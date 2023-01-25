ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The National Weather Service out of Binghamton has issued a winter weather advisory for Ithaca. It runs from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m Wednesday. Snow showers will give way to sleet in the afternoon, with a small amount of ice possible. Total accumulation of sleet and snow is estimated between 2 and 4 inches. A blustery day will see wind gusts as high as 45 mph in the afternoon and into the evening. Snow and freezing rain are also likely Wednesday evening as temperatures drop. Additional snow accumulation of up to an inch is possible.

ITHACA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO