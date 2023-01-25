ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bertie County, NC

County water department recognized

By John Foley Staff Writer
Bertie Ledger-Advance
 2 days ago

While problems with drinking water are a major concern for many communities across the country, that isn’t the case in Bertie County.

Bertie County has an abundance of clean water and, under the guidance of Water Department Director Ricky Spivey, the county was presented with the Wellhead Protection Plan Award.

“The award itself reads: ‘Presented to Bertie County by the North Carolina Rural Water Association and the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality for having successfully completed a state approved Wellhead Protection Plan on April 22, 2022,’ Congratulations, and thank you for your participation in the program.”

“Those awards are because the director goes beyond his duties and responsibilities. He’s worked seven days a week, often goes beyond 5 o’clock to get the job done and I am very thankful,” said Commissioner Ron Roberson.

The wellhead protection plan is a voluntary program in which county water systems are encouraged to participate. It is an important educational process as it increases awareness and addresses potential contaminant sources in the vicinity of a well that could threaten the water quality, and protecting the source is much more efficient than having to clean it up or replace it with a new source.

“Participating in the process demonstrates a continued commitment to protecting a community’s water quality and health,” claims the NCRWA.

In North Carolina, development of a local Wellhead Protection Plan is not mandatory but, rather, is viewed as a valuable supplement to existing state groundwater protection programs. North Carolina’s WHPP is intended for city and county governments and water supply operators seeking to provide added protection to their local groundwater supplies. The Wellhead Protection Plan, once implemented, reduces the susceptibility of wells to contaminants.

Wellhead protection is simply protection of all or part of the area surrounding a well from which the well’s groundwater is drawn. This is called a Wellhead Protection Area (WHPA). The Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA) defines a Wellhead Protection Area as: “the surface and subsurface area surrounding a water well or wellfield, supplying a public water system, through which contaminants are reasonably likely to move toward and reach such water wells or wellfields.”

The size of the WHPA will vary from site to site depending on a number of factors, including the goals of the State’s Program and the geologic and hydro-geologic features of the area. At a minimum, a WHP Plans must include a planning team, public participation and management of the program along with a contingency plan.

“Operating the water system without problems and safety has always been our main goal,” said Spivey in closing.

