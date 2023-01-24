Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Reveals She Made $32 an Hour Working at Dairy Queen While She Only Made $19.50 at Wells Fargo, Sparking Debate
It’s the kind of thing that makes you want to grab a bunch of your friends and go out for ice cream—and then head down to the bank and demand a raise. A woman who goes by the name Yaya (@mariahvessel) has gone viral on TikTok for sharing the surprising difference in hourly wage she earned at two different jobs: Dairy Queen and Wells Fargo.
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
$18 a dozen: how did America’s eggs get absurdly expensive?
Producers blame avian flu for the soaring costs, but one farmers’ group is airing accusations of price-gouging
Buyers of mini cinnamon Fireball bottles thought they contained whisky — turns out they don't, lawsuit claims
The suit claims the 99-cent bottles, sold at gas stations and convenience stores, created the "overall misleading impression" it contains whisky."
Mica Mountain culinary arts teacher sparks joy of cooking in students
Mica Mountain High School culinary arts teacher Amy De La O is passionate about her job. She loves sharing her joy of cooking with her students.
January is a perfect time for no-knead cranberry walnut bread
January here on my little patch of heaven is a slow, cold month – a perfect time for making yeast breads. Our current favorite is an Artisan type, golden crusted cranberry nut bread. The bonus is the bread does take time, but not hands on. It’s a version of the famous no-knead bread shared in 2006 by Jim Lahey, owner of New York’s Sullivan St. Bakery. Countless variations exist, and cranberry walnut bread is a stellar example...
I'm a 23-year-old construction worker with a great career and no college debt
When I graduated from high school I first thought that I wanted to get a college degree but over the years I realized that construction skills will always be in demand. I'm glad I did.
Comments / 0