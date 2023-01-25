A two-year-old boy drowned in a lake in an accident after he was briefly left unattended by his cousin, an inquest has heard.Greyson Birch, from the Sholing area of Southampton, was found in the water at Swanwick Lakes Nature Reserve in Hampshire on the evening of May 30, 2021.He was taken to Southampton General Hospital but he died on June 3, 2021.At an inquest into his death at Winchester Coroner’s Court on Wednesday, Coroner Rosamund Rhodes-Kemp concluded he died by accident in a “tragedy”.Pathologists gave the cause of death as “1A post-cardiac arrest hypoxic ischemic brain injury and 1B submersion...

1 DAY AGO