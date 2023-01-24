Jan 29 (Reuters) - Atletico Madrid needed a second-half goal from substitute Saul Niguez to earn a hard-fought 1-0 away win over in-form Osasuna in LaLiga on Sunday. Saul came off the bench to score in the 74th minute on a counter-attack when Rodrigo de Paul showed great vision to see his team mate ghosting in behind Osasuna's defence and delivered a perfectly placed long ball through.

34 MINUTES AGO