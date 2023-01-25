LYNCHBURG, Va. – A new outdoor sporting goods store is making its way to the Hill City. Sportsman’s Warehouse will officially open its doors on Feb. 23. “Only eighty miles north of our current store in Roanoke, Virginia, residents of Lynchburg will now have easy access to one of the largest hunting and shooting assortment retailers in America,” said Jason Shriver, Sportsman’s Warehouse East Regional General Manager. “With the James River, numerous hunting preserves and Blue Ridge Mountains nearby, it made sense to take over and revamp the empty space from Dick’s Sporting Goods at Wards Crossing Center and fill the massive need for outdoor gear and accessories in this area.”

