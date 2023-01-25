ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Joseph Center President Leaving Organization to Lead LAHSA

25-year veteran of St. Joseph Center will service as serve as CEO of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority. Dr. Va Lecia Adams Kellum, a 15-year veteran of St. Joseph Center, is set to join the administration of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on February 5th, 2023. As part of her new role, she will first lead the Mayor’s Inside Safe initiative, then transition to serving as Chief Executive Officer of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Egg Supply Critical as Westside Food Bank Struggles

Avian flu outbreak and inflation have been driving these shortages. Westside Food Bank is turning to alternative suppliers to try and find eggs as scarce shelves shock customers around the country. WSFB has been unable to purchase eggs from its typical sources. An avian flu outbreak and inflation have been...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Food Scraps and Yard Waste Now Must Be Disposed of in Green Bins

Rule now in effect for all residents serviced by LASAN. OrganicsLA is a curbside organics recycling program enacted by California’s Senate Bill 1383. The program is designed to limit the amount of organic waste sent to landfills, as well as reduce the amount of greenhouse gas emissions. Effective immediately,...
LOS ANGELES, CA

