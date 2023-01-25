Read full article on original website
Toledo to Host 6th Annual ‘Rockets for Life’ Game Feb. 4
The University of Toledo and Life Connection of Ohio are holding their sixth-annual “Rockets for Life” game next week to promote awareness for organ donation in Northwest Ohio. The Rockets host Central Michigan in Savage Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, in a 7 p.m. tipoff. Before and during...
Toledo Head Football Coach Signs Contract Extension Through 2026
The University of Toledo and Head Football Coach Jason Candle have agreed to a contract extension through the 2026 season, Toledo Vice President and Director of Athletics Bryan B. Blair announced. Candle guided the Rockets to a 9-5 record in 2022, including a 17-7 victory over Ohio in the MAC...
UToledo Senior Receives Air Force Health Professions Scholarship
Hannah Thompson is in rarified company. The senior biology student at The University of Toledo and a cadet in Bowling Green State University’s Air Force ROTC program is one of 14 ROTC students nationwide to receive the U.S. Air Force’s Health Professions Scholarship. A student in UToledo’s BACC2MD...
UToledo Faculty Member Among YWCA’s 2023 Milestones Honorees
Amy Chang, an adjunct professor at UToledo who teaches cello and chamber music, was recently announced as a member of the YWCA’s Class of 2023 Milestones Honorees. The 28th Annual Milestones: A Tribute to Women Awards will be held in person at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 30, at the Glass City Center in downtown Toledo, as part of Women’s History Month. Registration will open later this month.
‘Paws on Campus’ Brings Canine Comfort to Students
Paws on Campus is back for spring semester. Sponsored by the Office of Student Involvement and Leadership, the biweekly program brings therapy dogs to Carson Library to help students de-stress and support their mental health. The next Paws on Campus is Thursday, Feb. 2, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
Women & Philanthropy Accepting Applicants for 2023 Grant Cycle
The deadline to apply for a grant from Women & Philanthropy at The University of Toledo is Friday, Feb. 17. UToledo students, faculty and staff are eligible to apply for funding of up to $50,000. To be considered for a grant, follow the application guidelines and complete the grant application by the deadline, available on the Women & Philanthropy website.
University of Toledo Medical Center Completes Record 200 Kidney Transplants in 2022
The University of Toledo Medical Center completed a record 200 successful kidney transplants in 2022 while maintaining its status as one of the fastest kidney transplant programs in the country. “These are life-changing procedures,” said Dr. Obi Ekwenna, transplant surgeon at UTMC and associate professor. “We’re proud of these milestones,...
