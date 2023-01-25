HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Temperatures have been dropping all night and they look to stay cold all day. Some relief is in sight though for the first half of the weekend. Most of you will wake up to some snowflakes flying in your neighborhood this morning. Temperatures will be on the chilly side, starting the day in the low to mid-30s. While the snow showers could be on the heavy side at times, we are not expecting much in the way of accumulation in most areas. The highest elevations have the best chance of picking up 1-2″ with some locations, like the top of Black Mountain, possibly picking up a little more.

