Two Major Prescott Valley Road Projects to Begin Construction this Spring
Two major Town of Prescott Valley road projects will begin this spring after construction costs caused some budget changes. The Glassford Hill Road resurfacing project, which will improve the road surface from Highway 69 to Panther Path, and the Viewpoint Drive improvement project, which will improve Viewpoint between Long Look and Manley, will begin this Spring, and are scheduled for completion by Fall 2023.
GREAT REASONS FOR YOU TO WORK FOR PRESCOTT VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
The Prescott Valley PD is a rapidly growing and ever evolving agency that believes in community and compassionate policing. Why work for just a paycheck when you can work to make a difference in your community? Our officers enjoy a great benefits package, have an excellent work-life balance to enjoy life, both on and off duty. Training and advancement opportunities are available as we continue to grow.
Volunteer Drivers Needed to Transport Local Veterans to Medical Appointments – Northern Arizona VA
With the Greatest Generation of World War II-era Veterans fading into history and baby boomers working longer into their retirement years, the Northern Arizona VA Health Care System, in partnership with the DAV (Disabled American Veterans) Transportation Network is recruiting additional volunteers to help provide transportation for eligible Veterans to and from scheduled medical appointments at facilities across Northern Arizona.
Prescott Valley delays two major road projects due to costs, labor, supply chain
City of Prescott to Discuss Raising Fees for Solid Waste Collection and Disposal at Jan 24th City Council Meeting
This is a notice that the Prescott City Council will consider and possibly adopt new and increased fees and charges for solid waste collection and disposal (generally referred to as “Solid Waste Service Fees”) at its regularly scheduled City Council meeting on January 24, 2023, at 3:00 p.m., located in the City Council Chambers at Prescott City Hall, 201 S. Cortez Street, Prescott, AZ.
Exclusive Viewing of the New Public Television Series Wild Rivers With Tillie: January 27, 2023, Prescott College Campus
Prescott College is excited to welcome Tillie Walton ’07 to campus on January 27th at the Crossroads Center for a special evening of storytelling about her journeys on the last remaining wild rivers of the American West. Starting with a 6:00 p.m. social, the evening will include a 7:00 p.m. Q & A and screening of the series premiere of her public television series, Wild Rivers with Tillie with Emmy Award-winning producer and director Dan Duncan.
ADOT looking for feedback on new US 93/I-40 interchange in Wednesday meeting
On Wednesday, the Arizona Department of Transportation will be hosting a virtual meeting at 6 p.m. to go over the new design plans for the interchange between I-40 & US 93. ADOT says the goal of this more than $160 million project is designed to reduce congestion on the route between Phoenix and Las Vegas.
Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – January 23, 2023
The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the number of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information on how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
City of Prescott Seeks New Applications for the Industrial Development Authority and Library Advisory Board
The Prescott City Council Subcommittee on Appointments is seeking applications from citizens who are interested in serving on the Industrial Development Authority and the Library Advisory Board. Library Advisory Board 03/2023-03/2024 (short-term seat to fill resignation) 1 No. Boards, commissions and committees provide opportunities for citizens to take an active...
I-17 reopens between Cordes Lake & Camp Verde; Flagstaff sees near-record January snowfall total
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/AP) - Interstate 17 has reopened between Cordes Lake and Camp Verde as dangerous road conditions prompted ADOT to close the highway throughout much of the morning commute. As Arizona’s Family First Alert Weather team forecasted days in advance, a storm system began moving into the region...
US 93 shut down after driver goes over bridge, into ravine near Wikieup
WIKIEUP, AZ — A portion of US 93 was shut down after a vehicle crashed off the roadway Tuesday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the collision happened near milepost 129, near Wikieup. A commercial vehicle reportedly went over the side of a bridge and down into...
Enough fentanyl pills flowed through Arizona last year to kill all of the state’s 7 million-plus residents.
Ed from Sheriff Rhodes- As a new governor leading Arizona, Katie Hobbs faces an important question in the infancy of her governorship: What will she do to help stanch the flow of drugs and people crossing illegally at our southern border? Unfortunately with the release of her first budget proposal, the governor has taken a dangerous step backward in that fight.
Welcoming Retirees Back to the Workforce
If you want qualified, dependable, skilled workers, consider hiring quality workers by recruiting retirees!. Many of us have seen the movie “The Intern,” where a retired gentleman seizes a chance to go back to the workforce as a senior intern. He brings a wealth of knowledge and skills, work ethic and dedication, and quickly becomes an invaluable team member. This fictional movie has become a reality for so many retirees returning to the workforce.
Yavapai News - Airplane down Skull Valley
Sunday, January 22, at 10:20 am YCSO Deputies responded to the report of a downed aircraft on a private airstrip in Skull Valley. It’s reported that the plane had clipped a tree branch during an attempted take-off the day prior and the plane was left where it landed. There are no injuries, and the owners of the plane were working on getting it removed from the location.
UPDATE: MARITZA HAS BEEN LOCATED
UPDATE (1/24/23, 12:40PM): MARITZA HAS BEEN LOCATED. The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate runaway juvenile, Maritza Diaz. On January 22, 2023, around 6:30PM, Maritza ran away from her residence in Prescott Valley after having an argument with her mother and left the house without permission. She was last seen getting into a grey Dodge Charger belonging to her boyfriend. She was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a red sweater, and carrying an orange backpack.
Driver Crashes Into Dollar Tree
PRESCOTT ARIZONA (January 23, 2023) –On January 19, 2023, at approximately 2:20pm Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to the Dollar Tree in Seligman to the report of a vehicle that had crashed into the store. A Honda CRV driven by Terryl Day (76) of Seligman, crashed...
Three men arrested on GTA charges near Surprise
ARIZONA - Vehicle Theft Task Force (VTTF) have been observing a business in the area of 204th Lane and Patton Road in Wittmann, AZ. Over several weeks of investigating, during which detectives observed numerous suspected stolen vehicles on the property. The three wanted men were observed transporting stolen vehicles on and off of the property.
Two dead, two hurt in crash on U.S. 93 north of Wickenburg
Two people are dead and at least two others are hurt after a serious accident on U.S. 93 in Yavapai County.
Lady Badgers Fall at Home, Boys Win OT Thriller at Coconino : PHS Sports Roundup
The Coconino Panthers put together a strong defensive second half to beat the Prescott Lady Badgers 44-30 in the Badger Dome. The Lady Badgers fell behind but came back from a seven point first quarter deficit to tie the game at 17 on a Zoe Libis three pointer with 5:33 left in the first half.
