Durham, NC

Durham's guaranteed income pilot program for the formerly incarcerated sees success in first year, hopes for additional funding

After receiving positive feedback on Durham’s guaranteed income pilot program for formerly incarcerated residents in the city, nonprofit StepUp Durham, which administers the program, hopes for additional funding to continue its efforts. Since March 2022, 109 formerly incarcerated Durham residents have received monthly stipends of $600 through the Excel...
A Black student's thoughts on affirmative action

My grandmother was born two years before Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka, which declared racial segregation in public schools illegal. Then there’s me, an undergraduate student at the prestigious Duke University, and my sister, who is Ivy bound. With the Supreme Court currently hearing a case that could mean the end of affirmative action, it’s important that people hear from the mouths of students who will be impacted most, students like me.
Local nonprofit B3 uses coffee to facilitate community across neurotypes

Local non-profit B3 Coffee has found a fitting home in their kiosk at the Chapel Hill Public Library. Libraries, long-held as bastions of education and community congregation, provide individuals from all backgrounds the opportunity to connect with one another, learn and grow. B3 — using coffee as a means of providing community-integrated social and vocational opportunities for people of all abilities — is much the same.
Duke football hires Texas A&M's Tyler Santucci as new defensive coordinator

Another year, another new look for the Blue Devil defense. Duke is bringing on former Texas A&M co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tyler Santucci as its next defensive coordinator, the program announced Tuesday evening. Santucci, 34, assumes the role left vacant by Robb Smith after one turnaround season with head coach Mike Elko and the Blue Devils.
Duke men's basketball freshman Dariq Whitehead out against Georgia Tech with leg injury

The Blue Devils will be without one of their top freshmen for Saturday's game against Georgia Tech, head coach Jon Scheyer said in his Thursday press conference. Freshman forward Dariq Whitehead suffered a lower left leg injury during Duke’s Monday evening loss on the road against Virginia Tech. Whitehead was putting together one of his better performances of the season with 10 points prior to exiting the contest early in the second half.
Duke Hospital after dark

There’s something special about seeing places that are usually hustling and bustling completely devoid of energy, the helter-skelter nature of a teeming thoroughfare transformed into silence and quiet. My experience working nights at Duke Hospital was no different. As part of the pediatrics rotation in medical school, one of...
The more you know: Shayeann Day-Wilson is just getting started as an impact player in Duke women's basketball's season

It is no secret that Duke women’s basketball is having a stellar year. The Blue Devils have lost just two games this year, both to teams ranked in the top 20. Credit for the Blue Devils' success has gone to players like senior guards Celeste Taylor and Elizabeth Balogun, along with head coach Kara Lawson. But perhaps one player who has had a slower start to her year has been sophomore guard Shayeann Day-Wilson. The Toronto native was named the ACC Rookie of the Year last season, averaging 12.7 points and 3.7 assists per game. But this year, Day-Wilson has seemed to struggle to get off the ground, averaging 8.8 points and 2.7 assists per game.
