FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Scattered snow showers slowly ending
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We continue to watch scattered snow showers push through the region this evening. As our system pulls away, we’ll see them diminish...however, cold air remains in place overnight. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. Our cold air continues in place throughout the region this evening as we...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Scattered snow showers bring light accumulations to the mountains
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Temperatures have been dropping all night and they look to stay cold all day. Some relief is in sight though for the first half of the weekend. Most of you will wake up to some snowflakes flying in your neighborhood this morning. Temperatures will be on the chilly side, starting the day in the low to mid-30s. While the snow showers could be on the heavy side at times, we are not expecting much in the way of accumulation in most areas. The highest elevations have the best chance of picking up 1-2″ with some locations, like the top of Black Mountain, possibly picking up a little more.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Showers, wintry weather knocking on the door
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The nice start to the work week is quickly giving way to the potential for more showers and even some snowflakes as we head deeper into the week. Clouds have been increasing through the evening and we will continue to see those increase as we head into tonight. We may even see some showers try to develop as we head closer to daybreak. Overnight lows look to be parked in neutral near 35º or so.
Dry day ahead, active weather pattern continues on Wednesday
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It is a chilly start to the day across the region, but we will see some nice weather later. Enjoy it. It will not last. After starting the morning in the 20s in most locations, we will make our way toward the 50-degree mark later under partly cloudy skies early and mostly sunny skies later.
‘Don’t give up’: Eastern Ky. couple reflects on flooding as six-month anniversary nears
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Ken and Gloria Slone saw water rushing outside of their Knott County home during the early morning hours of July 28, 2022. ”By that time we didn’t know what to do, you know.” “You kind of wonder when is the water going to stop rising, is it going to keep going,” The Slones told WYMT Mountain News This Morning Anchor Dakota Makres in an August 2022 interview.
Dead 51-year-old man recovered from Pike County river after fleeing KSP
Kentucky State Police are conducting a death investigation following a traffic stop.
Man drowns in river after running from police
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Pikeville Fire Department responded to an incident Wednesday, assisting Kentucky State Police with a man who ran into the Levisa Fork River. “The fire department was contacted saying that someone had jumped into the river and thats when we deployed out,” said Battalion Chief Mitch Case.
Frontier line thefts cause thousands in losses to Williamson W.Va. business
WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two businesses are reporting losses because Frontier services have been out for days at a time. Paul Price is the CEO of Precision Heating, Cooling, and Electric. One of his locations is situated on Williamson’s West Side. Along with Appalachian Tire Company across the street, the two businesses say they are experiencing significant losses when calls cannot be accepted.
Beshear announces 2nd location for rebuilding homes in Eastern Ky.
HAZARD, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear was in Pike and Perry counties Tuesday to announce plans for rebuilding efforts in Eastern Kentucky following last year’s devastating and deadly July flooding. Today’s announcement comes a little over a month after Beshear said the first site for rebuilding would...
Disaster relief group on its way to EKY for unmet needs assessment
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - World Renew, a faith-based nonprofit from Michigan, will be heading to Pike and Floyd Counties in early February to perform an unmet needs assessment. “We gather those needs and then we prioritize those needs and we put them in a database that we can hand...
Death investigation underway in Magoffin County
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - A death investigation is underway in Magoffin County. Kentucky State Police troopers said they found a body on Bloomington Road Tuesday night. KSP has not released many details about the case. Troopers said the cause of death is being investigated and the victim was taken...
Jackson County girls falls to Bishop Brossart in All “A” first round
RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - It just wasn’t the Lady Generals’ night on Wednesday. Jackson County went cold in the second half, falling to Bishop Brossart 51-42 in the first round of the All “A” State Tournament. Abby Gilbert led all scorers with 22 points for the...
Name of man found dead in water after allegedly running from Kentucky traffic stop released
UPDATE (10:16 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023): The name of the man who was recovered from the Levisa Fork River in Pikeville was released. The Kentucky State Police say Darrel Gooslin, 51, of Pikeville, was found in the water. They say a trooper stopped a vehicle with Gooslin in it on US-23. Gooslin then […]
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announces more relief for EKY flood victims
HAZARD, Ky. (LEX 18) — More relief money is on the way for people in eastern Kentucky. Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced major funding for projects that will help victims who are recovering from the July floods. "This is going to be the most difficult rebuild in the United...
Corbin distribution center to close, more than 200 jobs to be lost
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - One distribution plant in Southern Kentucky will be shutting its doors before the end of the year, putting more than 200 people out of a job. TCO, LCC in Corbin, which has been in a long-term packing and distribution contract with ams-OSRAM during the past 25 years, announced that their contract with the company would not be renewed at the end of 2023 and that their facility on KY-3041 will be shutting down.
High School Basketball Scoreboard (Jan. 26, 2023)
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a fairly quiet day of basketball outside of the All “A” State Tournament in Richmond with a few upsets on tap. Hazard 68, Bishop Brossart 62 (All “A” State First Round) Martin County 50, Harlan 49 (All “A” State First...
SWVA sheriff’s office warning folks about new trend for gasoline thefts
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Officials with the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office are warning people to be aware of a new trend they are seeing when it comes to stealing fuel out of people’s cars: Drilling directly into the gas tank. In a post on Facebook, deputies warned...
Possible burglary call turns into shots fired incident in Laurel County
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - What started out as a possible burglary in progress call ended with shots fired and a fight with police. It happened Tuesday night at a home off Old Way Road. Several Laurel County sheriff’s deputies were sent to the house to deal with the situation. When...
Hazard businessman, founding member of Lost Creek VFD dies
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Hazard entrepreneur and founding chief of the Lost Creek Volunteer Fire Department has died. According to Engle-Bowling Funeral Home, J.M. Smith died Wednesday at the age of 83. Smith was born in Lost Creek and was a U.S. Army Veteran, owner of Hazard Fire &...
Cincinnati Reds Caravan makes stop at Mountain Arts Center
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Cincinnati Reds Caravan made a stop at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg on Thursday. The event was hosted by WMDJ Radio and saw Cincinnati Reds General Manager and Vice President Nick Krall, Outfielder TJ Friedl, minor leaguers Nick Northcutt and Casey Legumina, as well as radio broadcaster Tommy Thrall interact with local fans.
