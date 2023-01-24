Read full article on original website
Top Brazilian talents could be European transfer targets
SAO PAULO (AP) — European clubs looking for last-minute deals in the January transfer window could find some future stars among Brazil's current crop of young soccer talents. The focus on Brazilian players is always big during transfer periods and the spotlight only intensified after Real Madrid's signing of...
Lorient copes without top scorer Moffi to beat Rennes 2-1
PARIS (AP) — Lorient showed it can cope without top scorer Terem Moffi by beating Rennes 2-1 in the French league on Friday. Moffi's 12 goals put him second in the scoring chart and one behind Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappé. Nigeria striker Moffi has been left out...
Vinícius scores, Madrid beats Atletico in extra time in Copa
MADRID (AP) — Just hours after being the target of an apparent hate crime, Vinicius Junior scored in extra time to help Real Madrid come from behind and beat 10-man Atletico Madrid 3-1 on Thursday to secure a spot in the Copa del Rey semifinals. The buildup to the...
Look: Tennis Star Asked To Remove Her Shirt Before Australian Open Match
Earlier this week, Victoria Azarenka fell in the semifinals of the Australian Open - but not before a bizarre incident happened. Azarenka fell to reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina by a final score of 7-6, 6-3. Before the match, though, she walked onto Rod Laver Arena wearing a Paris Saint ...
South Africa seal ODI series win against England after Bavuma’s stylish century
A swashbuckling century from South Africa’s beleaguered captain, Temba Bavuma, laid the platform for a stunning victory as the home side chased down England’s daunting total of 342 for seven. South Africa won by five wickets with five balls to spare in the second one-day international of this three-match series at the Mangaung Oval.
Soccer-Saul gives Atletico a hard-fought win at Osasuna
Jan 29 (Reuters) - Atletico Madrid needed a second-half goal from substitute Saul Niguez to earn a hard-fought 1-0 away win over in-form Osasuna in LaLiga on Sunday. Saul came off the bench to score in the 74th minute on a counter-attack when Rodrigo de Paul showed great vision to see his team mate ghosting in behind Osasuna's defence and delivered a perfectly placed long ball through.
Claudio Reyna moved out of Austin sporting director role
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Claudio Reyna was moved out of his leadership role as sporting director of Austin FC on Thursday, the latest job change that followed the Reyna family's spat with U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter. The 49-year-old Reyna was shifted to a title of technical adviser. The former...
Beterbiev stops Yarde to retain world light-heavy belts
LONDON (AP) — Artur Beterbiev successfully held his WBC, IBF and WBO light-heavyweight belts when he stopped English challenger Anthony Yarde in the eighth round on Saturday. Beterbiev improved his record to 19-0 with his 19th knockout after taking charge from the seventh round at Wembley Arena. The Montreal-based...
Shiffrin wins slalom, moves within 1 win of World Cup record
SPINDLERUV MLYN, Czech Republic (AP) — American skier Mikaela Shiffrin dominated a slalom Saturday for her 85th career victory to move within one of the World Cup record set by Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark in the 1980s. Shiffrin can match the best mark of 86 wins in another slalom...
United States will host Copa America 2024, USMNT could compete
Next year's Copa América will be played in the United States and will include six CONCACAF teams. South American soccer body CONMEBOL said Friday its 10 national teams will play the tournament out of their region after a deal with the confederation for North and Central America and the Caribbean.
