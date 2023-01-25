Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Whales Move Over $363,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP in Several Transactions – Here’s Where the Crypto’s Going
Deep-pocketed whales are suddenly moving more than $363 million in Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP after Bitcoin reclaims the $21,000 mark. According to blockchain tracker and whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, whales are moving in three separate transactions a combined 11,611 Bitcoin valued at time of writing for $240,675,134. In the largest...
Bitcoin Bottom Is In, Apex Crypto Is Heading To '$220,000+ This Cycle,' Says Max Keiser
Trader, podcaster, and Bitcoin BTC/USD evangelist Max Keiser says that the world’s largest digital currency has bottomed out in this cycle and is well on its way to crossing the $220,000 price point. Speaking with journalist Daniela Cambone, he noted that billionaire venture capitalist Tim Draper has already set...
u.today
XRP, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Five Years' Time Prediction Made by John Deaton
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Who Nailed 2023 Bitcoin Rally Says Real BTC Move Is Yet To Come – Here Are His Targets
The popular analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s rally this month says BTC still has more upside potential despite the king crypto’s nearly 38% year-to-date surge. Pseudonymous analyst DonAlt tells his 456,500 Twitter followers that near the end of this month, BTC could see an influx of fresh capital from high timeframe (HTF) investors.
Swimming in cash, Chevron plans a $75 billion slap in the face to drivers
While most blue-chip companies were reporting losses last year, Big Oil was having a moment. Crude prices surged, thanks in part to high demand and reduced supply. All of that helped make Chevron the top-performing Dow stock of last year, with shares surging more than 50%.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Burst to $30,000 Incoming, Says Popular Crypto Analyst – Here’s the Timeline
A widely followed crypto strategist is optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) could surge by double-digit percentage points from the current price. The pseudonymous crypto analyst Kaleo tells his 558,300 Twitter followers that Bitcoin will swiftly rally to $30,000 after overcoming a downward trend that started in late November. From the analyst’s...
Motley Fool
This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023
Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
Beyond Bitcoin: 3 Tokens Changing the Crypto Landscape
Uniswap is a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange that's transforming how people buy and sell crypto. Polygon is a Layer 2 blockchain network that has changed what it means to build on Ethereum. BitDAO is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) that's reinventing how people invest in crypto assets. You’re reading a free...
namecoinnews.com
Big Eyes Coin, Shiba Inu, and Dogecoin are raising the crypto stakes: As Big Eyes Coin hits $16.2 million in its presale
Over the years, meme coins have grown in popularity, expanding their community rapidly. However, most meme coins lack some functionality, being unable to drive an ecosystem and missing vital requirements. Three coins that vouch to change this stereotype are Big Eyes Coin, Shiba Inu, and Dogecoin. Shiba Inu – What...
dailyhodl.com
Little-Known Ethereum Altcoin Soars 106% After Receiving Surprise Boost From Coinbase
A small-cap altcoin project built on Ethereum is surging after earning a sudden boost from Coinbase. The crypto giant says it’s adding Threshold (T) to its listing roadmap. The announcement is a signal that Coinbase may soon add the coin to its global exchange. Coinbase created its listing roadmap...
dailyhodl.com
Can Avalanche (AVAX) Do a 50X? Crypto Bull Mark Yusko Says Ethereum and Layer Ones To Outrun Next Bitcoin Rally
Morgan Creek Capital CIO Mark Yusko says Avalanche (AVAX) has the potential to go on a massive surge and outperform the rest of the crypto market in the next cycle. In a new interview with Paul Barron, the crypto veteran says the smart contract platform could skyrocket 50x in the next bull market cycle, as long as Bitcoin (BTC) and the overall digital asset market succeed.
cryptogazette.com
The “Real” Bitcoin Move Is Yet To Come – New BTC Price Targets
More and more analysts are saying that the real move for Bitcoin is around the corner. Check out some of the most bullish reports below and find out what we can expect from the king coin. Bitcoin expects massive price moves. The popular analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s rally this...
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Forecasts Imminent XRP Surge, Says Bitcoin and One Low-Cap Altcoin Set To Rally
A closely followed crypto strategist believes payments network XRP is likely ready to rally while seeing more upside potential for Bitcoin (BTC) and one under-the-radar altcoin. Pseudonymous analyst Cantering Clark tells his 159,200 Twitter followers that it’s “almost time” for XRP to burst to the upside. “XRP...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Vs. Banks: Crypto Beats Top Banking Giants In Market Cap Department
Bitcoin continues to push the cryptocurrency industry toward widespread acceptance on a worldwide scale, engaging directly with big traditional entities such as banks. The crypto’s remarkable market capitalization is illustrative of the asset class’ future potential. Bitcoin has been at the vanguard of the cryptocurrency industry; not only...
CoinTelegraph
'Blockchain Bandit' reawakens: $90M in stolen crypto seen shifting
A hacker dubbed the “Blockchain Bandit” has finally woken from a six-year slumber and has started to move their ill-gotten gains. According to Chainalysis, around $90 million in crypto pilfered from the attacker’s long-running string of “programmatic theft” since 2016 has started moving over the past week.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Repeating 2019 Breakout? Crypto Analyst Looks at BTC After Big Bounce From Lows
A widely followed crypto analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) could be brewing a repeat of its 2019 breakout after forming a similar pattern over the last few weeks. In a new strategy session, pseudonymous crypto trader Rekt Capital tells his 45,000 YouTube subscribers that the king crypto’s current market structure looks very much like it did in 2019 before BTC sparked a big rally to the upside.
dailyhodl.com
Leading Crypto Analyst Dives Into Bitcoin and Ethereum, Says Two Altcoins Are ‘Going Through the Roof’
A widely followed crypto analyst says the next “massive cycle” for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) is only beginning. Crypto trader Michaël van de Poppe tells his 646,700 Twitter followers that we’ll all be laughing at current BTC and ETH prices in just a few short years.
Billionaire investor Ray Dalio says the U.S. debt limit is a ‘farce’ it ‘works like a bunch of alcoholics who write laws to enforce drinking limits’
While the Congress scrambles to reach an agreement on the debt ceiling, billionaire investor Ray Dalio writes that "there is no debt limit."
Motley Fool
Could Ethereum Hit $5,000 in 2023?
Ethereum has experienced a roller-coaster ride of value, going from over $4,890 to $896 and now standing at $1,633. The long-term potential for Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies to disrupt economic systems is high, pointing to long-term price targets far beyond $5,000. However, the short-term future is uncertain and it could...
If You Bought Microsoft Stock Ahead Of The Conference Call, Jim Cramer Says You Are One Of The 'Dumbest People' He's 'Ever Seen'
Jim Cramer has long said to wait to hear from management on conference calls before buying names where guidance is held back. That advice could have saved Microsoft Corp MSFT investors a good chunk of change following Tuesday's quarterly results. What Happened: Microsoft reported fiscal second-quarter earnings after the close...
