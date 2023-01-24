Rogers State University’s Counseling Services Office and the Master of Science in community counseling program, in collaboration with the NE Workforce Development Board, will host a screening of a documentary Feb. 2 about the long-term effects of childhood stress and trauma. The film will be screened from 9 a.m. to noon in the Dr. Carolyn Taylor Center Ballroom on RSU’s Claremore campus.

