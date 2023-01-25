ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Park, CA

Light quake gives Southern California an early morning jolt

MALIBU, Calif. — A light earthquake centered offshore gave Southern California an early morning wake-up call Wednesday but there were no reports of damage. The 2 a.m. quake occurred beneath the ocean 10.6 miles south of Malibu, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The USGS citizen reporting website showed it...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

