Former UTEP lineman Derron Gatewood takes coaching job at Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (KTSM) – Former all-Conference USA offensive lineman Derron Gatewood got into the coaching realm immediately after graduating from UTEP and he’s moving up quickly. The former Miner announced on Twitter on Friday that he’s taken a job as an offensive analyst for the offensive line at the University of Texas, under head coach […]
Amarillo High and Palo Duro face off with both teams undefeated in district
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two of the best basketball teams in Amarillo are set to face off for the first time this season. On Friday, the Palo Duro and Amarillo High boys basketball teams hit the floor. It’s the final AISD basketball matchup we haven’t seen yet this season. It’s...
Tascosa girls basketball cracks top 25 in latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a huge win over Amarillo High last week, the Tascosa girls basketball team has cracked the top 25 of the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll. You can see where other Texas panhandle basketball teams ranked in the poll below. The Lady Rebels found themselves...
Streams Palo Duro vs Amarillo High, West Plains vs Randall basketball games here
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will be hosting the boys and girls Palo Duro vs Amarillo High and West Plains vs Randall basketball games. The games are scheduled for Friday, Jan. 27. To stream the girls Palo Duro vs Amarillo High game at 6 p.m., click here. To stream the...
Braden Hausen and Jaxon Williams combine for eleven threes, lead Sandies to victory over Palo Duro
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A big game between the Amarillo Sandies and the Palo Duro Dons took place tonight. The boys teams were both undefeated in district. It was a competitive matchup, but Sandies junior Braden Hausen was on fire. Early on, Hausen was doing it all for the Sandies...
Canyon rolls past West Plains in second set of basketball matchups
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Lady Eagles took down the West Plains Lady Wolves on Wednesday night in dominating fashion, 71-27. The game was delayed a day due to weather, but it didn’t seem to impact the Lady Eagles all that much. They came out much stronger than they did against West Plains last time around in which they were held to their lowest scoring output of the season. Sophomore Jaylee Moss led the way for Canyon with 14 points on the night. Ta’leeyah Glynn (12 points) and Abree Winfrey (11 points) were close behind in the scoring column.
Texas high school basketball fans accused of racist taunts, offensive clothing at game
Two rival Texas high schools have launched an investigation into racism at a basketball game after the fans allegedly made monkey noises at a player of color and wore offensive costumes. In a clip from the face-off Friday obtained by The Daily Beast, a player from River Road High School in Amarillo can be seen lining up a shot from the free throw line. The student section from Dalhart High School then erupts in noise, including loud monkey calls. “I think the student section is an amazing student involvement opportunity. But Dalhart has crossed the line tonight,” Cooper Pierce, a senior at...
Boys big second half, girls big first half carries Vega over Boys Ranch
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Vega Longhorns basketball teams came into Boys Ranch on Wednesday night and came away with two victories. The games were moved to Wednesday due to the snow on Tuesday and had an earlier start time than usual. The JV games were canceled due to weather, meaning the varsity teams were able to tip off an hour earlier than usual (albeit a day late).
Obit: Wayne “Butch” Allen Leatherman, Sr.,
Wayne “Butch” Allen Leatherman, Sr., 79, of Amarillo, and formerly of Pampa, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, in Amarillo.Graveside services will be at 2:00 PM Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Mobeetie Cemetery with Chaplain Larry Virnau with AccentCare Home Health, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors and Crematory.
The Story of a Star Wars Star Whose Car Broke Down In Amarillo
Would you believe it if I told you that one of Hollywood's biggest stars actually spent a short time in Amarillo before making it onto the big screen?. If you haven't seen any of his work I highly recommend that you do so as soon as you finish reading this. Some of his works include but are not limited to Marriage Story, House of Gucchi, Lincoln, Silence, and most notably, the most recent Star Wars trilogies.
Daily snowfall records set in the Texas panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A healthy dose of snow for much of the south Plains region fell Tuesday. Amarillo was on the low side for snowfall accumulation but still managed to record 2.8" of wet snow which was enough to set a daily snowfall record for Jan. 24 dating back to 1892!
Texas One Step Closer To Easier Access To Its Only BLM Land
Not too long ago, I learned about the Cross Bar SRMA. If you're unaware, the only BLM public land in the entire state of Texas, is just north of Amarillo. While it is, somewhat, accessible it feels like something incredibly special that many don't have access to. And they should.
99th Amarillo Police Academy graduates Friday
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that it has graduated its 99th class Friday, adding five APD officers and two Potter County Deputies to law enforcement. APD said the graduating class and the 100th class of the APA were joined by city officials including Mayor Ginger Nelson on the traditional cadre run […]
Registration closes tonight for ice run fundraiser benefiting the Bridge in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today is the last day to register for an ice run fundraiser benefiting the Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center. The Cold As Ice Run, hosted by Get Fit, starts this Saturday at 8:30 a.m. at the running store, located at 1911 S. Georgia St. The run...
Don Harrington Discovery Center and Wildcat Bluff offering discounted tickets
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Don Harrington Discovery Center and the Wildcat Bluff Nature Center will be offering discounted tickets this weekend. The event will be Friday, Jan. 27, from 5;30 to 8:30, and tickets will be $1. The Bluff will also offer $1 admission all day for Saturday, Jan....
Amarillo College seeing a flatline for spring enrollment
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Junior colleges in the Panhandle area are seeing a new trend with spring enrollment as experts say numbers of students are trending downward despite the economy trending down. Traditionally when the economy begins to trend downward, enrollment in junior and community colleges rise in hopes of...
CSAW award winner to speak on Monday about the region’s water crisis in Canyon
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Center for the Study of the American West is hosting an event about the region’s water crisis on Monday. Dr. Lucas Bessire will speak on the ongoing water crisis in the area. The topic will be based on his award winning book “Running Out: In Search of Water on the High Plains.”
Frankie Valli postpones concerts, while recovering from illness
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The acclaimed frontman of the Four Seasons band Frankie Valli has postponed his forthcoming concerts through February 4th including the one in El Paso, TX., as he continues to recover from pneumonia. All January dates will be rescheduled, and tickets will be honored. The...
Stopping On An On-Ramp? Here’s How You Enter The Highway Amarillo.
When it comes to driving in Texas, there can be a lot of frustrations. One thing we have a ton of is yield signs, and sometimes you've got two yield signs in the same place. One that comes to mind is the yield sign at Bell and I-40. As you turn right onto the frontage road, there's the overpass loop there that ALSO has a yield sign. You end up in a standoff as to who goes first.
A New Mugshot Page. Randall County is Not Having All of the Fun
What did we do before Randall County Mugshot page? If you don't follow them you are missing out on some quality entertainment. There seems to always be drama when you include a mugshot. You get the people who go to the site getting mad that their loved ones' mugshot is...
