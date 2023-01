Buy Now Rockville's Weston LaBrecque, right, steals the ball from Ellington's Cole Rellis, left, during a boys basketball game at Rockville High School, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. (Jessica Hill/Journal Inquirer)

The Stafford High boys basketball team was finally able to get its points across in the fourth quarter Tuesday.

After being limited to 30 points through three quarters the Bulldogs exploded for 26 over the final 8:00 to rally past visiting East Granby 56-51 in an NCCC game.

Stafford (3-8) trailed by 10 at halftime and by three after three quarters before coming on strong to end a four-game losing streak.