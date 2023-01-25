The best way to find out what a community needs is by obtaining information from those who live in the community. Whether it’s more low-income housing, more licensed daycares, street maintenance or updating equipment at local parks, your input is appreciated and the time to share it is coming up on Monday, Feb. 6, during the public hearing being held at 6:30 p.m. at Shelby City Hall.

SHELBY, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO