wrestleview.com
Charlotte Flair reveals the reason she was absent from WWE for nearly eight months
In a recent interview with the New York Post, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair revealed that is was several dental surgeries as the reason why she was away from WWE for nearly eight months. Flair went on to say that she originally planned to take time off from...
PWMania
Possible Spoiler: Surprise Entrant for the WWE Royal Rumble Match Revealed
Nia Jax, the former RAW Women’s Champion, may be returning to WWE soon. According to a new report from PWInsider, many people within WWE expect Jax to make a surprise in-ring return in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match on Sunday. It was noted that Jax’s Rumble appearance had not...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Wonders If Triple H Or Stephanie McMahon Would Start New Wrestling Promotion
As we near the end of January, it'd be an understatement to suggest that WWE has kept things interesting. Vince McMahon is back, and while Paul "Triple H" Levesque remains Chief Content Officer for the time being, Stephanie McMahon officially resigned from the company not even two weeks into the new year. Add to it the reality of a potential sale on the horizon, and many have wondered aloud whether or not "Triple H" and Stephanie would try their hands at running their own promotion. Now, at least one former superstar is weighing in on that possibility.
wrestlinginc.com
Wrestling Legend Offers Apology To Becky Lynch At Raw XXX
"WWE Raw XXX" allowed a wrestling legend to walk away with a better understanding of himself. On the latest episode of "To Be The Man" Ric Flair reflected on his Monday night and brought up to co-host Conrad Thompson that he took a moment to apologize to Becky Lynch. "Yup....
wrestlinginc.com
Road Dogg Thinks This WWE Star Should Be Roman Reigns Of Women's Division
When it comes to positioning for the men's roster in WWE, there's just no denying that Roman Reigns is on top. However, the hierarchy of women in the company isn't quite as rigid. According to WWE producer Brian James, AKA Road Dogg, on the latest "Oh... You Didn't Know," there is at least one woman who could step up and perform the Roman Reigns role, albeit for the women's division.
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Explains Raw XXX Cage Match Disruption
WWE presented its 30th anniversary show for "Raw" on Monday, but one of the show's marquee matches did not go on as planned. Becky Lynch and Bayley were slated to meet in a steel cage match, however Damage CTRL beat down Lynch inside the structure and the match never happened. During an interview on "Raw Talk," Bayley explained to Byron Saxton why the faction did what they did.
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Is Doing Something 'Quite Rare, Even In WWE'
Since last April, Sami Zayn has been involved in a storyline with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline that has kept him at the forefront of WWE television. Speaking to The Detroit News ahead of this week's "WWE SmackDown," Zayn shared some of his thoughts on the story and how fortunate he feels to be a part of it.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Star Comments On Sharing The Ring With The Undertaker
This past Monday night during "Raw is XXX," WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker returned as his "American Badass" persona and confronted LA Knight. After "The Deadman" choked Knight in the center of the ring, Bray Wyatt made his presence felt by delivering Sister Abigail to the former Impact World Champion ahead of their Pitch Black Match at the Royal Rumble this Saturday. Moments later, the WWE legend whispered something in Wyatt's ear, which has been seen as a passing of the torch moment. Knight recently commented on his experience sharing the ring with The Undertaker.
ringsidenews.com
WWE RAW Is XXX Sets Huge Record For Company
WWE celebrated the 30th anniversary of RAW at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA last night. The company pulled out all the stops to make it a night to remember, as the company wanted to ensure fans would get something to be happy about. In fact, the show ended up setting a huge record.
ringsidenews.com
Who Produced The Trial Of Sami Zayn For WWE RAW Is XXX
The 30th anniversary of the longest-running weekly episodic television show in history, Monday Night RAW, is officially in the books. RAW XXX proved to be an exciting edition for the ages to remember. One of the interesting segments that opened the show was Sami Zayn’s trial in “The Bloodline Tribal Court. Apparently, that segment was produced by a long-time WWE veteran.
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On Long Term Plans For Sami Zayn’s Storyline With Roman Reigns
Sami Zayn officially joined The Bloodline last year and since then Zayn has gone on to become one of the most popular stars in WWE. The Bloodline storyline has taken Sami Zayn’s career to new heights which has made some fans wonder if a title shot could be in his future.
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Provides Royal Rumble 'Spoiler'
On last night's 30th anniversary edition of "WWE Raw," Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio, accompanied by Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor, challenged The Usos (with Sami Zayn) for the "WWE Raw" Tag Team Championship. While the challengers came up short, Ripley spoke to Byron Saxton backstage after the match and teased a major victory for herself this Saturday at the Royal Rumble.
Rising Young Boxer Tragically Dies
Tragedy has struck the boxing world after a rising young star in the sport died at the age of 15 following a car accident that left him fighting for his life at the hospital for several days.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Writer Says Bianca Belair Was Not Originally Supposed To Win Royal Rumble
"Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair has found great success since her call-up in April 2020. But her historic 2021 run, which included headlining Night One of WrestleMania 37 and defeating Sasha Banks (now known as Mercedes Mone) for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship, all began with a Royal Rumble win that wasn't originally meant to be.
Deadspin
Sami Zayn must win the Royal Rumble
WWE kicks its Wrestlemania season into fifth gear this week with Saturday night’s Royal Rumble. Even those who have soured on the product New York has been putting out come back in for the Rumble — for the most part — due to its uniqueness and penchant for surprises, and setting up what the build to Wrestlemania will be (except for last year, which sucked). And also to make fun of all the sign-pointing and possibly some drunken gambling.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Suffers Major Injury
Professional wrestling can be a tough sport and unfortunately injuries do happen from time to time. Now it seems that one of NXT’s brightest up and coming stars is on the shelf. Nikkita Lyons recently took to Instagram to announce that she’s dealing with a torn ACL and meniscus when she posted the following:
PWMania
New Entrant Revealed for the WWE Royal Rumble, Updated Line-Up
Emma is now an official participant in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match. Emma has declared her intention to compete in the 30-woman Royal Rumble Match. She joins the following Superstars as confirmed entrants, leaving 23 spots open: Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, and Zelina Vega star.
PWMania
Teddy Long Reveals What He Told Sami Zayn Backstage at WWE RAW is XXX, More
Teddy Long recently spoke with Sportskeeda’s Wrestling Time Machine for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling following this week’s RAW is XXX 30th Anniversary special. During the discussion, Long commented on being at RAW is XXX:. “It’s always great to go back to the WWE, you...
wrestlinginc.com
Impact Champion Shows Interest In Wrestling Mercedes Mone
Mercedes Mone – formerly Sasha Banks in WWE – returned to pro wrestling on the first night of NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 pay-per-view and attacked IWGP Women's Champion KAIRI following her successful title defense against Tam Nakano. As a result, the 30-year-old will now challenge for the IWGP Women's Championship at a sold-out NJPW Battle in the Valley on February 18, which will be her first match since walking out of WWE in May 2022. Mone now seemingly has the freedom to perform wherever she wishes, which has caught the attention of Impact Knockouts World Champion Mickie James.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On TikTok Sensations The Cavinder Twins' WWE Future
Upon WWE's launch of the NIL (Next in Line) program in 2021, several NCAA athletes were presented with a pathway into the company once their collegiate careers came to an end. Among the inaugural class was a pair of sisters whom WWE had hoped could potentially fill the role left by WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins. Originally out of Fresno State University, Haley and Hanna Cavinder joined WWE's first NIL class as twin sisters playing college basketball. Outside of their impressive performances on the court, the Cavinder Twins have massively grown their social media presence, especially on Tik Tok.
