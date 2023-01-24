ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

January is a perfect time for no-knead cranberry walnut bread

January here on my little patch of heaven is a slow, cold month – a perfect time for making yeast breads. Our current favorite is an Artisan type, golden crusted cranberry nut bread. The bonus is the bread does take time, but not hands on. It’s a version of the famous no-knead bread shared in 2006 by Jim Lahey, owner of New York’s Sullivan St. Bakery. Countless variations exist, and cranberry walnut bread is a stellar example...

Comments / 0

Community Policy