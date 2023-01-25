Read full article on original website
“Being homosexual isn’t a crime”, Pope Francis says
Some 67 countries or jurisdictions worldwide criminalize consensual same-sex sexual activity, 11 of which can or do impose the death penalty, according to The Human Dignity Trust, which works to end such laws.
Before He Died Cardinal Pell Penned Damning Anonymous Memo on Pope Francis
A harsh memo criticizing the papacy of Pope Francis as a “disaster” and “catastrophe” that circulated on the Catholic blog Settimo Cielo last spring was written by disgraced Cardinal George Pell, who died this week after a routine hip replacement surgery. The blogger Sandro Magister, who runs the popular blog, said Wednesday that the damning memo, which sounded the alarm on Francis’ “confusing” reign and got tongues wagging in Rome, was written by Pell, who fancied himself as an ally of the current pope. The memo warned that future popes not take the road Francis has chosen to lead the Catholic Church, which he described as a “toxic nightmare.” Francis is slated to take part in Pell’s funeral in St. Peter’s basilica this weekend. Francis openly supported Pell’s innocence when he was tried, convicted and acquitted of historic sex abuse against choirboys in Australia.Read it at Associated Press
Ghost of Benedict Threatens Scandalous End to Pope Francis
VATICAN CITY—The body of Pope Benedict XVI had barely been lowered into its tomb in the crypt under St. Peter’s Basilica when wild speculation started swirling. Now that Benedict, who retired in 2013, was gone, would that pave the way for Francis to be the second pope in modern history to become a papal pensioner? But the whispers weren’t about Francis making the choice. They were about how to push him off the throne.At the center of the alleged conspiracy to oust the sitting pope is Archbishop Georg Gänswein—once known as Gorgeous George, or George Clooney of the Catholic Church,...
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s final words before death revealed
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s last words before he died Saturday were, “Lord, I love you,” according to his longtime secretary. Archbishop Georg Gaenswein quoted a nurse who was helping the 95-year-old and heard the words shortly before his death on New Year’s Eve. The nurse recalled Benedict making the short statement at about 3 a.m. before he died later that morning, Gaenswein said. “Benedict XVI, with a faint voice but in a very distinct way, said in Italian, ‘Lord, I love you,’” Gaenswein told the Vatican’s official media Sunday. “I wasn’t there in that moment, but the nurse a little later recounted...
Years of tensions between Pope Francis and his Benedict revealed in explosive memoir
Georg Gaenswein, Benedict's personal secretary who was seen kissing his wooden coffin in St Peter's Square last week, has embarrassed the Vatican with a series of revelations.
Tension in the Vatican revealed by top aide following death of Benedict XVI
Hours after the funeral for Pope Benedict XVI, an Italian publisher released copies of a tell-all book that revealed years of tension in the Vatican.
'Catastrophe': Cardinal Pell's secret memo blasts Francis
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis will deliver a final send-off for Cardinal George Pell during a funeral Mass on Saturday, the Vatican said, as revelations emerge of the Australian prelate’s growing concern about what he considered the “disaster” and “catastrophe” of the papacy under Francis. The Vatican on Thursday said the dean of the college of cardinals, Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, would celebrate Pell’s funeral Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica. As is custom for cardinal funerals, Francis will deliver a final commendation and salute. Pell, who had served as Francis’ first finance minister for three years before returning to Australia to face child sex abuse charges, died on Tuesday at a Rome hospital of heart complications following hip surgery. He was 81. He had been dividing his time between Rome and Sydney after he was exonerated in 2020 of allegations he molested two choirboys while he was archbishop of Melbourne. Australia’s High Court overturned an earlier court conviction, and Pell was freed after serving 404 days in solitary confinement.
Pope Francis' LGBTQ comments are not surprising but sincere, gay Vatican adviser says
Pope Francis says that homosexuality is a sin, but it is not a crime. And then he went further, saying the church must work against unjust laws that make it a crime. He made the comments in an interview with the Associated Press just before an upcoming trip to South Sudan, one of at least 67 countries with anti-gay laws. Joining us now to discuss the significance of these statements is Juan Carlos Cruz. He first met Pope Francis in 2018 when he and other survivors of sexual abuse by a Chilean priest were invited to the Vatican. Cruz is openly gay and now an adviser to the pope on LGBTQ+ issues. He's also a member of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors. Good morning. Thank you for being here.
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 10:58 p.m. EST
Thai activist sentenced to 28 years for online posts on king. BANGKOK (AP) — A 27-year-old activist has been sentenced to 28 years in prison by a court that found he defamed Thailand's monarchy in several Facebook posts. Clothing merchant Mongkhon Thirakot, who was arrested last August, was granted bail while his case is appealed. Thailand's lese majeste law carries a prison term of three to 15 years per incident for insulting the monarchy, but critics say it is often used to quash political dissent. Pro-democracy protests in 2020 openly criticized the monarchy, previously a taboo subject, leading to vigorous prosecutions under the law, which previously was rarely employed. Two young women charged with the offense were hospitalized this week while on a hunger strike.
Attacks against Catholic churches approach 300 incidents since May 2020: report
Hundreds of Roman Catholic churches have been attacked since the violence that erupted nationwide following George Floyd’s death in May 2020, according to a Catholic nonprofit. Since May 2020, there have been nearly 300 attacks against U.S. Catholic churches as far afield as Emmonak, Alaska, with the most recent tally at 275 as of Sunday, according to a tracker from CatholicVote. The religious nonprofit organization noted that “while the riots and looting mostly died down in the summer of 2020, the attacks on Catholic churches have continued and escalated.” The attacks against churches include arson, broken windows, decapitated statues and satanic graffiti. Some 118 incidents were logged since...
Catholic in Karachi
Ayyaz Gulzar, journalist and Catholic youth leader in Pakistan, describes the challenges and persecutions the Church faces in the Islamic Republic, which includes the county’s blasphemy laws. He also talks about the many successes and joys he has seen—and some surprises, for example Muslim women praying the ‘Hail Mary’ for Our Lady’s help during childbirth.
Opinion: Reciting the Pledge of Allegiance Infringes Upon Religious Freedoms
Most Americans are ignorant as to the true origins of The Pledge of Allegiance. They probably assume it was written by the Founding Fathers. That’s one of the main problems of the American population, people assume things without doing any independent research.
