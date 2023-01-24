ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
rsu.edu

RSU to Host Screening of ‘Resilience: The Biology of Stress and the Science of Hope’

Rogers State University’s Counseling Services Office and the Master of Science in community counseling program, in collaboration with the NE Workforce Development Board, will host a screening of a documentary Feb. 2 about the long-term effects of childhood stress and trauma. The film will be screened from 9 a.m. to noon in the Dr. Carolyn Taylor Center Ballroom on RSU’s Claremore campus.
CLAREMORE, OK

