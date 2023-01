There’s a search for a 13-year-old Sheboygan boy who’s been missing since the day after Christmas. Authorities say Colt Klinzing left his foster home on December 26th, and hasn’t been seen since. They are looking in both the Sheboygan and Manitowoc areas. Klinzing’s pictures are online, as is the number that the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office wants people to call if they know anything about his whereabouts.

SHEBOYGAN, WI ・ 15 HOURS AGO