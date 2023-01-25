Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
1 hurt in freeway shooting in Stockton, officials say
STOCKTON, Calif. — One person was injured Thursday evening in a freeway shooting in Stockton, according to the California Highway Patrol Stockton division. The shooting was reported around 9:05 p.m., CHP said. A vehicle with a driver and passenger was traveling northbound on Interstate 5 just south of March Lane when someone shot at it, hurting one of the two. It is not known at this time if it was the driver or passenger.
Crash in North Highlands leaves one person hospitalized
(KTXL) — A car rolled over after being involved in an accident that left one person in the vehicle trapped, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. •Video Above: Police search for suspect in shooting near Rancho Cordova Sacramento Metro Fire said that the accident occurred on 32nd Street and Elkhorn Boulevard in North Highlands. […]
Three separate robberies occur throughout the day in Stockton, police says
(KTXL) — Three separate robberies occurred on Thursday in the city of Stockton, the Stockton Police Department stated in a Facebook post. — Video Above: Police investigating a shooting in Tracy neighborhood According to the police department, one robbery occurred in the 9000 block of Davis Road around 11:50 a.m. Police said that a man […]
davisvanguard.org
West Sacramento Man to Be Charged with Murder for Fentanyl Overdose Death
El Dorado, CA – A West Sacramento man was arrested at his parent’s home in Elk Grove, on suspicion of second-degree murder and distribution of a controlled substance to minors, by El Dorado County Narcotics Detectives on Monday according to a statement from officials. The suspect was arrested...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Stockton Woman Injured in Car Accident on Eight Mile Road in Lodi
A recent crash at the intersection of West Lane and Eight Mile Road in Lodi left a Stockton woman injured. She is looking for a Good Samaritan who helped her out of her vehicle after the car accident on January 8, 2023. Details on the Crash in Lodi That Left...
Suspect in Sacramento crime spree that left two women dead identified, remains in hospital
SACRAMENTO — Authorities have named the suspect in a crime spree that resulted in the deaths of two women in the south Sacramento area last week.The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office identified him as Jonathan Arredondo-Garcia, 22.The sheriff's office said Arredondo-Garcia was behind the wheel last Thursday when he slammed into an SUV on Florin Road. Inside were Stephanie Phan, 49, and another woman. We have not learned her name yet.Investigators said the 22-year-old carjacked the vehicle he was in just moments before the crash and tried to carjack another shortly after. A deputy who was working with an inmate crew nearby chased him down.Arredondo-Garcia suffered minor injuries and has been recovering in a hospital ever since. Though he has not yet been released from the hospital to be booked into jail, he was arraigned while in a hospital bed on Monday.
newjerseylocalnews.com
High School Student in Sacramento Nabbed With a Gun and Allegedly Connected to Robberies, Police Said
Police in Sacramento claimed that detectives apprehended a high school student who was found on campus with a loaded revolver and was wanted in relation to robberies that took place last month and targeted kids at another school. According to a social media post by the Sacramento Police Department, the...
abc10.com
Memphis officers face murder charges after death of Sacramento native
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Five fired Memphis police officers are now facing second-degree murder charges after the death of a Sacramento native. It started with a traffic stop in Memphis and ended three days later with the death of 29-year-old father and FedEx worker, Tyre Nichols. Nichols’ family says officers...
Three-vehicle crash on I-5 in Sacramento leaves at least 1 dead
SACRAMENTO — At least one person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash along Interstate 5 in Sacramento, officials said Thursday evening.The Sacramento Fire Department said the three vehicles collided in the southbound lanes of the freeway near J Street.At least two of the vehicles sustained severe damage.It is unclear if anyone else involved was injured and hospitalized.The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Body cam footage showing Tyre Nichols' encounter with police to be released
SACRAMENTO — Body camera video showing the police confrontation that allegedly killed Sacramento native Tyre Nichols is set to be released Friday evening.Nichols is being remembered as a sensitive soul by a Sacramento childhood friend."Loving, caring, very tall," Harry Silva said. "A very bright light, yeah."The pair were skaters growing up. Silva helped shoot skateboard videos of Nichols when the two were teens.Now, nearly a decade later, a body cam video is set to be released showing the brutal beating by now-fired officers facing charges including murder for the police confrontation that allegedly left Nichols dead. Silva does not want to...
Woman fleeing deputies drives into ditch in San Joaquin County chase
STOCKTON -- A 39-year-old woman who allegedly led deputies on a pursuit throughout San Joaquin County in a stolen vehicle was arrested Wednesday after she lost control and crashed into a ditch, according to the county Sheriff's Office. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Stockton resident Jennifer Zamora, who was booked into San Joaquin County Jail on Wednesday night. The Sheriff's Office said deputies attempted to stop a confirmed stolen car in the area of state Highway 99 West Frontage Road and Morse Road north of Stockton at about 2:45 p.m. Deputies allege that Zamora led them...
KCRA.com
1 dead in Tracy shooting early Wednesday, police say
Tracy police are investigating after a person died in a shooting early Wednesday. Police said they received a report of shots fired in the 900 block of Peerless Court around 1:13 a.m. (Video above: Top headlines for Jan. 25.) The victim, an adult, died at the scene, police said. The...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Rancho Cordova Car Accident Causes Injury
A car accident in Rancho Cordova on January 22 caused injuries. The collision occurred around 2:33 p.m. along the southbound Sunrise Boulevard on-ramp to westbound U.S. 50. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that a Toyota Camry was involved in the accident, and one person was saying they had back pain from the collision.
1 person taken to hospital after stabbing in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO – A person has been taken to the hospital after a reported stabbing in Sacramento Tuesday morning. The incident happened along the 300 block of Aldeburgh Circle just after 8 a.m. Sacramento police say the victim was taken to the hospital with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries. Exactly what led up to the reported stabbing is still unclear. No suspect information has been released.
Fairfield police looking for man accused of trying to kidnap student
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Fairfield police need your help identifying a man who allegedly tried to kidnap a young girl, Wednesday. A young female student reported to school officials an unknown man approached her and tried to kidnap her around 3:15 p.m. near Fairfield High School on N Texas Street and Cement Hill Road.
Police: Tracy shooting leaves one man dead
(KTXL) — A man was found dead after a fatal shooting in a Tracy neighborhood on Wednesday morning, according to the Tracy Police Department. At 1:13 a.m., police said reports came in of shots being fired in the 900 block of Peerless Court. When officers arrived on scene they located a man who who had […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Stockton Woman Killed in Crash on State Route 12 in Wallace Area
According to the California Highway Patrol, a car crash on SR-12 in Wallace killed a Stockton woman and resulted in the DUI arrest of a driver. The incident was described as a two-vehicle collision that occurred shortly after 11:40 a.m. on State Route 12 at Wards Avenue just south of the Camache Reservoir, officials said.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Run-Off-Road Accident in Sacramento Causes Major Injuries
Single-Vehicle Run-Off-Road Accident Reported on I-80 A run-off-road accident in North Sacramento occurred recently, which resulted in three major injuries. The collision occurred along I-80 close to Madison Avenue after a driver lost control of his vehicle, and it struck a sound wall at about 5:30 p.m. The male driver, as well as two females in the car were not using seat restraints when the collision occurred, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) report.
Stockton police arrest man for battery on an officer and other charges
STOCKTON — Stockton police arrested a man for battery on an officer and several other charges stemming from a Jan. 24 incident.According to the Stockton Police Department, an officer was responding to a call about a suspicious person in the area of West Harding Way and Columbia Avenue. While attempting to detain the suspect, the officer was pushed by the suspect who then started to run, leading the officer on a short chase.Other responding officers attempted to detain the suspect, but he resisted arrest. After a struggle, 33-year-old Kevin Fountain was arrested for resisting arrest, battery on an officer, and other unspecified warrants.
KCRA.com
Thomas O’Donnell, man accused in murder of CHP captain’s husband, pleads not guilty
The man arrested in early December in connection with the murder of California Highway Patrol captain Julie Harding’s husband, Michael Harding, appeared in court for the first time on Thursday. Sixty-one-year-old Thomas O’Donnell’s arraignment was held in Cumberland County, Kentucky, and was overseen by Judge David Williams.
