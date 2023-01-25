ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc17news.com

Report: NWSL to expand in Boston, Utah and California

The National Women’s Soccer League is close to expanding by three teams in Boston, Utah and the San Francisco area. That’s according to a Friday report in the Wall Street Journal. The women’s pro league previously indicated it would expand by at least two teams by 2024. The WSJ says that the franchises in northern California and Utah are set to start play next year, with Boston to join at a later date. The NWSL says it will share news about any expansion teams when there is something to note.
BOSTON, MA
abc17news.com

Prosecutor: $100 repair bill sparked Half Moon Bay shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Northern California district attorney has confirmed that a farmworker charged with killing seven people was enraged by a $100 work-related repair bill. San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe says Chunli Zhao told investigators his supervisor demanded that he pay for damage to his forklift after it collided with a bulldozer on a mushroom farm. Zhao says the co-worker operating the bulldozer was to blame for the crash. Authorities say the 66-year-old man shot and killed four people and wounded a fifth Monday at California Terra Garden in Half Moon Bay, south of San Francisco. He then allegedly went to a former worksite and killed three former co-workers.
HALF MOON BAY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy