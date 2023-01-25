Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. UNC was the preseason No. 1 overall team. The NCAA Tournament runner-up returned two dynamic starters, Armando Bacot and Caleb Love, while RJ Davis and Leaky Black have seen their roles increase. This Tuesday night game should have simply been another Atlantic Coast Conference win for North Carolina. On paper, it was a road game against a once-dominant program now searching to regain stability following its first sub-.500 season in over half a century. Syracuse would enjoy the chance at a primetime game, the JMA Wireless Dome would fill up for the top-billed matchup, and fans would likely see a game that looked similar to last year’s blowout against Duke.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO