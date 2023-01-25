Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Pipeline Insight and Clinical Trial Analysis Featuring 10+ Key Companies by DelveInsight

Conjunctivitis refers to the inflammation or infection of the conjunctiva. It is the most common presentation of ocular redness both in primary care and emergency room, which exerts great pressure on the health system. Pinkeye is a common cause of eye redness and later a common complaint in emergency rooms, urgent care, and primary care clinics. It can affect people of any age, demographic or socioeconomic status. Although it is usually self-limiting and rarely results in loss of vision, when evaluating conjunctivitis, it is essential to rule out other causes of vision-threatening red eye. The conjunctiva is the clear, lubricating mucous membrane that covers the outer surface of the eye. It consists of two parts, the “bulbar conjunctiva” which covers the globe and the “tarsal conjunctiva” which lines the inner surface of the eyelid. Conjunctivitis refers to inflammation or infection of the conjunctiva. It can be acute or chronic and infectious or noninfectious. Acute conjunctivitis refers to symptoms lasting 3-4 weeks after presentation (usually lasting only 1-2 weeks), while chronic is defined as lasting more than 4 weeks.

