The National Women’s Soccer League is close to expanding by three teams in Boston, Utah and the San Francisco area. That’s according to a Friday report in the Wall Street Journal. The women’s pro league previously indicated it would expand by at least two teams by 2024. The WSJ says that the franchises in northern California and Utah are set to start play next year, with Boston to join at a later date. The NWSL says it will share news about any expansion teams when there is something to note.

BOSTON, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO