It is no secret that Duke women’s basketball is having a stellar year. The Blue Devils have lost just two games this year, both to teams ranked in the top 20. Credit for the Blue Devils' success has gone to players like senior guards Celeste Taylor and Elizabeth Balogun, along with head coach Kara Lawson. But perhaps one player who has had a slower start to her year has been sophomore guard Shayeann Day-Wilson. The Toronto native was named the ACC Rookie of the Year last season, averaging 12.7 points and 3.7 assists per game. But this year, Day-Wilson has seemed to struggle to get off the ground, averaging 8.8 points and 2.7 assists per game.

DURHAM, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO