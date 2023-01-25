Somers, Cassidy in control from start
A fast start made things easy at the end for the Somers High girls basketball team.
For the second time in their last three games Tuesday, the Spartans jumped out to a 20-point first-quarter lead and behind Sydney Cassidy’s 16 points coasted to a 60-27 win over host East Windsor in an NCCC game.
Somers (10-4) held the Panthers (6-6) to three points over the first 8:00 for a 23-3 lead. Last Thursday against Suffield, the Spartans led 21-1 after one quarter.
