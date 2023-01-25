Amy Chang, an adjunct professor at UToledo who teaches cello and chamber music, was recently announced as a member of the YWCA’s Class of 2023 Milestones Honorees. The 28th Annual Milestones: A Tribute to Women Awards will be held in person at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 30, at the Glass City Center in downtown Toledo, as part of Women’s History Month. Registration will open later this month.

