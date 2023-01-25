ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Refinery29

Money Diary: A Senior Marketing Executive On 32.5k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny. This week: "I’m a 31-year-old living near Liverpool...
Upworthy

Job applicant sends a hilarious sketch after employer demands video resume for minimum wage job

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 20, 2022. It has since been updated. Who among us hasn't encountered some real pieces of work while on the market for a new job? While most of us wave off such experiences as part of the process, one Reddit user recently revealed how she went the extra mile to give an appropriate response to a prospective employer who wanted her to jump through hoops for a minimum-wage job.
MarketRealist

Some PEZ Dispensers Sell for Thousands — Better Check Your Collection

As a child, you likely received multiple PEZ candy dispensers displaying the heads of some of your favorite television characters. You probably even buy them for your children now. While most consumers toss the candy dispensers into the piles of small toys their children already have, have you ever stopped to consider which ones might carry value?
Refinery29

Psst, R29 Readers Can Get These Same-Day Delivery Flowers For 20% Off

Super Sale Alert: Get 20% off sitewide at Urban Stems (excluding subscriptions) with our promo code R29LOVE. Is it really Valentine's Day without a beautiful flower bouquet? Unless you happen to be strictly flower-adverse, most of us would love nothing more than to receive a delicate bouquet on the big day. Surprisingly, though flowers are popping up for sale everywhere this time of year, hunting down the perfect bouquet can be hard. There's price, aesthetics, and availability to take into consideration. Whether you're sending stems to your paramour or your besties, they deserve more than the sad baby's breath arrangements already past their prime at your corner bodega. To prevent flower FOMO, we have the perfect do-ahead solution that also works for procrastinators. Urban Stems is a next-day (or same-day in NYC and Washington DC) flower delivery service with unique arrangements, and we scored Refinery29 readers an exclusive discount. Place your order now, or bookmark this page for when we're in Cupid Crunch Zone. From now through Valentine's Day itself, you can get 20% off sitewide with the promo code R29LOVE. Keep on scrolling to see our top seven picks — from classic red roses to a Bridgerton-themed bouquet.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy