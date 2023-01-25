ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KTSM

Former UTEP lineman Derron Gatewood takes coaching job at Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (KTSM) – Former all-Conference USA offensive lineman Derron Gatewood got into the coaching realm immediately after graduating from UTEP and he’s moving up quickly. The former Miner announced on Twitter on Friday that he’s taken a job as an offensive analyst for the offensive line at the University of Texas, under head coach […]
AUSTIN, TX
KFDA

Canyon rolls past West Plains in second set of basketball matchups

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Lady Eagles took down the West Plains Lady Wolves on Wednesday night in dominating fashion, 71-27. The game was delayed a day due to weather, but it didn’t seem to impact the Lady Eagles all that much. They came out much stronger than they did against West Plains last time around in which they were held to their lowest scoring output of the season. Sophomore Jaylee Moss led the way for Canyon with 14 points on the night. Ta’leeyah Glynn (12 points) and Abree Winfrey (11 points) were close behind in the scoring column.
CANYON, TX
New York Post

Texas high school basketball fans accused of racist taunts, offensive clothing at game

Two rival Texas high schools have launched an investigation into racism at a basketball game after the fans allegedly made monkey noises at a player of color and wore offensive costumes. In a clip from the face-off Friday obtained by The Daily Beast, a player from River Road High School in Amarillo can be seen lining up a shot from the free throw line. The student section from Dalhart High School then erupts in noise, including loud monkey calls. “I think the student section is an amazing student involvement opportunity. But Dalhart has crossed the line tonight,” Cooper Pierce, a senior at...
DALHART, TX
KFDA

Boys big second half, girls big first half carries Vega over Boys Ranch

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Vega Longhorns basketball teams came into Boys Ranch on Wednesday night and came away with two victories. The games were moved to Wednesday due to the snow on Tuesday and had an earlier start time than usual. The JV games were canceled due to weather, meaning the varsity teams were able to tip off an hour earlier than usual (albeit a day late).
VEGA, TX
canyonnews.com

Obit: Wayne “Butch” Allen Leatherman, Sr.,

Wayne “Butch” Allen Leatherman, Sr., 79, of Amarillo, and formerly of Pampa, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, in Amarillo.Graveside services will be at 2:00 PM Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Mobeetie Cemetery with Chaplain Larry Virnau with AccentCare Home Health, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors and Crematory.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

The Story of a Star Wars Star Whose Car Broke Down In Amarillo

Would you believe it if I told you that one of Hollywood's biggest stars actually spent a short time in Amarillo before making it onto the big screen?. If you haven't seen any of his work I highly recommend that you do so as soon as you finish reading this. Some of his works include but are not limited to Marriage Story, House of Gucchi, Lincoln, Silence, and most notably, the most recent Star Wars trilogies.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Daily snowfall records set in the Texas panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A healthy dose of snow for much of the south Plains region fell Tuesday. Amarillo was on the low side for snowfall accumulation but still managed to record 2.8" of wet snow which was enough to set a daily snowfall record for Jan. 24 dating back to 1892!
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

99th Amarillo Police Academy graduates Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that it has graduated its 99th class Friday, adding five APD officers and two Potter County Deputies to law enforcement. APD said the graduating class and the 100th class of the APA were joined by city officials including Mayor Ginger Nelson on the traditional cadre run […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo College seeing a flatline for spring enrollment

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Junior colleges in the Panhandle area are seeing a new trend with spring enrollment as experts say numbers of students are trending downward despite the economy trending down. Traditionally when the economy begins to trend downward, enrollment in junior and community colleges rise in hopes of...
AMARILLO, TX
El Paso News

Frankie Valli postpones concerts, while recovering from illness

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The acclaimed frontman of the Four Seasons band Frankie Valli has postponed his forthcoming concerts through February 4th including the one in El Paso, TX., as he continues to recover from pneumonia. All January dates will be rescheduled, and tickets will be honored. The...
EL PASO, TX
Mix 94.1

Stopping On An On-Ramp? Here’s How You Enter The Highway Amarillo.

When it comes to driving in Texas, there can be a lot of frustrations. One thing we have a ton of is yield signs, and sometimes you've got two yield signs in the same place. One that comes to mind is the yield sign at Bell and I-40. As you turn right onto the frontage road, there's the overpass loop there that ALSO has a yield sign. You end up in a standoff as to who goes first.
AMARILLO, TX

