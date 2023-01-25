ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Diego Union-Tribune

Padres roster review: Fernando Tatis Jr.

Sizing up the Padres' 40-man roster heading into the 2023 season: Fernando Tatis Jr. hoping to return to form after missing all of 2022 to a wrist fracture and a PED suspension just as he was set to join a stacked lineup
SAN DIEGO, CA
Athletics Nation

Elephant Rumblings: Moreno not selling Angels

Has decided NOT to sell the team, taking the club off the market and instead shutting down the “exploratory process” on the whole thing. “During this process, it became clear that we have unfinished business and feel we can make a positive impact on the future of the team and the fan experience,” owner Arte Moreno said in a statement. “This offseason, we committed to a franchise-record player payroll and still want to accomplish our goal of bringing a World Series championship back to our fans. We are excited about this next chapter of Angels baseball.”
MLB Trade Rumors

Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot

Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
The Associated Press

Mets sign outfielder Tommy Pham to $6 million, 1-year deal

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets signed veteran outfielder Tommy Pham to a one-year contract for $6 million Tuesday, adding to their busy offseason. Pham can earn another $2 million in performance bonuses based on plate appearances. He provides depth and a dangerous bat, giving New York a proven fourth outfielder and a right-handed option at designated hitter to complement lefty Daniel Vogelbach.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Oakland A’s signing former All-Star slugger

The Oakland Athletics might not be very good next season, but at least their fans will be able to see a few dingers. Robert Murray of FanSided reported Tuesday that the A’s have agreed to a free-agent contract with veteran slugger Jesus Aguilar (pending a physical). Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports adds that Aguilar’s... The post Oakland A’s signing former All-Star slugger appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OAKLAND, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Dodgers Sign Wander Suero To Minor League Deal

The Dodgers have signed reliever Wander Suero to a minor league deal, as relayed by Chris Hilburn-Trenkle of Baseball America. Pitcher Kevin Gowdy and catcher Hamlet Marte have also signed non-roster pacts with L.A. Suero, 31, is the only member of that group with big league experience. The righty was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Mariners Sign Jason Vosler To Minor League Deal

The Mariners have signed infielder/outfielder Jason Vosler to a minor league contract, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com. Volser will presumably receive an invitation to major league Spring Training. Vosler, 29, has been an up-and-down player with the Giants for the past two years. In 2021, he got into...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Watch: Fernando Tatis Jr. Takes Batting Practice After Wrist Surgery

Tatis did not play in 2022, after sustaining a left wrist injury from what Padres executive A.J. Preller alluded to occurring in an offseason motorcycle accident. In August, Tatis was suspended for 80 games after testing positive for Cloestbol, an anabolic steroid and banned substance by Major League Baseball. During his suspension, Tatis underwent surgery on his left wrist, and he hopes to be back to his 100% by the time he is able to return from his suspension this spring.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Arte Moreno not selling Angels could have one significant consequence

Arte Moreno on Monday announced the surprising news that he is not going to sell the Los Angeles Angels. Angels fans who have grown sick of the 76-year-old’s leadership of the team were not happy about the news. The news could also have one significant consequence. SNY’s Andy Martino...

Comments / 0

Community Policy