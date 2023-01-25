ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somers, CT

Somers, Cassidy in control from start

By Journal Inquirer Staff
 2 days ago
Buy Now Somers Maya Skalski (33) doubled teamed at the basket by East Windsor's Bailey Winner (22) and Nohely Santata (24) in the first half, Tuesday, January 24, ,2023, at East Windsor High School

A fast start made things easy at the end for the Somers High girls basketball team.

For the second time in their last three games Tuesday, the Spartans jumped out to a 20-point first-quarter lead and behind Sydney Cassidy’s 16 points coasted to a 60-27 win over host East Windsor in an NCCC game.

Somers (10-4) held the Panthers (6-6) to three points over the first 8:00 for a 23-3 lead. Last Thursday against Suffield, the Spartans led 21-1 after one quarter.

