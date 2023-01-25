ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glastonbury, CT

High school hockey: Storm too strong in rolling to eighth win

By Journal Inquirer Staff
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 2 days ago

Storm too strong in rolling to eighth win

The East Catholic/Glastonbury co-op girls hockey team had plenty of weapons on the offensive end Tuesday.

Five players scored goals for the Storm in a 5-1 win over Hall/Conard in a CCC North game at Veterans Memorial Rink in West Hartford.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Journal Inquirer

LaGuardia plays hero for SW

When it came down to crunch time Thursday night, Ethan LaGuardia was there for the South Windsor High boys basketball team. The senior scored all five of the Bobcats’ points in the final 50 seconds as they topped Tolland 51-48 to earn a CCC East win on the road.
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
Journal Inquirer

Somers, Cassidy in control from start

A fast start made things easy at the end for the Somers High girls basketball team. For the second time in their last three games Tuesday, the Spartans jumped out to a 20-point first-quarter lead and behind Sydney Cassidy’s 16 points coasted to a 60-27 win over host East Windsor in an NCCC game.
SOMERS, CT
Journal Inquirer

Graves lifts Bolton past Granby

The Bolton Hugh girls basketball team had only lost one game entering its matchup with Granby Thursday, a six point loss to the Bears Dec. 29. Makenna Graves made sure the Bulldogs came out on top this time. The junior scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds as Bolton topped...
BOLTON, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Former Bristol police officer opens second Lions Den Coffee Shop in Simsbury

Lions Den Coffee Shop, an Italian-style café in Southington with nods to law enforcement, opened its second Connecticut location in Simsbury on Monday. The café offers paninis, European and American pastries, smoothies, and coffee drinks representing flavors from various countries, including the Caramel Biscotti Latte and Mexican Mocha Latte.
SIMSBURY, CT
Daily Voice

Bad Teacher: Pre-K Para Fired After Snapping OnlyFan Pics At Longmeadow School, Reports Say

A Longmeadow preschool para who allegedly took nude photos for her OnlyFans account on school grounds has been fired, according to multiple reports. Brenna Percy, who worked at Wolf Swamp Road School, was outed this week by the controversial Twitter account LibsofTikTok, which showed a photo of Percy standing in a bathroom with her breasts exposed. She captioned it: "Naughty at work."
LONGMEADOW, MA
Eyewitness News

Teenage twins from East Hartford reported missing

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Teenage twins from East Hartford were reported missing by their mother last week. East Hartford police told Channel 3 about the disappearance of 15-year-olds Kayla and Kimberly Claudio on Tuesday. They said their mother reported the girls missing on Friday, Jan. 20; however they have...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
darientimes.com

West Haven shoreline's 'iconic' Chick's Drive-In sign is no more

WEST HAVEN — For almost a decade, the 20-foot Chick's Drive-In sign beckoned beachgoers and drivers along West Haven's shoreline to a vacant restaurant. For 65 years, the iconic restaurant grilled split hot dogs on Beach Street, before closing in 2015 per the request of founder Joseph "Chick" Celentano upon his death.
WEST HAVEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

No. 5 UConn pulls away from Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Lou Lopez Senechal scored 26 points and Aaliyah Edwards added 25 to lead No. 5 Connecticut to a 84-67 victory over Tennessee in a matchup of iconic women's basketball programs on Thursday night. Aubrey Griffen and Dorka Juhasz, each scored 13 points for the Huskies (19-2),...
KNOXVILLE, TN
NBC Connecticut

Heavy Rain, Thunder to Follow Quick Burst of Snow

A heavy burst of snow has moved through the state, causing low visibility on the roads and difficult driving conditions. Conditions have improved. After the snow moves through, sleet and rain will take over with gusty winds and flooding also possible. Dozens of schools dismissed early ahead of the storm....
NEW HAVEN COUNTY, CT
connecticuthistory.org

The Debate Over Who Could Occupy World War II Public Housing in West Hartford

In 1943, a dispute erupted between West Hartford residents and federal housing officials over whether or not African Americans should be allowed to live in the World War II public housing tract called Oakwood Acres. During this period, public housing tracts were created to shelter the many war workers and their families drawn to the Hartford area by the availability of defense-related jobs. The United States government funded these developments; therefore, local housing officials needed to abide by federal laws regarding occupancy. Federal Housing authorities eventually did require West Hartford to admit African Americans; however, town residents and leaders prevailed by specifying residency criteria in such a way as to maintain the demographic makeup of their virtually all-white community. Racist actions such as these, even when they occurred decades ago, have been factors in shaping the present-day demographics of West Hartford and other towns in the state.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
hk-now.com

Exit Numbers Changing on Route 9 from Old Saybrook to Farmington

(January 25, 2023) — The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) is announcing that exit numbering will be revised on Route 9 both Northbound and Southbound from Old Saybrook to Farmington beginning on January 23, 2023, weather permitting. These projects consist of the exit renumbering and replacement of highway signs...
FARMINGTON, CT
connecticuthistory.org

The Phoenix Building, Hartford

- Hartford History Center, Hartford Public Library and Connecticut History Illustrated. The Phoenix Mutual Life Insurance Building, also known locally as the “Boat Building,” is home to the Phoenix Mutual Life Insurance Company at One American Row in Hartford’s downtown. The building, a major architectural landmark in the city, is a significant example of the modernist architectural style that was prevalent in urban renewal projects in the 1950s and 1960s. The building was completed in 1963 and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2005.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Motorized bike rider struck by driver on Route 6 in Bristol

Meteorologist Jill Gilardi is seeing some wet roads on I-84 in Southington. Josh Morgan, the spokesperson for the Department of Transportation, talks about what drivers should know if they hit the roads this evening. Local students learn about weather. Updated: 3 hours ago. Channel 3's Lorin Richardson visits a school...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Santander Bank closing branches in Hartford and Manchester this spring

(WFSB) – Santander branches are closing in Hartford and Manchester this spring, the bank announced. The Manchester branch at 525 West Middle Turnpike will close first, on April 20. The closest Santander is in South Windsor at 1765 Ellington Road. Santander said the Hartford Central branch at 115 Asylum...
HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
8K+
Followers
295
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy