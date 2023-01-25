Read full article on original website
thesandpaper.net
Barnegat Light Coast Guardsman Achieves Elite Boat Operator Status
When 12- to 14-foot breaks came through at the mouth of Barnegat Inlet last month, it was an opportunity for Boatswain’s Mate First Class Tim Mirandi to reach a milestone that would warrant a short ceremony at Coast Guard Station Barnegat Light. That milestone, a surfmen certification, was three...
Where Would We Be Without Our Volunteer Responders?
On a beautiful Sunday morning during the 10 a.m. service, the officiant at an LBI church paused, mid-sentence, because very quietly and with an air of dignity, a parishioner appeared to be in distress. A doctor in attendance rushed to her aid and 911 was called. Within minutes, police officers from Long Beach Township were there with oxygen, and the emergency medical technicians from the Beach Haven First Aid Squad arrived very shortly thereafter.
Burger 25 Adding Sizzle to Ship Bottom in Late Spring
Burger 25, a popular niche restaurant on Route 37 in Toms River, is slated to open a second location in Ship Bottom in “late spring,” said co-owner Denise Vetter. Featuring fresh Angus beef burgers flavored with a homemade medley of spices, seasoned boardwalk-style fries, hand-spun shakes and more, Burger 25 will take over the site of the former Surf Taco at 1915 Long Beach Blvd.
Daydream Believer: Countdown to Memorial Day
I know that this is an unusual situation, but as I sit here in my little house in Harvey Cedars I’ve made a decision as to what I want to do in the early days of the new year. I’m thinking in the next day or two I’ll be...
Stafford Receives $5M for Shoreline Restoration
Stafford Township was awarded $5 million last week from the state Department of Environmental Protection’s Natural Climate Solutions Grant Program as part of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. Stafford, one of five grant recipients in the category of living shoreline restoration, was awarded for its Popular Point Restoration Project.
An Apology
In response to a letter to the editor (“Breach of Etiquette,” 1/18), I wish to express my apology to anyone who may have been offended by a letter sent by SaveLBI to donors listed in a Surflight Theatre playbill and confirm that the two organizations are in no way affiliated.
Ron Jon’s Construction Plan Hearing Moved to February
An application to completely rebuild the Ron Jon Surf Shop in Ship Bottom is expected to be heard by the Ship Bottom Land Use Board at its Feb. 15 meeting. It was removed from the Jan. 18 agenda after the applicant encountered an issue with a legal notice publication, according to borough officials.
Tuckerton Committee Reports Highlight EMS Squad, Public Works, Police
Tuckerton Borough Councilman Frank D’Amore gave a service report on behalf of Great Bay EMS Squad 85. Since the squad began responding for Tuckerton in July 2022, there were 48 calls in July, 43 in August, 44 in September and October, 34 in November and 43 in December. “We...
Pickleball Courts on Beach Haven Agenda
The possibility of adding more pickleball courts to the Nelson Avenue facility will be up for discussion at the agenda meeting of the Beach Haven Borough Council scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 26 at 4 p.m. It was nearly two years ago when a plan to add three courts was voted...
‘Living With Alzheimer’s’ Virtual Programs in February
Caregivers of Alzheimer’s disease patients can deepen their understanding of progressive symptoms and how to address them effectively and compassionately in a three-part, interactive, virtual program presented by the Ocean County Library. “Living with Alzheimer’s for Caregivers: Understanding Middle Stage” will be offered through Zoom on successive Wednesdays, Feb....
Collins Paves Way for Southern’s Win Over Toms River South
It’s not a secret. With center Skylar Soltis still recovering from a knee injury and likely on the sidelines for the season, the offense runs through Casey Collins. And there’s no doubt the Southern Regional sophomore guard can put points on the scoreboard. She also can run the floor, give out assists a.
