cbs19news
Scorching Fair helps Syracuse hand Virginia third-straight loss
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Dyaisha Fair dropped 36 points to lead Syracuse to a 90-72 win over Virginia as the Cavaliers lose their third-straight game. The game was not only a matchup of two ACC teams in the middle of the conference standings, but was also a battle of first-year head coaches with Amaka Agugua-Hamilton coaching against her former college coach Felisha Legette-Jack.
Augusta Free Press
Brian O’Connor has a lot to replace on the mound from 2022 ‘Hoos staff
As Brian O’Connor enters his 20th season as head coach of the Virginia baseball program, he possesses an ideal mixture of returning experience and talented newcomers, with some key additions from the transfer portal as well. O’Connor will have 16 guys back from last season and 20 new faces...
Daily Orange
Opponent preview: What to know about 14-6 Virginia
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. After keeping up with then-No. 7 Notre Dame on Jan. 15 for the first three quarters and falling apart in the fourth, Syracuse embarked on a two-game road trip to get back in the win column.
cbs19news
Eight Cavaliers Named Preseason All-Americans
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)-- Just 3 days away from the unofficial start of lacrosse season and already 8 cavaliers have been named pre-season All Americans by Inside Lacrosse. Attack man and STAB alum Connor Shellenberger headlines the list as one of three unanimous first team selections. Shellenberger had previously been...
WSLS
Liberty Athletics mourns the loss of former Flames football standout Jessie Lemonier
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty Athletics is mourning the loss of a football great. Jessie Lemonier, a former Flames linebacker, has passed away at age 25. At this time, it is unclear what may have led to his death. “The Liberty Athletics family is deeply saddened to learn about the...
WDBJ7.com
EC Glass football coach stepping down after eight years
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Lynchburg City Schools Release) - E. C. Glass High School Head Football Coach Jeff Woody has announced his decision to step down from the team after 8 seasons, according to Lynchburg City Schools. E. C. Glass Athletic Director Elizabeth Masencup said, “Coach Woody helped elevate our program and...
cbs19news
Student Athlete of the Week: Solo Mthethwa
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 SPORTS)-- When Solo Mthethwa steps onto the Orange County wrestling mat, he has one goal in mind: get one percent better. "You don't have to go for titles, you don't have to go for valedictorian or state champion, regardless of what your goals are, just keep improving everyday," said Orange County senior wrestler Solo Mthethwa.
cbs19news
VMI Mother: “Cadets at The Virginia Military Institute Often Go Hungry”
The single cafeteria VMI cadets dine from regularly runs out of food, depriving them of basic needs in an extremely demanding setting. Cadets privately question the integrity of the VMI leadership, because the volume of food available when parents are on post is very different then what they experience on a daily basis. An extremely […]
cbs19news
Committee hosting virtual forum on Burnley-Moran, Johnson school names
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A virtual forum will be taking place Thursday regarding the ongoing review of the names of two Charlottesville schools. The Charlottesville City Schools’ Naming of Facilities Committee wants to hear from the community as part of the process to review the names of Burnley-Moran and Johnson elementary schools.
Confederate general’s remains moved to Virginia hometown
The remains of a Confederate general unearthed from beneath a monument at the center of a Virginia intersection have been reinterred at a cemetery in his hometown.
cbs19news
Bad Luck Ramen Bar opens Charlottesville location
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- “There’s a ton to explore here and so I hope that people come down and try something new,” said owner and head brewer Andrew Centofante. The newest brewery to try has just opened in downtown Charlottesville. Bad Luck Ramen Bar features unique...
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. A trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to many goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
cbs19news
Eight applicants apply to fill Magill's seat on city council
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville City Council is still accepting applications for a new member, after the unexpected departure of Sena Magill at the beginning of January. Magill's resignation went into effect on Jan. 11, and her replacement will finish out her term through the end of 2023.
Augusta Free Press
Wednesday forecast in Virginia: A four-letter word? Rain or snow?
A four-letter word is rumored to be in the forecast this week: snow. But how likely is it that we’ll see the 1-3” most outlets are calling for on Wednesday?. Don’t break out the sled and snow gear just yet. While the Shenandoah Valley has yet to...
WSLS
Sportsman’s Warehouse to open location in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A new outdoor sporting goods store is making its way to the Hill City. Sportsman’s Warehouse will officially open its doors on Feb. 23. “Only eighty miles north of our current store in Roanoke, Virginia, residents of Lynchburg will now have easy access to one of the largest hunting and shooting assortment retailers in America,” said Jason Shriver, Sportsman’s Warehouse East Regional General Manager. “With the James River, numerous hunting preserves and Blue Ridge Mountains nearby, it made sense to take over and revamp the empty space from Dick’s Sporting Goods at Wards Crossing Center and fill the massive need for outdoor gear and accessories in this area.”
cbs19news
Remote learning improvements for Nelson County students
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Due to weather, students in Nelson County Public Schools had a remote learning day on Jan. 25. In the past, students have struggled with Internet access in rural areas, but now, the schools have given students more options on how they complete their homework.
cbs19news
ALICE now being taught at Albemarle County Schools
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the past 23 years, ALICE has trained and empowered teachers, community members, and individuals on how to respond to a violent event. The civilian active shooter response training program is now being taught to Albemarle County teachers and administrators so that they can be prepared and know how to save lives if a shooter were to come to their classrooms.
cbs19news
BRAFB prepared to help those who are losing SNAP benefits
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are changing for those who rely on food stamps at the grocery store, but the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank wants people to know it's here to help. The Charlottesville Department of Social Services announced on Monday that...
cbs19news
Louisa County's asynchronous day gives back to community
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Instead of taking the day off from school, Louisa County Public Schools students came together to package meals for the Local Resource Council. A day like this is a part of Louisa County’s asynchronous day program, where students volunteer at various places across the...
