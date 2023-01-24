Read full article on original website
Related
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
As his beliefs have seeped into homes and classrooms, children as young as 11 think Andrew Tate is their 'god'
Insider spoke with teachers and parents about Tate's beliefs spreading and infiltrating young boys' perspectives on women.
KESQ
YouTube star MrBeast helps 1,000 blind people see again by sponsoring cataract surgeries
YouTube superstar MrBeast is making the world clearer — for at least 1,000 people. The content creator’s latest stunt is paying for cataract removal for 1,000 people who were blind or near-blind but could not afford the surgery. “We’re curing a thousand people’s blindness,” says MrBeast — real...
KESQ
Five Russian men fleeing military conscription have been living at a South Korean airport for months
Five Russian men who fled the country after Moscow’s military mobilization order last September have been stranded at South Korea’s Incheon International Airport for months after authorities refused to accept them. Three of the men had arrived in October, with the remaining two in November, said their lawyer...
Chinese vessels and aircraft appear in Taiwanese waters and airspace
China military planes and naval vessels encroached into Taiwanese airspace and waters on Monday morning, in an effort to flex its potential power against the island nation.
KESQ
All Flybe flights canceled after UK airline ceases trading
British airline Flybe has “ceased trading” and canceled all scheduled flights, the company and the British Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said on Saturday. “Flybe, which operated scheduled services from Belfast City, Birmingham and Heathrow to airports across the United Kingdom and to Amsterdam and Geneva, has ceased trading,” the CAA wrote in a statement.
Comments / 0