviews. "The Big Bang Theory" came into its own around Season 3, when the series introduced two new characters: neurobiologist Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) and budding microbiologist Bernadette Rostenkowski, played by Melissa Rauch.
Jack Nicholson’s friends fear ‘reclusive’ actor will die alone: report
Jack Nicholson’s friends have shared concerns about the actor’s solitary lifestyle, saying they’re worried about the end game. The three-time Academy Award winner hasn’t been seen out in public in over a year as his pals claim he’s “living like a recluse.” Multiple sources told RadarOnline that the 85-year-old actor “doesn’t leave his house anymore” and that his “mind is gone,” listing concerns of possible dementia. The father-of-five was last seen at the Staples Center for a Los Angeles Lakers game with his son Ray in October 2021. Nicholson spends most — if not all — of his time in his plush Beverly Mansion, according...
Golden Globes viewers complain Jennifer Coolidge ‘spoiled’ The White Lotus in acceptance speech
Jennifer Coolidge shocked some Golden Globes viewers after she dropped a major White Lotus spoiler during her acceptance speech.The actor was accepting the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie when she gave away a key plot point from the season two finale of the hit HBO series.Coolidge beat her co-star Aubrey Plaza to the prize during Tuesday night’s (10 January) ceremony, which also saw Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Under the Banner of Heaven), and Niecy Nash-Betts (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) nominated in the same category.Spoilers follow for The...
ComicBook
SNL Fans Baffled by Sharon Stone's Unannounced Cameo
Saturday Night Live returned last night for the show's first episode of 2023, and it featured an array of exciting cameos. The White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza hosted the show with Sam Smith as the musical guest, and Plaza went back to her roots as an NBC page and even reunited with her Parks and Rec co-star, Amy Poehler. While Poehler's cameo made a lot of sense considering her connection to Plaza, there was another cameo that had SNL fans a little confused (but also extremely delighted). Sharon Stone, the iconic actor known for Basic Instinct and Casino, popped up during Sam Smith's performance of "Gloria." While this may seem random, it actually makes perfect sense...
Shotgun Wedding Reviews Are In, And Critics Have Thoughts About JLo And Jennifer Coolidge In New Action Rom-Com
Reviews are in for Shotgun Wedding, Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel's new action comedy for Amazon's Prime Video.
Regina Hall Couldn't Keep a Straight Face Stating Why Kevin Costner Missed the Golden Globes
Watch: Golden Globe Awards 2023: All the MUST-SEE Moments. Regina Hall's reaction to Kevin Costner missing the 2023 Golden Globes due has gone viral. While announcing the Yellowstone star star as the Best Actor in a Television Drama Series winner during the Jan. 10 ceremony, the Girls Trip actress could barely keep a straight face while reading from the teleprompter when sharing why Costner was absent.
Chuck Lorre Convinced Jim Parsons That Young Sheldon Was An Origin Story And Not A Spin-Off
It's safe to say that the character of Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) on "The Big Bang Theory" is unlike any other on TV. On the one hand, this theoretical physicist can be extremely pompous and insulting, given his high intelligence. On the other hand, thanks to Parsons' Emmy Award-winning portrayal, there's a loveable quality to Sheldon and his many quirks, from his repetitious door-knocking to his deep passion for trains.
Hilary Duff recalls her favourite memory of ‘A Cinderella Story’ co-star Jennifer Coolidge
Hilary Duff is on board with the Jennifer Coolidge renaissance.During an appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live on Thursday, the Lizzie McGuire alum was asked by a fan about her favorite memories of working with Jennifer Coolidge in the 2004 movie, A Cinderella Story.“I can’t even begin to tell you how much I’ve just been, like, obsessed with this past year for Jennifer Coolidge,” Duff said of Coolidge, whose received critical acclaim for her role as Tanya McQuoid in HBO’s The White Lotus.Hilary Duff and Jennifer Coolidge starred alongside each other in the high school rom-com remake of...
Actress and Broadway star Carole Cook has died at 98
CNN — Carole Cook, a veteran actress beloved for her work on stage and screen, with credits including the 1984 John Hughes comedy “Sixteen Candles,” has died, according to a statement from her agent, Robert Malcolm. She was 98. Cook died “peacefully” on Wednesday from heart failure,...
Sharon Stone blasts misogyny after seductive, weird ‘SNL’ cameo
She thinks they’re good fellas. Sharon Stone, 64, said she’s worked with “misogynistic” Hollywood actors in her decadeslong career, but noted her “Casino” co-stars, Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci, didn’t behave that way while they shot the 1995 drama. “I’ve worked with some of the biggest stars in the business, who will literally talk through my close-up, telling me what they think I should do,” the “Basic Instinct” star told Variety this week. The 1996 Oscar nominee continued: “They’re so misogynistic — now, that is not Robert De Niro. That is not Joe Pesci, that is not those guys.” Stone didn’t name any...
First-Ever ‘Kimmel’ Musical Guest Coldplay Returns With 20th Anniversary ‘Clocks’ Performance
20 years ago, during the first taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host welcomed Coldplay as the show’s first-ever musical guest. “Do you remember what I actually said that night?” Kimmel asked frontman Chris Martin on Thursday’s anniversary-celebrating episode. “I said we wanted to have a band on the show that we’d be proud we had on the show in 20 years. It was the one thing that we got right.” At the time, in 2003, Coldplay performed the A Rush of Blood to the Head single “Clocks” from outside of the Kodak Theatre (now the Dolby Theatre), across...
tvinsider.com
Apple’s Funny-Sad ‘Shrinking,’ Comedy Star Power (Eddie Murphy, Jennifer Lopez) in Streaming Movies, Roots in Residency, Figure Skating on NBC
Jason Segel stars with Harrison Ford in the Apple TV+ comedy Shrinking, about a grieving therapist with boundary issues. Eddie Murphy, Julia-Louis Dreyfus and Jonah Hill headline the Netflix comedy You People, while Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel preside over a chaotic Shotgun Wedding in a Prime Video farce. The Roots performs in concert as part of their Kennedy Center residency in a PBS special. NBC devotes the night to the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.
Shotgun Wedding review – Jennifer Lopez hits the spot in goofy romcom
Against the odds, the expectations and the run of play, here is a romcom starring Jennifer Lopez and it’s … well, it’s pretty good: enjoyably goofy and sparkily written. Lopez plays Darcy, a woman who agrees to a giant wedding party on a luxury Philippine island holiday resort which her insecure fiance Tom has laid on for her. He’s a failing baseball star, defensive about being recently dropped from the team and likably played by Josh Duhamel. (Ryan Reynolds is one of the executive producers and may possibly have had his eye on the role.)
Tom Hanks Once Shared the Attention He Received From Acting Got to His Head
Tom Hanks is known as one of Hollywood’s most prolific actors with a number of successful movies to his name. But much earlier in his career, Hanks confided that his newfound fame had an unwanted influence on his ego. How Tom Hanks first got into acting. Hanks’ fascination with...
Robin Williams Ended His Career With A Flop Instead Of A Bang
Although his entertainment career began in the San Francisco Bay Area stand-up comedy scene in the 1970s, Robin Williams became one of the most successful and prolific actors of the late 20th century before dying by suicide in 2014. He left behind a tremendous body of brilliant film and television work in comedy and drama, with some of his most memorable performances including elements of both.
