Altoona, WI

715newsroom.com

Multi Jurisdictional Investigation Leads to Arrest

On Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at approximately 8:57 am, Lake Hallie Police responded to Wal-Mart, 2786 Commercial Blvd, Lake Hallie, for a report of a male subject who passed four counterfeit $100 bills. The incident originally occurred on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. On January 17, 2023, the photos from the...
LAKE HALLIE, WI
715newsroom.com

Visit Eau Claire Awards $32K to Local Events & Organizations

Visit Eau Claire recently announced $32,000 in grant awards for upcoming Tourism and Cultural Arts area organizations and events. It can be used to offset marketing, advertising, printing, postage and mailing costs. The Cultural Arts Grants are awarded in partnership with the Wisconsin Arts Board and are intended to enhance the enjoyment and understanding of arts and culture in the region. Proposals may include performing arts, visual media, literary arts, folk art, festivals, local history, artist series, cultural programs for grades K-12, cultural traditions, or public art installations/programs. It can be used for any expense related to a cultural program that nourishes artistic expression and development, or enhances the enjoyment and understanding of arts and culture for community residents.
EAU CLAIRE, WI

