Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The doctor who tried to prove the existence of souls by experimenting on dying peopleRickyHaverhill, MA
This Stunning Dining Fixture has been Named the Best Italian Restaurant in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
NBA Star Returns To Court After Missing Two SeasonsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Boston Greece Flight PricesmaltaBoston, MA
Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major TradeOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
Red Sox in talks to add former Gold Glove-winning catcher in free agency
After adding Jorge Alfaro last week, the Red Sox are trying to add another veteran catcher before spring training opens next month. Boston is in talks with former Guardians and Pirates backstop Roberto Pérez, multiple sources said Thursday. It’s unclear if the sides are close to a deal. Pérez, who was limited to just 21 games for Pittsburgh last year, is a candidate to get a minor league contract at this late stage of the offseason but is believed to have other suitors as well. MassLive first reported Boston’s interest in Pérez during the Winter Meetings in December.
Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major Trade
The Boston Red Sox have been busy this offseason acquiring players like Masataka Yoshida, Corey Kluber, Justin Turner, Kenley Jansen, and Chris Martin. The team also extended Rafael Devers to a long-term extension.
Red Sox Reportedly Add Left-Handed Hurler After Tuesday's Big Trade
The Boston Red Sox reportedly signed a southpaw to a minor-league deal just hours after trading Josh Taylor to the Kansas City Royals.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Reportedly Acquire Intriguing Speedster Shortstop To Replace Xander Bogaerts
Mondesi certainly is an intriguing new option for Boston. The 27-year-old made his Major League Baseball debut with the Kansas City Royals in 2016 as a 20-year-old. At one point Mondesi seemed poised to become one of the league's bright young studs at shortstop, but injuries have seriously altered his career. Mondesi has only played over 100 games in a season one time in seven years.
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
Rays Sign Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For 2023 Season
The Tampa Bay Rays have added two former members of the Boston Red Sox bullpen this week.
Triston Casas Has Set This Goal For Upcoming Red Sox Season
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Triston Casas already has experience in the major leagues with the Boston Red Sox, but the 23-year-old will retain his rookie eligibility for the upcoming season. The young first baseman appeared in 27 games for the Red Sox in the final month of the 2022 season,...
Red Sox Reportedly Have 'Checked In' On Ex-Rays All-Star Left-Handed Hurler
Will the Red Sox add another left-handed reliever?
Red Sox Add Intriguing Left-Handed Reliever To Bolster Bullpen After Big Trade
The Boston Red Sox continue to take chances on minor-league left-handed relievers as they fortify the organization with southpaws.
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox 'in talks' with free agent catcher Roberto Perez
The Boston Red Sox appear to be taking a catcher by committee approach entering the 2023 MLB season, and it's a questionable move to say the least. Christian Vazquez was the Red Sox' primary catcher for the last five-plus years before being traded to the Houston Astros last season. Instead of bringing back Vazquez this offseason as a free agent -- he ultimately signed with the Minnesota Twins -- the Red Sox instead have a catching trio that currently consists of Reese McGuire, Connor Wong and Jorge Alfaro.
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox designate RHP Matt Barnes for assignment
The Boston Red Sox made a surprising move to clear space on their roster on Tuesday. Veteran reliever Matt Barnes was designated for assignment, according to Beyond the Monster's Chris Henrique. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo confirmed the report. Tomase: Can Bryan Mata make a legitimate impact for Red Sox in 2023?
Yardbarker
Ex-Red Sox Hurler, Ex-Red Sox Exec 'Destroyed The Market' For Relievers
Two old friends of the Boston Red Sox teamed up in National League and reportedly destroyed a key area of the pitching market in the process. Earlier in the offseason, left-handed reliever Matt Strahm agreed to a two-year, $15 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies -- a team headed by president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, who held the same title with the Red Sox from 2016 to 2019.
Is Former Red Sox Reliever Barnes Really the Answer for the Cubs?
Former Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes' name has been thrown around recently as a potential fit for the Chicago Cubs. But is he really the answer?
Royals' Nicky Lopez attracting trade interest from AL Central rival
The White Sox have expressed interest in acquiring Royals infielder Nicky Lopez, reports Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. There’s no indication discussions have gained traction, as Rosenthal notes that Kansas City isn’t anxious to deal the Creighton product. Lopez, 28 in March, has spent his entire career with...
WINKNEWS.com
Boston Red Sox hire new GM of Fenway South complex
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-27:d734487098ebfc9431414cfd Player Element ID: 6319321346112. The Boston Red Sox hired a new general manager to oversee the year-round presence of the Fenway South sports complex, which for six weeks...
Comments / 0