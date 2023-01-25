Read full article on original website
Dave Hill – Citizen of the Day
Dave Hill of Le Mars is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Friday, January 27, 2023. Dave is with Total Motors and is Le Mars Chamber Citizen of the Year. He may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
Junior Hoogland – Citizen of the Day
Junior Hoogland of Sioux Center is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Junior is owner of Cork It, Woudstra Meats, Highland Post and Hoogland Dairy. Junior is Le Mars Chamber 2023 1st Quarter Boss of the Quarter. He may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
Harvey Begnoche
Harvey Begnoche, 91 of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at his home. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 30, 2023 at All Saints Parish – St. James Catholic Church in Le Mars. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Le Mars. Visitation with the family present will begin at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, January 29, 2023 at the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars with a Scriptural Prayer Service at 5:00 p.m. followed by a Parish Rosary, all at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
Kenneth J. Baack
Kenneth J. Baack, Jr., 53, of Le Mars, Iowa passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at his home. A visitation will begin at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at the Mauer – Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. The family will be present from 5-7 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Deacon Paul Gengler will officiate. Private family burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through mauerjohnsonfh.com.
Marlys Irene Kommes
Marlys Irene Kommes, 79, of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Avera McKennan Hospital following a lengthy illness. Private family services will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through mauerjohnsonfh.com.
KLEM News for Tuesday, January 24, 2023
The Plymouth County Boartd of Supervisors held budget discussions today, mainly with the county engineer. The discussion with Tom Rohe covered property tax receipts, Windmill Tax Increment financing, and construction options, and equipment upgrades over the 2022-23 and 2023-24 fiscal years. The Supervisors also gavelled in the county drainage board...
Moon River Auto takes off on former family property
DOON—Sometimes things have a funny way of turning out. Moon River Auto, founded by Dalton Lems in 2013, was running out of room as a salvage business and needed to relocate to a property that could handle its volume of parts inventory. “My dad used to own the original...
Sioux City woman helps schools and families
Flora Lee has lived in Sioux City her whole life, and over the years, she's worked with a variety of people who share her motivation to help others.
Sioux City School Board votes for Dr. Rod Earleywine as superintendent
The Sioux City Community School District Board of Education is holding a special meeting Thursday to discuss the final superintendent candidates.
Sioux City officials reflect on impact of gang violence
After a gang-related shooting at a Des Moines education center left two people dead on Monday, Sioux City officials said gang activity still happens in Siouxland too.
Ribbon cut on new indoor sports complex in Sioux Center
Dordt University and Sioux Center hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for the community’s new $8 million inflated sports complex Friday. Iowa Economic Development Authority Director, Debi Durham was on hand — and says one of the country’s hottest new travel trends includes sports, and it includes family. “Tournation, as this name suggests it happens when a family plans a vacation around the child’s sporting events right — how many of us have done that over the years,” Durham says. “After all combining vacation with sports and travel is a great way to make the most of time together with family.”
UPDATE: Three Departments Battle Spencer Business District Blaze
Spencer, Iowa — Five businesses and eight apartments were damaged in a fire in downtown Spencer on Sunday afternoon, January 22, 2023. According to Spencer Fire Deputy Chief Mark Stover, Spencer Fire-Rescue was dispatched to 215 Grand Avenue Apartment #5 at about 12:35 p.m. He says the occupant of apartment 5 called 911 and advised that she had just gotten home and that there was a lot of smoke in the apartment. Grand Avenue is Spencer’s main street and is in the central business district of the city.
Here’s Why Your South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota Hy-Vee Is Called Hy-Vee
I stop into Hy-Vee every week. OK, maybe not literally every week, but some weeks it's twice so it all averages out. Yes, Hy-Vee is all over Sioux Falls, so there's one close to wherever you might live. In fact, not just Sioux Falls. With over 240 stores and thousands...
The Exchange 01.25.23: Governor Reynolds claims victory and signs voucher bill: LGBTQ+ advocates push back on gender education and name bills
This week on The Exchange, we look at the new school voucher law signed this week by Governor Kim Reynolds. We also find out how it could affect the Sioux City Community School district. We hear from the governor and from the president of the Sioux City Community School District Board President Dan Greenwell.
Iowa's First Bird Flu Case Of 2023 Confirmed
(Des Moines, IA) -- Another case of bird flu has been confirmed in Iowa. The Iowa Department of Agriculture says it was found in a commercial turkey flock in Buena Vista County, in northwest Iowa. It's the first new case of 2023. Last fall there were about a dozen outbreaks at commercial turkey or egg laying facilities, and in backyard flocks in the state. There were nearly 20-bird flu confirmations in Iowa in the spring of 2022.
EPA fines Sibley auto repair shop $30,000
SIBLEY, Iowa -- A Sibley auto repair shop must pay a $30,000 civil penalty for tampering with car engines to avoid emissions controls. Turbocharged Performance sold or installed at least 581 "defeat devices" in violation of the federal Clean Air Act, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said in a news release.
5PM Fire Update
Spencer, Iowa 5pm — (KICD) — Three fire departments remain at the scene of a fire that threatens half a block in Spencer’s downtown. Shortly before 5pm Fire Chief John Conyn told reporters he believes all occupants and their pets are accounted for. Red Cross Director Jen Meyer told KICD she’s attempting to contact all of the residents to offer them lodging and emergency cash.
Man arrested after vandalizing Federal Building in downtown Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A man has been arrested and charged with Criminal Mischief after the Federal Building in Sioux City was vandalized. Sioux City Police say that on Saturday, January 21st, at approximately 12:15 p.m., a man was observed on video surveillance walking up to the glass exterior doors on the east side of the Federal Building and throwing a large object at the door, shattering the glass.
Former Hartley Man Sentenced To Club Fed
Sioux City, Iowa — A former Hartley man is headed to federal prison. 35-year-old Joe Ripka of Spencer, formerly of Hartley, will spend more than a year in federal prison after his August guilty plea to charges of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. According to federal authorities, Ripka was convicted of Failure to Affix Drug Stamp in Emmet County in 2017, and that conviction prohibited him from possessing a firearm.
Officials say fire causes ‘extensive’ damage to Spencer building
An abundance of smoke can be seen from an upper-story building in the 200 block of west grand on Sunday.
