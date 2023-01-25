ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

1 hurt in freeway shooting in Stockton, officials say

STOCKTON, Calif. — One person was injured Thursday evening in a freeway shooting in Stockton, according to the California Highway Patrol Stockton division. The shooting was reported around 9:05 p.m., CHP said. A vehicle with a driver and passenger was traveling northbound on Interstate 5 just south of March Lane when someone shot at it, hurting one of the two. It is not known at this time if it was the driver or passenger.
Woman fleeing deputies drives into ditch in San Joaquin County chase

STOCKTON -- A 39-year-old woman who allegedly led deputies on a pursuit throughout San Joaquin County in a stolen vehicle was arrested Wednesday after she lost control and crashed into a ditch, according to the county Sheriff's Office. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Stockton resident Jennifer Zamora, who was booked into San Joaquin County Jail on Wednesday night. The Sheriff's Office said deputies attempted to stop a confirmed stolen car in the area of state Highway 99 West Frontage Road and Morse Road north of Stockton at about 2:45 p.m. Deputies allege that Zamora led them...
Suspect in Sacramento crime spree that left two women dead identified, remains in hospital

SACRAMENTO — Authorities have named the suspect in a crime spree that resulted in the deaths of two women in the south Sacramento area last week.The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office identified him as Jonathan Arredondo-Garcia, 22.The sheriff's office said Arredondo-Garcia was behind the wheel last Thursday when he slammed into an SUV on Florin Road. Inside were Stephanie Phan, 49, and another woman. We have not learned her name yet.Investigators said the 22-year-old carjacked the vehicle he was in just moments before the crash and tried to carjack another shortly after. A deputy who was working with an inmate crew nearby chased him down.Arredondo-Garcia suffered minor injuries and has been recovering in a hospital ever since. Though he has not yet been released from the hospital to be booked into jail, he was arraigned while in a hospital bed on Monday.
DNA leads to arrest of suspect in 2020-21 midtown Sacramento prowling reports

(KTXL) — The investigation into reports of someone trespassing onto properties in 2020 through 2021 and looking through windows has resulted in an arrest, according to the Sacramento Police Department. — Video Above: 16-year-old girl has been missing for nearly a month According to the police department, officers were investigating reports of a prowler near […]
Police: Tracy shooting leaves one man dead

(KTXL) — A man was found dead after a fatal shooting in a Tracy neighborhood on Wednesday morning, according to the Tracy Police Department. At 1:13 a.m., police said reports came in of shots being fired in the 900 block of Peerless Court. When officers arrived on scene they located a man who who had […]
2 teens injured in Rancho Cordova barbershop shooting, Sacramento sheriff says

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Two teens were hurt Tuesday night in a shooting at a barbershop in Rancho Cordova, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. Several shots were fired around 6:45 p.m. into the Mo Better Hair Salon & Barber on 10401 Folsom Boulevard, the sheriff's office said. A 17-year-old boy was critically injured, and another 17-year-old boy injured is expected to survive their injuries.
Crash in North Highlands leaves one person hospitalized

(KTXL) — A car rolled over after being involved in an accident that left one person in the vehicle trapped, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. •Video Above: Police search for suspect in shooting near Rancho Cordova Sacramento Metro Fire said that the accident occurred on 32nd Street and Elkhorn Boulevard in North Highlands. […]
Homicide investigation underway at Folsom Prison

Folsom State Prison officials are investigating a suspected homicide after an inmate was found dead in his cell early Saturday morning. A Folsom State Prison inmate was killed in an apparent homicide inside of his cell Saturday morning, officials with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said. At approximately...
Olivehurst man arrested after hatchet attack at Yuba City Raley's

YUBA CITY, Calif. — An Olivehurst man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of attacking a Raley's employee in Yuba City with a hatchet. Officers with the Yuba City Police Department responded around 6:40 a.m. to reports of a man damaging a car in the parking lot of a Raley's on West Onstott Frontage Road. When officers arrived they found a car with its windows smashed. The person in the car was not hurt.
Stockton police arrest man for battery on an officer and other charges

STOCKTON — Stockton police arrested a man for battery on an officer and several other charges stemming from a Jan. 24 incident.According to the Stockton Police Department, an officer was responding to a call about a suspicious person in the area of West Harding Way and Columbia Avenue. While attempting to detain the suspect, the officer was pushed by the suspect who then started to run, leading the officer on a short chase.Other responding officers attempted to detain the suspect, but he resisted arrest. After a struggle, 33-year-old Kevin Fountain was arrested for resisting arrest, battery on an officer, and other unspecified warrants.
Sacramento Sheriff: Two wanted suspects arrested

Two suspects that were wanted through Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers have been arrested according to the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department. Four suspects are still being sought. **UPDATE** ARRESTED. The California Department of Corrections is currently seeking Jamarl SMITH for parole violation. SMITH is a “high-risk” offender. SMITH is a 39-year-old...
1 dead in Tracy shooting early Wednesday, police say

Tracy police are investigating after a person died in a shooting early Wednesday. Police said they received a report of shots fired in the 900 block of Peerless Court around 1:13 a.m. (Video above: Top headlines for Jan. 25.) The victim, an adult, died at the scene, police said. The...
