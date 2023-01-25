Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Sacramento Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbySacramento, CA
Man arrested in Elk Grove in connection to fentanyl-related death by El Dorado Narcotics DetectivesRobert J HansenElk Grove, CA
Rising Above in Love, Truth and Goodness - Celebrating MLK Jr.ShatakashiPlacer County, CA
New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For RegionJoel EisenbergKyle, TX
Costco is Planning to Open New Store in Loomis, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenLoomis, CA
Related
KCRA.com
1 hurt in freeway shooting in Stockton, officials say
STOCKTON, Calif. — One person was injured Thursday evening in a freeway shooting in Stockton, according to the California Highway Patrol Stockton division. The shooting was reported around 9:05 p.m., CHP said. A vehicle with a driver and passenger was traveling northbound on Interstate 5 just south of March Lane when someone shot at it, hurting one of the two. It is not known at this time if it was the driver or passenger.
Woman fleeing deputies drives into ditch in San Joaquin County chase
STOCKTON -- A 39-year-old woman who allegedly led deputies on a pursuit throughout San Joaquin County in a stolen vehicle was arrested Wednesday after she lost control and crashed into a ditch, according to the county Sheriff's Office. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Stockton resident Jennifer Zamora, who was booked into San Joaquin County Jail on Wednesday night. The Sheriff's Office said deputies attempted to stop a confirmed stolen car in the area of state Highway 99 West Frontage Road and Morse Road north of Stockton at about 2:45 p.m. Deputies allege that Zamora led them...
KCRA.com
Calling for calm: Family of Tyre Nichols asks for protests to remain peaceful after police footage is released
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The family of a man who formerly lived in Sacramento and was killed while in police custody in Memphis, TN earlier this month is calling for calm ahead of the expected release of body camera footage of the incident. Authorities said 29-year-old Tyre Nichols was beaten...
Suspect in Sacramento crime spree that left two women dead identified, remains in hospital
SACRAMENTO — Authorities have named the suspect in a crime spree that resulted in the deaths of two women in the south Sacramento area last week.The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office identified him as Jonathan Arredondo-Garcia, 22.The sheriff's office said Arredondo-Garcia was behind the wheel last Thursday when he slammed into an SUV on Florin Road. Inside were Stephanie Phan, 49, and another woman. We have not learned her name yet.Investigators said the 22-year-old carjacked the vehicle he was in just moments before the crash and tried to carjack another shortly after. A deputy who was working with an inmate crew nearby chased him down.Arredondo-Garcia suffered minor injuries and has been recovering in a hospital ever since. Though he has not yet been released from the hospital to be booked into jail, he was arraigned while in a hospital bed on Monday.
DNA leads to arrest of suspect in 2020-21 midtown Sacramento prowling reports
(KTXL) — The investigation into reports of someone trespassing onto properties in 2020 through 2021 and looking through windows has resulted in an arrest, according to the Sacramento Police Department. — Video Above: 16-year-old girl has been missing for nearly a month According to the police department, officers were investigating reports of a prowler near […]
Police: Tracy shooting leaves one man dead
(KTXL) — A man was found dead after a fatal shooting in a Tracy neighborhood on Wednesday morning, according to the Tracy Police Department. At 1:13 a.m., police said reports came in of shots being fired in the 900 block of Peerless Court. When officers arrived on scene they located a man who who had […]
Man arrested in Elk Grove in connection to fentanyl-related death by El Dorado Narcotics Detectives
El Dorado County Sheriff Deputy arresting a man for selling fentanyl-related to an overdose death in Elk Grove on Monday, January 23, 2023.Photo byCourtesy of the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office)
KCRA.com
Thomas O’Donnell, man accused in murder of CHP captain’s husband, pleads not guilty
The man arrested in early December in connection with the murder of California Highway Patrol captain Julie Harding’s husband, Michael Harding, appeared in court for the first time on Thursday. Sixty-one-year-old Thomas O’Donnell’s arraignment was held in Cumberland County, Kentucky, and was overseen by Judge David Williams.
KCRA.com
2 teens injured in Rancho Cordova barbershop shooting, Sacramento sheriff says
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Two teens were hurt Tuesday night in a shooting at a barbershop in Rancho Cordova, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. Several shots were fired around 6:45 p.m. into the Mo Better Hair Salon & Barber on 10401 Folsom Boulevard, the sheriff's office said. A 17-year-old boy was critically injured, and another 17-year-old boy injured is expected to survive their injuries.
Crash in North Highlands leaves one person hospitalized
(KTXL) — A car rolled over after being involved in an accident that left one person in the vehicle trapped, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. •Video Above: Police search for suspect in shooting near Rancho Cordova Sacramento Metro Fire said that the accident occurred on 32nd Street and Elkhorn Boulevard in North Highlands. […]
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville official sentenced to Placer County jail for embezzlement of public funds
Multiple local agencies hit with fraudulent billing. Roseville, Calif. – On Jan. 25, 2023, the Honorable Judge Eugene Gini sentenced Kenneth Glotzbach, age 55, to 360 days in custody and two years of formal probation, which will include submitting to search and seizure of all technology. This sentencing comes...
KCRA.com
New documents reveal evidence gathered in murder of CHP captain’s husband
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Ky. — New court documents reveal some of the evidence investigators gathered in the case against a Napa man for the murder of the estranged husband of a California Highway Patrol (CHP) captain. During his arraignment in Cumberland County Circuit Court in Kentucky on Thursday, 61-year-old Thomas...
goldcountrymedia.com
Homicide investigation underway at Folsom Prison
Folsom State Prison officials are investigating a suspected homicide after an inmate was found dead in his cell early Saturday morning. A Folsom State Prison inmate was killed in an apparent homicide inside of his cell Saturday morning, officials with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said. At approximately...
Olivehurst man arrested after hatchet attack at Yuba City Raley's
YUBA CITY, Calif. — An Olivehurst man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of attacking a Raley's employee in Yuba City with a hatchet. Officers with the Yuba City Police Department responded around 6:40 a.m. to reports of a man damaging a car in the parking lot of a Raley's on West Onstott Frontage Road. When officers arrived they found a car with its windows smashed. The person in the car was not hurt.
Murder suspect previously released on separate murder charge due in court
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A man charged with the murder of two victims on separate occasions and a known white supremacist gang member is due back in court on Jan. 30. “It is tragic that this defendant was released and able to kill another person in our community,” the Solano County District Attorney’s office […]
Stockton police arrest man for battery on an officer and other charges
STOCKTON — Stockton police arrested a man for battery on an officer and several other charges stemming from a Jan. 24 incident.According to the Stockton Police Department, an officer was responding to a call about a suspicious person in the area of West Harding Way and Columbia Avenue. While attempting to detain the suspect, the officer was pushed by the suspect who then started to run, leading the officer on a short chase.Other responding officers attempted to detain the suspect, but he resisted arrest. After a struggle, 33-year-old Kevin Fountain was arrested for resisting arrest, battery on an officer, and other unspecified warrants.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Sacramento Sheriff: Two wanted suspects arrested
Two suspects that were wanted through Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers have been arrested according to the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department. Four suspects are still being sought. **UPDATE** ARRESTED. The California Department of Corrections is currently seeking Jamarl SMITH for parole violation. SMITH is a “high-risk” offender. SMITH is a 39-year-old...
KCRA.com
1 dead in Tracy shooting early Wednesday, police say
Tracy police are investigating after a person died in a shooting early Wednesday. Police said they received a report of shots fired in the 900 block of Peerless Court around 1:13 a.m. (Video above: Top headlines for Jan. 25.) The victim, an adult, died at the scene, police said. The...
Man in Sacramento County Main Jail custody dies, sheriff’s office says
(KTXL) — A 52-year-old man who was in custody at the Sacramento County Main Jail died on Tuesday, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies reportedly found him unresponsive in his cell around 12:48 p.m. The sheriff’s office said the man had no pulse and was not breathing when deputies checked on him. -Video Above: […]
Roseville official sentenced after embezzling nearly $308,000 from the city
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A Roseville official was sentenced after pleading guilty to embezzlement by a public officer and five counts of public officer crimes, according to the Placer County District Attorney's Office. Honorable Judge Gini sentenced Kenneth Glotzbach to 360 days in custody and two years of formal probation....
Comments / 1