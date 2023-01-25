Dordt University and Sioux Center hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for the community’s new $8 million inflated sports complex Friday. Iowa Economic Development Authority Director, Debi Durham was on hand — and says one of the country’s hottest new travel trends includes sports, and it includes family. “Tournation, as this name suggests it happens when a family plans a vacation around the child’s sporting events right — how many of us have done that over the years,” Durham says. “After all combining vacation with sports and travel is a great way to make the most of time together with family.”

SIOUX CENTER, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO