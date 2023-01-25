ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
East Valley Tribune

Math program at Willis producing impressive results

A program that was started to help close the learning gap caused by the pandemic is working so well at Willis Junior High School, the principal wants to expand it. Arizona State University Prep Digital and the state Department of Education came up with the Math Momentum partnership. It was originally expected to last for three years and cost $9 million.
CALIFORNIA STATE
East Valley Tribune

14 Chandler students among 82 Flinn semifinalists

The Chandler area is well represented on the list of 82 Flinn Scholarship, with two Chandler Unified School District high schools tying for the most from any one school in the state. There are 14 students who either attend a Chandler or CUSD school, or who are Chandler residents that...
CHANDLER, AZ
Rough Draft Atlanta

Food and farm nonprofits ask for help supporting farms affected by freeze

Food related nonprofits are partnering up to support farms hit by cold weather this winter.  The Farmer Fund, which was established in 2015 and has been managed by the nonprofit Georgia Organics since 2018, is aiming to help farmers recoup losses from Winter Storm Elliott, which hit the United States in December 2022 and brought […] The post Food and farm nonprofits ask for help supporting farms affected by freeze appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy