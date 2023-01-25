Read full article on original website
buckinghamshirelive.com
Two in hospital following collision between three cars and pedestrian in Milton Keynes
Two people remain in hospital following a collision between three cars and a pedestrian in Milton Keynes. It happened at around 10.05pm on Saturday, January 21 when a white BMW M3, grey Ford Fiesta and a white Mini Countryman as well as a pedestrian were involved in a collision on Standing Way.
Son, 16, and father, 45, both die in hit-and-run crash while on a countryside cycle
Cops today launched a massive hunt for a cowardly hit and run driver who escaped after killing Lewis Daines, 16, and dad Dean Jones, 45. The pair were out cycling when they were mown down.
I’m horrified after ‘car cannibals’ destroyed my vehicle while I was at a gig… it was the worst night of my life
A WOMAN was left in shock after 'car cannibals' completely stripped her vehicle in barely two hours while she was at a gig. Rebecca Scotland, 27, had been enjoying her night out - heading to a gig at the O2 Academy in Birmingham for about two and a half hours.
Woman, 21, killed in horror head-on crash with thug in stolen van driving wrong way while being chased by cops
A MAN has admitted to killing a 21-year-old woman in a car crash after he stole a van and drove it on the wrong side of the road. Ashley Loveday, 28, was being chased by police in Dagenahm, East London, when he collided with the Toyota Prius carrying Grace Payne home from a night out with her coworkers.
BBC
Driver caused son's death in police pursuit crash
A man caused the death of his only son after he lost control of his car and crashed while driving away from police at speed, a court has heard. Officers signalled for Craig Melville, 41, to stop after they detected him driving at 137mph in the Highlands. But he accelerated...
BBC
Man arrested after boy, 16, dies in crash in Reddish
A man has been arrested after a 16-year-old boy died when a car and a motorbike crashed in Stockport. The vehicles collided shortly before 07:00 GMT in Gorton Road, Reddish. The boy "sustained serious injuries and sadly died a short time later," Greater Manchester Police said. A man in his...
BBC
Tribute to recovery vehicle driver killed in A47 crash
A breakdown recovery vehicle driver, who died after being struck by a car, has been named by police. Tristian Connell, 37, was outside his vehicle on the A47 Uppingham Road in Leicestershire when he was hit just after 09:20 GMT on Friday. The father of two, who was from the...
Two-year-old boy drowned in lake accident, coroner rules
A two-year-old boy drowned in a lake in an accident after he was briefly left unattended by his cousin, an inquest has heard.Greyson Birch, from the Sholing area of Southampton, was found in the water at Swanwick Lakes Nature Reserve in Hampshire on the evening of May 30, 2021.He was taken to Southampton General Hospital but he died on June 3, 2021.At an inquest into his death at Winchester Coroner’s Court on Wednesday, Coroner Rosamund Rhodes-Kemp concluded he died by accident in a “tragedy”.Pathologists gave the cause of death as “1A post-cardiac arrest hypoxic ischemic brain injury and 1B submersion...
8-year-old Girl Saves Great-Grandmother from Fatal Accident
A great-grandmother has been saved from a potential fatal accident by her 8-year-old great-granddaughter. The girl, Mariah, saved her 79-year-old great-grandmother, Patricia Lynch, from being run over by their SUV in front of their home.
BBC
Wigton 'loving dad' killed after car crashes into wall
Tributes have been paid to a "much loved" dad who died when his car left a road and crashed into a wall. Stephen Pape was driving the Honda Civic when it came off the A595 in Crofton, Cumbria, at about 17:20 GMT on Monday. The 44-year-old from Wigton was described...
BBC
Ulverston: Double yellow lines outside homes met with anger
Homeowners say they have nowhere to park after double yellow lines were installed outside their properties. Residents in part of North Lonsdale Road in Ulverston, Cumbria, have lost a near-three-year fight against plans to limit parking on their street. Cumbria County Council said concerns over parking had been raised by...
BBC
Police investigate unexplained Kippford deaths
An investigation has been launched after a man and a woman were found dead in a south of Scotland village. Police were called out to an address on Merse Way in Kippford in Dumfries and Gallloway on Wednesday at about 16:20. A short statement confirmed that a man and a...
BBC
Murder arrest after mobility scooter robbery victim dies
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was thought to have been robbed of his mobility scooter. The man in his 60s was found unresponsive in the car park of Tesco on Stratford Road in Stroud early on Sunday morning. Police said the man was...
BBC
Derby bus lane camera catches 50,000 drivers in first year
A new bus lane camera has racked up more than 50,000 fines in just over a year, new figures show. Drivers have been receiving Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs) for driving through Corporation Street in Derby city centre since November 2021. Derby City Council banned motorists - bar buses and taxis...
The Jewish Press
Husband and Wife EMTs Perform CPR On Electrocuted Construction Worker
On Monday afternoon, a 23-year-old worker was electrocuted at a construction site in Ashkelon, sustained severe injuries, and lost consciousness. Worried eyewitnesses called emergency medical services for help. Husband and wife David and Atara Hajaj, both United Hatzalah volunteer EMTs, live next to the site where the incident occurred, and...
Woman, 40, charged with mobility scooter robbery in Stroud
A woman has been charged with robbing a man of his mobility scooter in Stroud, Gloucestershire Police said.Officers were called to a Tesco car park on Stratford Road at around 6am on Sunday, after reports that a man in his 60s had been found unresponsive, and he died in Gloucestershire Royal Hospital later that day.The four-wheeled scooter was later found abandoned by a member of the public on Bisley Old Road.On Wednesday evening, the force said: “Kimberley Ann Hawkins, 40 and of no fixed address, has been charged with robbing a man aged in his 60s of a motorised mobility...
