Popculture
Garth Brooks Reportedly 'Stepping on Toes' of Major Country Names With Las Vegas Residency
Garth Brooks fans may have been happy about the country music legend adding more dates to his upcoming Garth Brooks/Plus ONE Las Vegas residency, but other musicians were reportedly frustrated. Sources told Radar Online that Keith Urban and Luke Bryan are concerned that Brooks will make it difficult for them to succeed on the Vegas strip. Bryan does not currently have any dates scheduled that could conflict with Brooks, but Urban does.
Popculture
Adele's Las Vegas Residency Rubs Fans the Wrong Way Once Again
Adele's Las Vegas residency is facing more negative press. Weekends with Adele finally opened at Caesars Palace after the show was canceled 24 hours before the first show in January. However, she is once again facing criticism over her show. Still, the British singer is not to blame in this case. Fans of Adele have expressed disappointment and dissatisfaction with Caesars Entertainment. For nearly $5 million, the casino will offer guests the "Emperor Package" for the first Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023, The Blast reports. Two tickets to Adele's concert at Caesars Palace are included, along with 12 Formula 1 tickets to the Paddock Club and a five-night stay in the terrace suite. The suite overlooks the racetrack and offers round-the-clock butler service, chauffeured Rolls-Royces, and a private dinner with Michelin-starred chef Nobu Matsuhisa. Caesars Palace also provides a VIP host to coordinate everything for the "Emperor Package" guests, including nights at the OMNIA Nightclub and the Qua Baths & Spa. Even though this package sounds luxurious, customers who've already purchased the package are enraged that only two tickets are included. One angry Twitter user wrote, "Because 2 Adele tickets worth more than 12 paddock passes? Let's see 12 passes about 3k each 36k. 2 Adele tickets let's say 1k. Dinner say 1500 5 nights in a villa say 50k. So where the other 4.9 million coming from."
talentrecap.com
‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ is Reportedly Moving Production to The East Coast
The original American Idol winner’s hit talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show is reportedly in talks to move production to the east coast. Kelly Clarkson is quickly becoming known as a famous talk show host just as much as she is known as a singer with her show already airing its fourth season.
Blake Shelton Breaks Ground on Ole Red Las Vegas
Blake Shelton’s Blue Tick Burger, Redneck Nachos, Hillbilly Seltzer, and more are coming to Sin City. Blake recently broke ground in Las Vegas on his sixth Ole Red restaurant and bar. The Vegas location, tentatively slated to open in late 2023, follows venues in Nashville (2), Tishomingo, Gatlinburg, and Orlando.
talentrecap.com
Randy Jackson Remembers ‘American Idol’ Boys’ Weekend in Las Vegas
Apparently, even busy American Idol judges can squeeze in one boys’ weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada. Randy Jackson recently talked about the time he went to Sin City together with Simon Cowell and Ryan Seacrest. Randy Jackson Spent One Las Vegas Weekend with Simon Cowell, Ryan Seacrest. Sitting down...
foodgressing.com
Bouchon Bakery Las Vegas at The Venetian
I was visiting Napa Valley a few years back and wanted to try Chef Thomas Keller‘s Bouchon Bakery there but unfortunately it was closed on the day of my visit. Fast forward to last month when I finally got to try out Bouchon Bakery located inside The Venetian in Las Vegas.
Princess Love Spotted with Ex Ray J at Las Vegas Hotel
It appears the estranged wife of Ray J is trying to make amends after she was spotted on his Instagram Live at a Las Vegas hotel. TMZ reports that Princess Love was by his side for his birthday and they were at a hotel to celebrate his 42nd birthday with their children in tow. In the video, Ray J is seen preaching to the camera as performers dressed up as Mickey and Minnie Mouse and Woody and Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story are seen in the background entertaining their children.
foodgressing.com
Queen Miami Beach, new luxury dining experience opens Feb 2
Immerse yourself into a nostalgic world of decadence, glamour, power, and inimitable magnificence at Queen Miami Beach, South Florida’s newest luxury dining experience, set to open February 2nd, in the 5th street corridor of Miami Beach. Celebrating the city’s history, Queen Restaurant & Lounge breathes new life into the...
