prescottenews.com
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs creates independent prison oversight commission – Cronkite News
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signed her sixth executive order Wednesday, establishing an independent prison oversight commission to improve the transparency and accountability of Arizona’s corrections system. The order comes after a federal judge this month directed the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry to make “substantial” changes to...
Volunteer Drivers Needed to Transport Local Veterans to Medical Appointments – Northern Arizona VA
With the Greatest Generation of World War II-era Veterans fading into history and baby boomers working longer into their retirement years, the Northern Arizona VA Health Care System, in partnership with the DAV (Disabled American Veterans) Transportation Network is recruiting additional volunteers to help provide transportation for eligible Veterans to and from scheduled medical appointments at facilities across Northern Arizona.
2023 Electronic Individual Income Tax Season Officially Starts
The Arizona Department of Revenue (ADOR) today announced the beginning of Arizona’s 2023 electronic tax season for 2022 tax year returns. Improving the customer experience is a major objective of the Department, and the information below is intended to help taxpayers more easily and securely file income taxes during the tax season.
