CBS San Francisco

Tesla says 4th quarter profit rose 59%, expects strong margins

FREMONT — Tesla on Wednesday posted record net income in the fourth quarter of last year, and the company predicted that additional software-related profits will keep its margins higher than any other automaker.The Austin, Texas, maker of electric vehicles and solar panels said it made $3.69 billion from October through December, or an adjusted $1.19 per share. That beat estimates of $1.13 that had been reduced by analysts, according to FactSet. The company's profit was 59% more than the same period a year ago.Revenue for the quarter was $24.32 billion, which fell short of the $24.67 billion that analysts expected.But...
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

Nidec shares slide 7% after profit forecast cut

TOKYO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Shares in Japan's Nidec Corp (6594.T) slumped as much as 7% on Wednesday morning in Tokyo after the electric motor maker nearly halved its full-year profit forecast on a slow recovery of the car industry and due to expenses from a restructuring push.
Reuters

LVMH's shares wobble after China takes margin toll

PARIS, Jan 27 (Reuters) - A record-breaking run in the shares of French luxury goods group LVMH (LVMH.PA) halted briefly on Friday after the company's fourth quarter sales update prompted some disappointment over the impact of China disruption on its margins.
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Retail Chain Files for Bankruptcy

Brick-and-mortar stores around the country have continued to suffer following the rise of online shopping, posing serious threats to iconic companies and brands around the country if they are unable to adapt to the changing circumstances.
Motley Fool

Where Will Procter & Gamble Stock Be in 1 Year?

P&G outperformed the S&P 500 over the past 12 months. Its top-line growth remains stable, but margins are under pressure. The stock is still pricey relative to its near-term growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
WWD

H&M Q4 Operating Profit Hit By Russia Exit, One-Time Cost

PARIS – H&M Group’s Russia exit and one-time costs caused the retailer’s profits to plunge in the three months to Nov. 30. In the fourth quarter of its most recent fiscal year, H&M’s operating profit totaled 821 million Swedish kronor, or $79.7 million, versus 6.26 billion kronor in the same prior-year period, representing an 86.9 percent decrease.More from WWDOlivier Rousteing Celebrates Balmain x H&M Line on Home TurfEye Candy: Makeup on Men Accelerates on RunwaysMaison Sara Chraibi Couture Spring 2023 “The lower profit in the fourth quarter when compared with the same quarter in the previous year is mainly explained by the...
WWD

Ferragamo 2022 Revenues Climb 10.2 Percent

MILAN — Salvatore Ferragamo SpA’s chief executive officer and general manager Marco Gobbetti expressed satisfaction with the preliminary 2022 sales reported on Thursday, at the end of his first year leading the Florence-based luxury house. “During 2022, we set our strategic framework and started making excellent progress on our priorities,” said Gobbetti, who joined the Florence-based company in January last year from Burberry, and appointed Maximilian Davis as creative director in March.More from WWDBurberry RTW Spring 2023Step It Up: Colorful PlatformsA Look Inside Burberry's Miami Store at Bal Harbour Shops In the 12 months ended Dec. 31, revenues amounted to 1.25 billion...
investing.com

Testing company SGS reports 4.1% drop in full year profit

ZURICH (Reuters) - Testing and inspection group SGS said it was aiming for organic growth in the mid-single digit percentage range this year after on Thursday reporting a 4.1% drop in shareholders net profit for 2022. The Swiss company said shareholders net profit fell to 588 million Swiss francs ($640.94...

