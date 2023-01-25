Read full article on original website
Related
Travel Advisory issued for Cortland County
Cortland County Sheriff Mark Helms has issued a Travel Advisory for the county from 2 p.m. today, January 25th, until 8 a.m. on Thursday.
whcuradio.com
Winter weather advisory Wednesday in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The National Weather Service out of Binghamton has issued a winter weather advisory for Ithaca. It runs from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m Wednesday. Snow showers will give way to sleet in the afternoon, with a small amount of ice possible. Total accumulation of sleet and snow is estimated between 2 and 4 inches. A blustery day will see wind gusts as high as 45 mph in the afternoon and into the evening. Snow and freezing rain are also likely Wednesday evening as temperatures drop. Additional snow accumulation of up to an inch is possible.
Binghamton University Pipe Dream
Heavy snowfall causes canceled morning classes
On Monday morning, classes were canceled at Binghamton University until noon due to excessive snowfall. At 5:21 a.m., BU students received a B-ALERT notifying them of the cancellation of classes on Monday. Binghamton experienced four to six inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service, accumulating overnight and persisting lightly throughout the morning, prompting unsafe travel. The B-ALERT stated that faculty would notify students if they were to be holding classes remotely throughout the morning. OCCT buses were set to begin running at 10 a.m.
Another Winter Storm Will Create Difficult Travel in Parts of CNY
Here comes more snow. How much will fall depends on where you live in Central New York. It could be anywhere from 2 to 10 inches. Significant snow from the second storm this week could create difficult travel once again. The National Weather Service has issued advisories and warnings for most of the area.
Another sloppy, slippery winter storm headed for Upstate New York
Syracuse, N.Y. -- We should be used to this by now: Another mix of snow and rain is likely this week for Upstate New York in what has been a warm and wet winter. This storm will come in phases, starting as snow Wednesday and then switching to sleet and rain overnight as temperatures rise, the National Weather Service said. Then we’re back to a little snow on Thursday as cold air sweeps in.
cortlandvoice.com
Local schools announce early dismissal due to severe weather conditions (January 25th, 2023)
Note: This article will be updated throughout the day!. Last updated: January 25th at 3:10pm. School districts in Cortland County are now announcing early dismissal times ahead of severe weather conditions. The following schools have announced early dismissals for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023:. Marathon Central School District. Schools will dismiss...
flackbroadcasting.com
NWS: Winter Storm Watch for entire listening area Wednesday afternoon through Thursday
JEFFERSON & LEWIS COUNTIES: WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING. * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations in excess of nine inches possible. * WHERE...Jefferson and Lewis counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday afternoon into Thursday evening.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Vintage snowmobiles to be featured at Great Eastern Whiteout in Fulton
FULTON — No matter how cold it is or how much snow is on the ground, there will be Arctic conditions in Fulton on Feb. 11. That’s the date of the 23rd Great Eastern Whiteout vintage snowmobile show, showcasing Arctic Cat as the featured model.
cortlandvoice.com
Gas prices rising once again in Cortland County
Average gas prices are back to rising in Cortland County. According to AAA, the current average in the county is $3.498/gallon, up from $3.458/gallon last week. Averages for surrounding counties include Onondaga ($3.367/gallon), Cayuga ($3.464), Chenango ($3.508), Tioga ($3.541) Broome ($3.491), Tompkins ($3.512) and Madison ($3.532). The average gas price...
Kucko’s Camera: Carpenter Falls boardwalk
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Today John Kucko brought his camera out to Cayuga County for a look at the new ADA-compliant boardwalk at Carpenter Falls.
cortlandvoice.com
School closings and delays: January 23, 2023
The following schools have a two hour delay for the following school districts(update 6:20am):
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland County COVID-19 wrap-up for Wednesday, Jan. 25
Here is a breakdown of recent COVID-19 numbers in Cortland County. It is based on recorded information from the Cortland County Health Department and the New York State Department of Health. The county health department reported this past Friday that the level of COVID-19 transmission in the county has risen...
BorgWarner to close Ithaca plant by end of 2024
ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — BorgWarner automotive manufacturer will be closing their valvetrain production facility and valvetrain research technical center located on Warren Rd, Ithaca, NY, a BorgWarner spokesperson confirmed to NewsChannel 9. According to the company, the closure will take place in 2024 and all activities will be consolidated into existing BorgWarner facilities by the […]
Green Lakes holds Frosty Forest for parkgoers
TOWN OF MANLIUS – With some welcome snow cover to coincide with the festivities, Green Lakes State Park welcomed in people of all ages Jan. 21 for its annual Frosty Forest. […]
cnycentral.com
Fire crews quickly respond to kitchen fire in Cortland
CORTLAND, N.Y. — The Cortlandville and Homer Fire Departments responded to a reported kitchen fire in a single-story home on Route 13, across from Mr. Tire in Cortland, the fire department said. Upon arriving, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the structure, the department said. Firefighters made entry and...
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Lia Dove
Lia Dove is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Dove has violated the terms of her probation. Dove was convicted of grand larceny. Dove is 39 years old. Dove has brown hair and blue eyes. Dove is 5’4″tall and weighs 160 pounds. The last known address...
wxhc.com
Cortlandville Fire Assists Dryden Ambulance at Cortland Airport
On Tuesday evening, January 24th, the Cortlandville Fire Department was dispatched to the Cortland County Airport to assist Dryden Ambulance who was on route with a patient who had a severe traumatic injury. The fire department was to set up a landing zone for an incoming helicopter from LifeNet. The...
14850.com
Ithaca and some other area schools closed on Wednesday
The Ithaca City School District is closed Wednesday “out of an abundance of caution for the safety of all students and staff,” along with some, but not all, other area school districts. Dryden will dismiss early. Also closed Wednesday:. Newark Valley Central School District. Watkins Glen Central School...
Man, 68, dies in late-night fire in Madison County
Sullivan, N.Y. - A 68-year-old was killed from injuries he sustained after a fire at his Tyler Road home in the town of Sullivan, a county official said. Harold Fink was killed in the fire, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. The fire was reported at 11:51 p.m....
rewind1077.com
Homer, Cortlandville, Preble Fire Departments respond to Route 90 fire
HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) – Firefighters in Cortland County make quick work of a kitchen fire. The Homer Fire Department was dispatched to a residence on Route 90 in the Town of Homer at 12:52 p.m. Monday. Officials say all responding units were there inside 10 minutes. Homer FD was assisted on scene by firefighters from Cortlandville and Preble. One person at the residence was transported by TLC ambulance to a local hospital for evaluation.
