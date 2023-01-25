25-year veteran of St. Joseph Center will service as serve as CEO of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority. Dr. Va Lecia Adams Kellum, a 15-year veteran of St. Joseph Center, is set to join the administration of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on February 5th, 2023. As part of her new role, she will first lead the Mayor’s Inside Safe initiative, then transition to serving as Chief Executive Officer of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA).

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO