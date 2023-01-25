ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

Syracuse recruit Elijah Moore ‘a little in awe’ after being flown in for whirlwind visit

Syracuse, N.Y. -- If Elijah Moore ends up picking Syracuse University as his college basketball destination this Saturday, he’s already got a jump start on the trash talk. Moore, ranked as the No. 97 recruit in the Class of 2024 in the 247 Sports composite rankings, took a final look at the JMA Dome on Tuesday night when, after finishing a high school game, he was whisked up to Central New York on a private jet by SU booster Adam Weitsman.
PennLive.com

Cumberland Valley’s Tyler Merrill garners third Division I offer from ACC school

The offers keep pouring in for one of the most promising freshmen in the Mid-Penn. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Cumberland Valley’s Tyler Merrill, a first-year offensive tackle for the Eagles, announced on Twitter that he had picked up his third college football scholarship offer, with Syracuse University extending him the opportunity.
247Sports

Syracuse vs. UNC basketball: Jim Boeheim dejected after Orange's late letdown in 72-68 loss to Tar Heels

Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim would like to have a few possessions back following Tuesday night's 72-68 loss to UNC, a matchup in which his team played well in spurts and had a lead late before succumbing to the Tar Heels inside the Carrier Dome. There were a couple offensive foul whistles that Boeheim challenged, and similar faulty execution down the stretch that has plagued Syracuse at times this season.
Daily Orange

Dyaisha Fair’s scores season-high 36 points, 8 3-pointers in win over Virginia

Just over two minutes into the fourth quarter, Dyaisha Fair sized up Yonta Vaughn. The shot clock was winding down and the Orange had gone on a run to get the game to double digits. Fair dribbled into the right side key, stepped back and scored a 17-footer over Vaughn, giving SU a 12-point lead and forcing UVA to call a timeout.
Daily Orange

Observations from Syracuse’s win over Virginia: Fair, Rice lead offensively

Last Sunday, SU jumped from playing the worst team in the ACC (GT) to playing the league's best in the No. 13 ranked Duke Blue Devils. The Orange kept affairs close in the first half and trailed by just five points after the opening 20 minutes.
Daily Orange

Observations from Syracuse’s loss: Girard keeps it close, Bacot dominates down low

UNC was the preseason No. 1 overall team. The NCAA Tournament runner-up returned two dynamic starters, Armando Bacot and Caleb Love, while RJ Davis and Leaky Black have seen their roles increase. This Tuesday night game should have simply been another Atlantic Coast Conference win for North Carolina. On paper, it was a road game against a once-dominant program now searching to regain stability following its first sub-.500 season in over half a century. Syracuse would enjoy the chance at a primetime game, the JMA Wireless Dome would fill up for the top-billed matchup, and fans would likely see a game that looked similar to last year's blowout against Duke.
Daily Orange

Data dive: Here are the numbers that have defined Syracuse’s season so far

For the second-straight season, Syracuse fell early in nonconference play with disappointing home losses to Colgate and Bryant. But this time around, the Orange rebounded quickly, going on a five-game win streak to end nonconference play, and are 6-4 in Atlantic Coast Conference matchups thus far.
Daily Orange

Beat writers unsure if Syracuse can defeat Virginia Tech again

Syracuse nearly upset North Carolina on Tuesday night, but after allowing a putback layup off of a missed free throw and a flagrant one foul on Judah Mintz, UNC pulled through, helped along by strong performances by Armando Bacot and Pete Nance inside the paint. Jim Boeheim walked off the podium angered by a question. Mintz gave one-word answers with reporters swarming him in the locker room. The Orange played their most intense matchup and came up just short of the Atlantic Coast Conference win.
Daily Orange

Opponent preview: What to know about Virginia Tech in 2nd meeting with SU

Syracuse now has 10 games left in the regular season, starting the end of an Atlantic Coast Conference stretch that will make or break its postseason. The Orange have come close against the ACC's best recently, losing by only four points to Miami and UNC. Now, they have the chance to defeat another top ACC team, one they've already faced and defeated before.
syr.edu

Blizzard Predicted for JMA Wireless Dome on Jan. 30

Monday’s men’s basketball game against Virginia will have a very Blizzard-like feel, with the entire student section dressed in white. Otto’s Army, the Syracuse University’s student section, is partnering with the Forever Orange Student Alumni Council on this special effort to spotlight the importance of giving back.
Daily Orange

Syracuse’s 4-1 win over RIT secured by strong 3rd period

Hannah Johnson stared down Lindsay Maloney, getting ready for a faceoff. As soon as the puck was dropped, Johnson immediately got her stick on it and flung it behind her to Kambel Beacom in front of RIT's blue line.
Daily Orange

Syracuse drops 2nd-consecutive game in 5-3 loss to RIT

With 2:02 remaining in the first period, Lauren Bellefontaine was sent to the penalty box for tripping. After Rayla Clemons was shut down trying to score a shorthanded goal, the Tigers brought the puck into Syracuse's defensive zone. Kyla Bear fired a shot on goal, but Arielle DeSmet blocked the shot with her left leg pad.
Daily Orange

Arielle DeSmet’s 24 saves fuels Syracuse’s 4-1 win over RIT

Syracuse lost a faceoff in the offensive zone, springing a fast break by RIT. Lexi Sung received a pass in stride. Sung split Lauren Bellefontaine and Hannah Johnson in the neutral zone. Her wide control with the outside of her stick prevented Johnson from checking the puck away. Sung brought the puck back across her body, in preparation for a shot. The freshman got off an attempt from close range, but Arielle DeSmett sprawled across the ice to deny her.
Daily Orange

Veo’s on campus? Micromobility pioneer eyes partnership with Syracuse University

With over 1,000 rides per day since its launch in 2021, the city of Syracuse is among the most popular user locations for Veo, an electric scooter and bike rideshare service. But within the bounds of Syracuse University's campus, Veo scooters aren't in use at all.
Daily Orange

Mae Batherson wins 3rd CHA Defenseman of the Week award this season

Syracuse defenseman Mae Batherson was named the College Hockey America Defenseman of the Week for the third time this season after her performances against No. 10 Cornell and Lindenwood. Batherson recorded two blocks in...
Hot 99.1

Adidas Execs Got Jail. Now Syracuse Booster Does It Openly

How times change. In a little more than four years, paying high school or prep school recruits to choose a particular college or university went from a felony to an encouraged practice. In October of 2018 former Adidas executives James Gatto, Christian Dawkins and Merl Code, a former Adidas consultant,...
