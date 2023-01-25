Read full article on original website
San Diego Union-Tribune
Padres roster review: Fernando Tatis Jr.
Sizing up the Padres' 40-man roster heading into the 2023 season: Fernando Tatis Jr. hoping to return to form after missing all of 2022 to a wrist fracture and a PED suspension just as he was set to join a stacked lineup
Athletics Nation
Elephant Rumblings: Moreno not selling Angels
Has decided NOT to sell the team, taking the club off the market and instead shutting down the “exploratory process” on the whole thing. “During this process, it became clear that we have unfinished business and feel we can make a positive impact on the future of the team and the fan experience,” owner Arte Moreno said in a statement. “This offseason, we committed to a franchise-record player payroll and still want to accomplish our goal of bringing a World Series championship back to our fans. We are excited about this next chapter of Angels baseball.”
FOX Sports
MLB Second Base Tiers: Ketel Marte & Tommy Edman headline The Really Good | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry rank MLB's second basemen and have Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte and St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman in The Really Good Tier. Do you agree?
Yardbarker
Ronald Acuña Jr. announces retirement from baseball in Venezuela following altercation with family
It’s sad that something like this had to occur. Acuña clearly enjoys playing in front of his home country. They look at him like a king, but situations like this oftentimes cannot be avoided. There will always be people jealous of the heights Acuña has been able to reach, and with that can come some unfortunate violent situations.
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
Mets sign outfielder Tommy Pham to $6 million, 1-year deal
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets signed veteran outfielder Tommy Pham to a one-year contract for $6 million Tuesday, adding to their busy offseason. Pham can earn another $2 million in performance bonuses based on plate appearances. He provides depth and a dangerous bat, giving New York a proven fourth outfielder and a right-handed option at designated hitter to complement lefty Daniel Vogelbach.
Oakland A’s signing former All-Star slugger
The Oakland Athletics might not be very good next season, but at least their fans will be able to see a few dingers. Robert Murray of FanSided reported Tuesday that the A’s have agreed to a free-agent contract with veteran slugger Jesus Aguilar (pending a physical). Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports adds that Aguilar’s... The post Oakland A’s signing former All-Star slugger appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Red Sox still open to adding middle infielders after Adalberto Mondesi trade
We are less than a month away from spring training, baseball fans. Here is each team's spring training reporting date. Now here are Thursday's hot stove rumors as you await baseball's return in a few weeks. Red Sox could add more infielders, pitchers?. The Red Sox have already obtained one...
Dodgers Sign Wander Suero To Minor League Deal
The Dodgers have signed reliever Wander Suero to a minor league deal, as relayed by Chris Hilburn-Trenkle of Baseball America. Pitcher Kevin Gowdy and catcher Hamlet Marte have also signed non-roster pacts with L.A. Suero, 31, is the only member of that group with big league experience. The righty was...
Mariners Sign Jason Vosler To Minor League Deal
The Mariners have signed infielder/outfielder Jason Vosler to a minor league contract, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com. Volser will presumably receive an invitation to major league Spring Training. Vosler, 29, has been an up-and-down player with the Giants for the past two years. In 2021, he got into...
Yardbarker
MLB Top-10 Second Basemen Right Now: Chris Taylor Falls Off The Shredder’s Rankings For 2023
For the first time in two years, Los Angeles Dodgers utilityman Chris Taylor was excluded from MLB Network’s The Shredder rankings for the second base position. Ranked eighth for 2021 and 10th in 2022, it’s understandable why Taylor didn’t crack the Top-10 Second Basemen Right Now for 2023, as he had a subpar year overall.
Yardbarker
Watch: Fernando Tatis Jr. Takes Batting Practice After Wrist Surgery
Tatis did not play in 2022, after sustaining a left wrist injury from what Padres executive A.J. Preller alluded to occurring in an offseason motorcycle accident. In August, Tatis was suspended for 80 games after testing positive for Cloestbol, an anabolic steroid and banned substance by Major League Baseball. During his suspension, Tatis underwent surgery on his left wrist, and he hopes to be back to his 100% by the time he is able to return from his suspension this spring.
Yardbarker
Arte Moreno not selling Angels could have one significant consequence
Arte Moreno on Monday announced the surprising news that he is not going to sell the Los Angeles Angels. Angels fans who have grown sick of the 76-year-old’s leadership of the team were not happy about the news. The news could also have one significant consequence. SNY’s Andy Martino...
Padres 2023 promotional schedule announced
The Padres announced their 2023 promotional schedule on Thursday, and it includes plenty of giveaways that will excite Padres fans. The giveaways will include several different bobbleheads, hats and even jerseys.
