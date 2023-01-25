Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
Exclusive: Suspect Admits to Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting in Jailhouse Interview
Chunli Zhao, the defendant in the Half Moon Bay mass shooting that left seven people dead and one injured, admitted during a jailhouse interview Thursday with NBC Bay Area's Janelle Wang that he committed the fatal shootings. Zhao, who spoke with Wang in Mandarin for about 15 minutes at the...
NBC Bay Area
Family Identifies Brothers as Half Moon Bay Shooting Victims: 1 Dead, 1 Recovering
Displaced farmworkers from the two farms where the deadly Half Moon Bay shootings took place Monday are still staying at local motels Wednesday. They’ve been meeting with various agencies to get assistance, even as investigations continue into the shooting. The community is also still grappling with the idea that...
NBC Bay Area
Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting Witnesses Devastated, Traumatized
Witnesses to the deadly mass shooting in Half Moon Bay expressed anguish and shock Tuesday as they tried to process the tragedy. Many of the witnesses and workers displaced by the shooting are staying at two Half Moon Bay hotels. Inside one lobby, there were blank stares. No one was willing or able to talk on camera.
NBC Bay Area
Half Moon Bay Shooting Shines Light on Farmworkers' ‘Deplorable' Living Conditions
As public and private agencies come together to help the Half Moon Bay mass shooting victims' families and the farmworker community as a whole, some community advocates say the attention is long overdue for a workforce that has operated in the shadows for so long. Mountain Mushroom Farm, one of...
NBC Bay Area
Suspect in Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting Allegedly Said He Felt ‘Disrespected'
The accused Half Moon Bay gunman told investigators that he had been “disrespected” by coworkers in the years leading up to Monday’s shootings, two police sources with direct knowledge of the investigation tell NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit. Eight workers were shot at two separate mushroom farms; seven died.
NBC Bay Area
History of Mass Shootings in the Bay Area
Mass shootings have rocked the Bay Area numerous times over the past decade. Here's a look back at the most recent tragedies. Seven people were killed and another was injured in a mass shooting that spanned two separate scenes in Half Moon Bay. The suspect was taken into custody shortly after the shootings.
NBC Bay Area
French Bulldog Stolen From Couple During Attempted Carjacking in Richmond
A Richmond couple is shaken and heartbroken after their French Bulldog was stolen during an attempted carjacking Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened on Barrett Avenue. “He means everything. He’s my baby. He’s my child, he’s my son. I’ve never felt so complete,” said Joanna Lopez.
NBC Bay Area
Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting Suspect Worked at Farm Where 5 Were Shot
A man accused of mass shootings at two locations in the Half Moon Bay area on Monday legally purchased the semi-automatic handgun allegedly used in the crimes, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said. Corpus held a press conference Tuesday with county District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe, who said potential charges...
NBC Bay Area
Half Moon Bay Shooting Scenes: 2 Separate Businesses, 1 Has Troubled Past
Sheriff’s officials say 66-year-old Chunli Zhao opened fire on workers at two locations in Half Moon Bay Monday. NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit reviewed state business filings and spoke with business representatives to learn more about the farms and what connections they may have. According to a company...
NBC Bay Area
Santa Monica Family Searches for College Student Missing in Waters Off Bay Area
A Santa Monica family is pleading for authorities to continue the search for a 22-year-old college student who went missing in the ocean waters off the Bay Area last week. Hamzah Alsaudi, a senior on the wrestling team at San Francisco State University, disappeared Jan. 19 after taking a “cold plunge” in the ocean at Esplanade Beach in Pacifica. Teammates told police Alsaudi went in with two teammates but was swept away by a large wave.
NBC Bay Area
Half Moon Bay Shooting Suspect Faces Murder Charges, Enhancements
As the Half Moon Bay community mourns the seven people killed Monday in a mass shooting, the San Mateo District Attorney on Wednesday laid out charges against the suspect. Suspected gunman Chunli Zhao, 66, was set to appear in a Redwood City courtroom Wednesday to face seven counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder, with the special circumstance of multiple murders and a firearms enhancement on each charge, DA Stephen Wagstaffe said.
NBC Bay Area
SF Community Remembers Recent Mass Shooting Victims at Vigil
Hundreds of people gathered at Portsmouth Square in San Francisco’s Chinatown Thursday night, to remember the victims of the recent mass shootings in Monterey Park, Half Moon Bay and Oakland. 19 people were killed in the three separate shootings since the start of the Lunar New Year. “Tonight, with...
NBC Bay Area
Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting Suspect to be Arraigned Wednesday
The man accused of shooting eight people in the Half Moon Bay area on Monday, killing seven of them, is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Redwood City, according to San Mateo County District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe. Chunli Zhao, 66, will be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Hall...
NBC Bay Area
Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting: How to Help
As we all learned about the mass shooting in Half Moon Bay that claimed the lives of seven people and injured one, community members are mobilizing to help those affected. Below is a working list of resources to support the victims and their families. We will continue to update it as the situation unfolds. If you have a suggestion for a resource we should include, connect with us on Twitter or Facebook.
NBC Bay Area
New Images Revealed of Scandal Rocking Oakland Police Department
New images were revealed Wednesday in the scandal rocking the Oakland Police Department. A police sergeant is accused of crashing into a car in San Francisco, then driving away. The crash was part of a report that determined Chief LeRonne Armstrong mishandled two investigations and now he’s on administrative leave....
NBC Bay Area
Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting Believed to Be Case of Workplace Violence: Sheriff
As authorities continue to investigate Monday's mass shooting in Half Moon Bay that left seven people dead and one injured, officials on Tuesday said the massacre appears to be a case of workplace violence. The mass killing took place at two mushroom growing locations, one at about 2:20 p.m. on...
NBC Bay Area
Caught on Camera: Man Brutally Assaults 78-Year-Old Man in San Francisco
San Francisco police released video Tuesday showing a man brutally assaulting a 78-year-old man in broad daylight. Now, they're asking the public for help finding the suspect. The video shows a man in a black hooded sweatshirt cross Natoma Street in the SoMa District and, without warning, knocks the victim -- a 78-year-old man, who was walking with a cane -- to the ground.
NBC Bay Area
‘Atria Should Be Embarrassed' Coroner's Report Confirms Walnut Creek Man Died From Cleaning Fluid, Not Hot Cheetos
It was not Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, and it was not food-related. After strange and conflicting information about the death of a dementia resident at Atria Walnut Creek, a Contra Costa County senior care home, NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit obtained the man’s coroner’s report to find out what exactly caused his death.
NBC Bay Area
Oakland Community Gathers to Remember Victims of Recent California Mass Shootings
A vigil took place Wednesday night in Oakland as the community remembered the victims of the recent mass shootings in California. The two Bay Area vigils took place Wednesday night at Wilma Chan Park in Oakland and Santa Clara University. This comes after three horrific acts of gun violence in...
NBC Bay Area
‘Tragedy Upon Tragedy': Calif. Reels From 2nd Deadly Mass Shooting in 3 Days
A gunman killed seven people at two agricultural businesses in Northern California, plunging the state into mourning again in the wake of its second mass killing in three days. The Sheriff’s Office first received reports of a shooting Monday afternoon and found four people dead and a fifth wounded at...
