Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Nebraska?Ted RiversNebraska State
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From OmahaTed RiversOmaha, NE
Popular cinema to close its only Omaha locationAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
Highly-rated restaurant chain opens new location in NebraskaKristen WaltersOmaha, NE
10 Omaha Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyOmaha, NE
Related
A boy told his teacher she can't understand him because she's white. Her response is on point.
This article originally appeared on 12.07.15Fifth-grade teacher Emily E. Smith is not your ordinary teacher. She founded The Hive Society — a classroom that's all about inspiring children to learn more about their world ... and themselves — by interacting with literature and current events. Students watch TED talks, read Rolling Stone, and analyze infographics. She even has a long-distance running club to encourage students to take care of their minds and bodies.Smith is such an awesome teacher, in fact, that she recently received the 2015 Donald H. Graves Award for Excellence in the Teaching of Writing.
Artificial intelligence study determined a painting with mysterious origins is likely a Raphael, researchers say
A painting with mysterious origins is likely a Raphael masterpiece, researchers from the U.K. said after using facial recognition technology and artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze the portrait. The Renaissance-era painting, named the de Brécy Tondo, has been studied extensively for more than 40 years. Researchers from the University of...
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
What is Pentecostal Christianity?
Pentecostals agree on the importance of the Holy Spirit – but not necessarily on what it empowers them to do.
Modern Day Discoveries that Confirm the Accuracy of the Bible
The accuracy of the Bible, a sacred book that is essential to both Judaism and Christianity, has been supported by a number of discoveries. Here are nine such examples. The ancient city of Nineveh was found in present-day Iraq, and was a significant confirmation of the Bible. The city of Nineveh is predicted to be destroyed by God in the book of Jonah, but subsequently, the city is said to have been spared by God since its citizens repented. The 19th century saw the discovery of the ancient city of Nineveh, and further excavations have revealed a rich past that is consistent with the biblical narrative.
U.S. Churches in Steep Decline: Studies Disclose Reported Loss of Christian Religion Among Nation’s Younger Generations
Christian houses of worship are reportedly closing by the thousands yearly. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:NPR.org, TheGuardian.com, and FiveThirtyEight.com.
Phys.org
Neanderthals: The oldest art in the world wasn't made by humans
One of the most hotly debated questions in the history of Neanderthal research has been whether they created art. In the past few years, the consensus has become that they did, sometimes. But, like their relations at either end of the hominoid evolutionary tree, chimpanzees and Homo sapiens, Neanderthals' behavior varied culturally from group to group and over time.
Mike Rowe warns government enabling millions of men to quit working: 'Not letting them fail'
Mike Rowe warned millions of men have left the workforce and spend time watching television instead of looking for jobs, suggesting government handouts were to blame.
The ancient versions of the Bible that does not mention Moses
The Bible is a collection of sacred texts written over the course of many centuries. While Moses is a prominent figure in the Bible, many religious people would be shocked to find out that there are other ancient sacred texts that are considered to be part of the Bible but do not mention Moses.
KEYT
Origins of plague could have emerged centuries before outbreaks, new study suggests
In the largest DNA analysis of its kind, scientists have found evidence to suggest that historic plague pandemics, such as the Black Death, were not caused by newly evolved strains of bacteria but ones that could have emerged up to centuries before their outbreaks. The plague-causing bacterium Yersinia pestis is...
Harvard professor says he gets thank-you notes from prisoners, some of which are secretly using smartphones to take his free computer-science class
A Georgia inmate told The Marshall Project he uses a phone to teach incarcerated people in other states computer science with a Harvard course online.
An Introduction to Imperial Cults: The Earliest Cults of Personality
Earlier I wrote about what a cult of personality is: a situation in which a public figure (such as a political leader) is deliberately presented to the people of a country as a great person who should be admired and loved. These cults are what help allow authoritarians and dictators - especially those who are unpopular and/or act incredibly cruel & unkind - to remain in power. The earliest versions of these cults of personality in recorded history are imperial cults. The point of these cults is to have an emperor, king, or leader of a nation be worshipped as a demigod, deity, or someone who claims that a particular god speaks through them and wants them to control the lives of others.
Large mammals shaped the evolution of humans: here’s why it happened in Africa
That humans originated in Africa is widely accepted. But it’s not generally recognised how unique features of Africa’s ecology were responsible for the crucial evolutionary transitions from forest-inhabiting fruit-eater to savanna-dwelling hunter. These were founded on earth movements and aided physically by Africa’s seasonal aridity, bedrock-derived soils and absence of barriers to movements between north and south.
THE ARYAN-SPEAKING PEOPLES IN PREHISTORIC TIMES
The Outline of History: Being a Plain History of Life and Mankind by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. THE ARYAN-SPEAKING PEOPLES IN PREHISTORIC TIMES. THE ARYAN-SPEAKING PEOPLES IN PREHISTORIC TIMES. § 1 The spreading of...
Billionaire investor Ray Dalio says the U.S. debt limit is a ‘farce’ it ‘works like a bunch of alcoholics who write laws to enforce drinking limits’
While the Congress scrambles to reach an agreement on the debt ceiling, billionaire investor Ray Dalio writes that "there is no debt limit."
Drinking culture: Why some thinkers believe human civilization owes its existence to alcohol
To some people, alcohol is a scourge on humanity that can do no good. It's true that booze is directly and indirectly responsible for many pitfalls in society, from drunk driving to increased risk for cancer. But what if alcohol was not merely a vice, but one of the triggers that sparked the dawn of human civilization — in essence, the very thing that shifted us from hunter-gatherers to agrarians?
The Mayan Empire: A Day In the Life of the Maya
The Maya were building a sophisticated civilization in the Americas at about the same time that the Roman Empire was declining in Western Europe. This higher level of civilization was made possible by the ability of the Mayans to establish a steady supply of food. Because the Maya culture relied on farming for food and commerce, the majority of the Maya were farmers in the growing seasons.
Millennials and Gen Z won’t have enough kids to sustain America’s population—and it’s up to immigrants to make up the baby shortfall
Immigrants will make up for the lag in new births in the U.S. in the coming decades, a recent government report predicts.
Philosophers have studied 'counterfactuals' for decades. Will they help us unlock the mysteries of AI?
Artificial intelligence is increasingly being rolled out all around the world to help make decisions in our lives, whether it’s loan decisions by banks, medical diagnoses, or US law enforcement predicting a criminal’s likelihood of re-offending. Yet many AI systems are black boxes: no one understands how they work. This has led to a demand for “explainable AI”, so we can understand why an AI model yielded a specific output, and what biases may have played a role. Explainable AI is a growing branch of AI research. But what’s perhaps less well known is the role philosophy plays in its development. Specifically,...
dallasexpress.com
Lizards Genetically Adapt to Urban Life
Lizards that once scaled forest trees have genetically and physically adapted to survive urban life, according to a study published recently in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. NYU researchers found that Puerto Rican crested anoles living in urban areas have grown toe pads with specialized scales that...
Comments / 0