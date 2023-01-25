Developer Norman wants to build, finance a ring road around Fernley to help industrial expansion, Gilman says

Read full article on original website
Rosalie Young
1d ago
Why don’t we get the bridge to nowhere completed first. This is the connector from 80 to 50. Have been waiting for years.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Economists predict recession, but not 'doomsday,' for Northern Nevada economy
“I don't expect it to be long, I do not expect it to be deep, but I would not be surprised if we do see some of that correction,” Brian Gordon, a principal at the firm Applied Analysis, told The Nevada Independent. The post Economists predict recession, but not 'doomsday,' for Northern Nevada economy appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Heavy snow and rain fell across Nevada this month. Are we still in a drought?
This week’s Indy Environment newsletter looks at improving drought conditions after large storms brought considerable precipitation to much of Nevada and the Colorado River Basin. The post Heavy snow and rain fell across Nevada this month. Are we still in a drought? appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
KOLO TV Reno
BLM, nonprofit, seed burned areas of eastern Nevada
ELY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management and nonprofit organization Eastern Nevada Landscape Coalition teamed up to seed more than 19,000 acres of burned public lands in eastern Nevada. The new seeding project will augment previous seedings to improve wildlife habitat and watershed health in areas afflicted by...
KOLO TV Reno
Tesla announces new Storey County factory as 2 Nevada companies get grants
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two Nevada companies are receiving tens of millions of dollars in grants as part of President Biden’s Infrastructure Law. American Battery Technology, based in Fernley, will receive a grant of more than $57 million in grants. The company will build and operate a commercial-scale facility...
Washington Examiner
Nevada goes all in on lithium, creating thousands of new jobs
Nevada is betting big that its lithium mines will bring billions of dollars and thousands of manufacturing and mining jobs to the state within the next five years. “Whether you have a GED or Ph.D., we have a job for you in mining, and it is a high-paying job,” Nevada Mining Association President Tyre Gray told Fox 5. “Lithium is really going to be the way that we power the green future that we all want."
Tesla announces $3.6 billion investment in electric semi-truck manufacturing in Northern Nevada
Tesla intends to invest $3.6 billion in battery and electric semi-truck manufacturing in Sparks, expanding the company’s presence and the clean energy industry in Nevada, the White House said Tuesday. The post Tesla announces $3.6 billion investment in electric semi-truck manufacturing in Northern Nevada appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada gets $55 million for high-speed internet
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - The state of Nevada will be getting more than $55 million for high-speed internet. The money will go towards broadband infrastructure and other digital connectivity technology projects to help connect more than 40,000 households in the Silver State. Money for the projects comes from the...
Tesla will invest $3.6B in Nevada truck factory expansion
SPARKS, Nev. (AP) — Tesla said it intends to invest $3.6 billion to expand manufacturing capabilities in Nevada and is confident growing software-related profits, reflected in record net income reported Wednesday for the fourth quarter of last year, will keep margins higher than any other automaker. The company confirmed...
Nevada Appeal
Cattlemen’s Update crisscrosses Nevada
The annual Cattlemen’s Update, presented annually in January by the University of Nevada and sponsored by a number of businesses and agencies, crisscrossed Northern Nevada to present information to ranchers and other stakeholders that may affect their businesses and the Nevada cattle industry. The first day was presented virtually...
Fox5 KVVU
Government support, electric vehicle growth is leading to a new kind of jobs boom in Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The growth of Tesla and electric vehicles is leading to more Nevada jobs in manufacturing and mining. Our technology lifeline relies on lithium, which is the major ingredient in batteries. Nevada is the only state in the country that mines for the mineral. “Here in...
businesspress.vegas
ON THE MOVE: Governor announces appointments
• Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo has appointed Alan Jenne as director for the Nevada Department of Wildlife. The appointment comes after Tony Wasley, NDOW director of almost 10 years, retired in December ending a 25-year tenure with the agency. “I’m pleased to announce Alan Jenne as the new director of...
mynews4.com
UNR offering free radon test kits for residents across northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — January is National Radon Action Month and the University of Nevada, Reno Extension's Radon Education Program is offering free short-term radon test kits to Nevadans in January and February. Radon is a naturally occurring, radioactive gas that is colorless, odorless and...
Nevada ranks #1 for public bridges in the nation
13 Action News joins NDOT for a bridge inspection on I-11 in Hoover Dam. There's an extensive amount that goes into the inspection.
thenevadaindependent.com
Let's make geothermal energy boom in Nevada
When you think about renewable energy in Nevada, it’s natural to focus on solar energy. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, our state has “the greatest solar power potential in the nation.”. Next, your thoughts may turn to hydropower, due to the historic role that Hoover Dam...
Nevada Appeal
Developer: Northern Nevada ‘industrial eco-system’ on the move
Northern Nevada’s "industrial eco-system" is shifting east of the Reno/Sparks area, a leading Nevada developer said on Nevada Newsmakers. In Southern Nevada, said Par Tolles of the Tolles Development Co., industrial growth could come south of Las Vegas on the Interstate 15 corridor, although that may hinge on federal legislation.
Influx of Hawaiians moving to Las Vegas for cheaper price of living
Realtor, Scott Suzuki talks comparison between an average home in Hawaii and in Las Vegas. The difference is staggering. Meanwhile, Trevis Nishioka shares his story of moving to Las Vegas.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board suspends North Las Vegas license citing ‘threat to public health’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board held an emergency meeting Tuesday to suspend the license of Helping Hands Wellness Center in North Las Vegas. The board stated it was the result of a months-long investigation and several on-site inspections. Agents discovered in December Helping Hands’ employees concealed and intended “to divert cannabis and cannabis products, in addition to other significant security deficiencies.”
Man who kidnapped woman in Nevada for two weeks now a fugitive in Oregon
Police were searching for a man accused of torturing a woman he held captive less than two years after he was convicted in Nevada of critically injuring another woman he held captive for two weeks.
nevadacurrent.com
Treasurer’s office to allow employees to bring babies to work
Soon every day may be ‘Bring Your Child To Work Day’ at the Nevada State Treasurer’s Office. Democratic Treasurer Zach Conine on Thursday announced a pilot program that will allow his employees to bring with them to work infants who are 6 months or younger. According to...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada collected nearly $4 million from penalties in 2022
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - The District of Nevada announced Wednesday it collected $3.9 million in civil and criminal penalties in the Fiscal Year 2022. Of that amount, $3.3 million was collected from criminal actions. The funds collected by the District are used to pay restitution to victims. “This total...
Comments / 1