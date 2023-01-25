Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Durham's guaranteed income pilot program for the formerly incarcerated sees success in first year, hopes for additional funding
After receiving positive feedback on Durham’s guaranteed income pilot program for formerly incarcerated residents in the city, nonprofit StepUp Durham, which administers the program, hopes for additional funding to continue its efforts. Since March 2022, 109 formerly incarcerated Durham residents have received monthly stipends of $600 through the Excel...
Chronicle
A Black student's thoughts on affirmative action
My grandmother was born two years before Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka, which declared racial segregation in public schools illegal. Then there’s me, an undergraduate student at the prestigious Duke University, and my sister, who is Ivy bound. With the Supreme Court currently hearing a case that could mean the end of affirmative action, it’s important that people hear from the mouths of students who will be impacted most, students like me.
Chronicle
X-Factor: Continued output from Proctor can get Duke men's basketball back on track at Georgia Tech
Duke hits the road once more for a date with struggling Georgia Tech, hoping to get back in the win column. The Blue Zone is here with a player on both sides who can make a difference:. Duke: Tyrese Proctor. Freshman guard Tyrese Proctor has grown mightily this season. His...
Chronicle
Local nonprofit B3 uses coffee to facilitate community across neurotypes
Local non-profit B3 Coffee has found a fitting home in their kiosk at the Chapel Hill Public Library. Libraries, long-held as bastions of education and community congregation, provide individuals from all backgrounds the opportunity to connect with one another, learn and grow. B3 — using coffee as a means of providing community-integrated social and vocational opportunities for people of all abilities — is much the same.
Chronicle
Duke football hires Texas A&M's Tyler Santucci as new defensive coordinator
Another year, another new look for the Blue Devil defense. Duke is bringing on former Texas A&M co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tyler Santucci as its next defensive coordinator, the program announced Tuesday evening. Santucci, 34, assumes the role left vacant by Robb Smith after one turnaround season with head coach Mike Elko and the Blue Devils.
Chronicle
Duke men's basketball freshman Dariq Whitehead out against Georgia Tech with leg injury
The Blue Devils will be without one of their top freshmen for Saturday's game against Georgia Tech, head coach Jon Scheyer said in his Thursday press conference. Freshman forward Dariq Whitehead suffered a lower left leg injury during Duke’s Monday evening loss on the road against Virginia Tech. Whitehead was putting together one of his better performances of the season with 10 points prior to exiting the contest early in the second half.
Chronicle
Duke Justice Project discuss criminal justice system reform, second chance relief program
The Duke Justice Project hosted D.J. Dore, director of the pro bono clinic at Duke Law, and Amanda Maris, judge in Durham County’s 14th Judicial District, at their Tuesday event, “Second Chances and the Law.” The event focused on Durham’s efforts to create criminal justice reform and second chance relief programs.
Chronicle
Duke Hospital after dark
There’s something special about seeing places that are usually hustling and bustling completely devoid of energy, the helter-skelter nature of a teeming thoroughfare transformed into silence and quiet. My experience working nights at Duke Hospital was no different. As part of the pediatrics rotation in medical school, one of...
Chronicle
The more you know: Shayeann Day-Wilson is just getting started as an impact player in Duke women's basketball's season
It is no secret that Duke women’s basketball is having a stellar year. The Blue Devils have lost just two games this year, both to teams ranked in the top 20. Credit for the Blue Devils' success has gone to players like senior guards Celeste Taylor and Elizabeth Balogun, along with head coach Kara Lawson. But perhaps one player who has had a slower start to her year has been sophomore guard Shayeann Day-Wilson. The Toronto native was named the ACC Rookie of the Year last season, averaging 12.7 points and 3.7 assists per game. But this year, Day-Wilson has seemed to struggle to get off the ground, averaging 8.8 points and 2.7 assists per game.
Chronicle
And one: Sharpshooting Virginia Tech narrowly overpowers Filipowski-led Duke men's basketball
After each Duke men’s basketball game this season, check back here for the Player of the Game and more. The Blue Devils dropped a close game on the road against Virginia Tech, and the Blue Zone breaks down the game:. One player: Kyle Filipowski. In a disappointing loss for...
cbs17
Have you seen them? Durham County Sheriff’s Office releases ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ list
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office has released a list of Crime Stoppers’ ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ in the county as of January 2023. They’re reaching out to the public and encouraging anyone with information to come forward. Deputies said anyone...
