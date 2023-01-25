ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Half Moon Bay, CA

NBC Bay Area

Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting Witnesses Devastated, Traumatized

Witnesses to the deadly mass shooting in Half Moon Bay expressed anguish and shock Tuesday as they tried to process the tragedy. Many of the witnesses and workers displaced by the shooting are staying at two Half Moon Bay hotels. Inside one lobby, there were blank stares. No one was willing or able to talk on camera.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
NBC Bay Area

History of Mass Shootings in the Bay Area

Mass shootings have rocked the Bay Area numerous times over the past decade. Here's a look back at the most recent tragedies. Seven people were killed and another was injured in a mass shooting that spanned two separate scenes in Half Moon Bay. The suspect was taken into custody shortly after the shootings.
NBC Bay Area

Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting Suspect Worked at Farm Where 5 Were Shot

A man accused of mass shootings at two locations in the Half Moon Bay area on Monday legally purchased the semi-automatic handgun allegedly used in the crimes, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said. Corpus held a press conference Tuesday with county District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe, who said potential charges...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Santa Monica Family Searches for College Student Missing in Waters Off Bay Area

A Santa Monica family is pleading for authorities to continue the search for a 22-year-old college student who went missing in the ocean waters off the Bay Area last week. Hamzah Alsaudi, a senior on the wrestling team at San Francisco State University, disappeared Jan. 19 after taking a “cold plunge” in the ocean at Esplanade Beach in Pacifica. Teammates told police Alsaudi went in with two teammates but was swept away by a large wave.
SANTA MONICA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Half Moon Bay Shooting Suspect Faces Murder Charges, Enhancements

As the Half Moon Bay community mourns the seven people killed Monday in a mass shooting, the San Mateo District Attorney on Wednesday laid out charges against the suspect. Suspected gunman Chunli Zhao, 66, was set to appear in a Redwood City courtroom Wednesday to face seven counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder, with the special circumstance of multiple murders and a firearms enhancement on each charge, DA Stephen Wagstaffe said.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
NBC Bay Area

SF Community Remembers Recent Mass Shooting Victims at Vigil

Hundreds of people gathered at Portsmouth Square in San Francisco’s Chinatown Thursday night, to remember the victims of the recent mass shootings in Monterey Park, Half Moon Bay and Oakland. 19 people were killed in the three separate shootings since the start of the Lunar New Year. “Tonight, with...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting Suspect to be Arraigned Wednesday

The man accused of shooting eight people in the Half Moon Bay area on Monday, killing seven of them, is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Redwood City, according to San Mateo County District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe. Chunli Zhao, 66, will be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Hall...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting: How to Help

As we all learned about the mass shooting in Half Moon Bay that claimed the lives of seven people and injured one, community members are mobilizing to help those affected. Below is a working list of resources to support the victims and their families. We will continue to update it as the situation unfolds. If you have a suggestion for a resource we should include, connect with us on Twitter or Facebook.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
NBC Bay Area

New Images Revealed of Scandal Rocking Oakland Police Department

New images were revealed Wednesday in the scandal rocking the Oakland Police Department. A police sergeant is accused of crashing into a car in San Francisco, then driving away. The crash was part of a report that determined Chief LeRonne Armstrong mishandled two investigations and now he’s on administrative leave....
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Caught on Camera: Man Brutally Assaults 78-Year-Old Man in San Francisco

San Francisco police released video Tuesday showing a man brutally assaulting a 78-year-old man in broad daylight. Now, they're asking the public for help finding the suspect. The video shows a man in a black hooded sweatshirt cross Natoma Street in the SoMa District and, without warning, knocks the victim -- a 78-year-old man, who was walking with a cane -- to the ground.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

