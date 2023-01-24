Visit Eau Claire recently announced $32,000 in grant awards for upcoming Tourism and Cultural Arts area organizations and events. It can be used to offset marketing, advertising, printing, postage and mailing costs. The Cultural Arts Grants are awarded in partnership with the Wisconsin Arts Board and are intended to enhance the enjoyment and understanding of arts and culture in the region. Proposals may include performing arts, visual media, literary arts, folk art, festivals, local history, artist series, cultural programs for grades K-12, cultural traditions, or public art installations/programs. It can be used for any expense related to a cultural program that nourishes artistic expression and development, or enhances the enjoyment and understanding of arts and culture for community residents.

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO