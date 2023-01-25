ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Thousands without power after reported tornadoes strike Texas and Louisiana communities as storm continues to threaten South, Midwest

By Aya Elamroussi, CNN
 2 days ago
CBS News

Winter storms and tornados threaten millions across U.S.

Severe weather is posing a threat for millions of Americans from the Western states to the South. In Colorado, the biggest January snowstorm in decades has brought about a foot of snow, while parts of Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas are under tornado watch. The Weather Channel's Mike Bettes has the forecast.
New York Post

At least 8 dead — including 5-year-old — after tornadoes sweep southeast US

At least eight people are dead — including a 5-year-old boy — after tornadoes ripped through parts of the southeast US on Thursday. The 5-year-old boy was killed when a tree fell on a vehicle in Butts County, central Georgia, FOX5 Atlanta’s Eric Perry reported Thursday night. The adult in the car was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.  The child is thus far the only confirmed victim of the violent storm system in Georgia, where a freight train also appeared to have been knocked off its tracks by the winds. The remaining seven fatalities occurred in Autauga County in central Alabama. On...
The Week

What to know about the storm expected to hit the South

Severe winter storms are predicted to hit the South of the U.S. starting midday on Tuesday, reports The New York Times. Tornadoes and strong winds are expected to affect 15 million people along the Gulf Coast.  Along with winds, coastal areas could also see severe thunderstorms which may cause flash flooding. Storm weather will be seen from Texas to the Florida Panhandle, per The Weather Channel. The Southeast including parts of Georgia, the Carolinas, and Virginia may experience some of the weather going into Wednesday as the storm moves east.  Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has already called for the state's emergency response team to be prepared for the storm and a number of flights in the state have also been cancelled. Louisiana and Mississippi have also urged residents to be prepared.  This storm comes just a month following another tornado that hit New Orleans leaving three dead.
AccuWeather

Severe storms will threaten Ohio, Tennessee Valleys on Thursday

The threat of severe thunderstorms will shift east on Thursday to target portions of the Midwest, Southeast and even parts of the mid-Atlantic, one day after racing through the southern Plains and Mississippi Valley. The storms will unleash soaking rains and could even trigger strong winds and tornadoes, according to AccuWeather forecasters,
AOL Corp

Winter storm warnings issued across northern Plains, Upper Midwest

AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking a potent storm that is poised to unleash severe weather across the South with snow and ice farther north and west over areas that have already received a surplus of wintry precipitation so far this season. Winter storm warnings have been issued from the Rockies to...
US News and World Report

At Least 6 Killed as Tornado, Thunderstorms Strike Central Alabama

(Reuters) -At least six people were killed in central Alabama on Thursday as thunderstorms and at least one tornado swept through the region, local officials said. An Autauga County Sheriff's spokeswoman confirmed to Reuters that six people had died in the storm, but she said she had no further details.
AOL Corp

Severe storms to target Florida to Virginia Wednesday

A multiday outbreak of severe weather will persist into Wednesday as storms rumble across the southern United States and toward the Atlantic coast. A potent storm system in the Plains earlier this week blasted the northern tier of the country with snow and generated violent storms across the South. Monday's thunderstorms produced dozens of wind and hail reports across Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana and far-northeastern Texas.
AccuWeather

Severe weather, tornado risk to return to southern US

A new round of severe thunderstorms, including some capable of producing tornadoes, will rumble across the southern United States from Wednesday to Thursday night, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Areas at risk for this week's round of storms include some of the same cities and towns that were hit hard by damaging and deadly severe weather just one week earlier.
natureworldnews.com

Severe Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain to Unload in Southeastern, South-Central United States This Weekend Until Next week; Flash Flood, Thunderstorms Expected

The latest weather forecast said that portions of the Southeastern and South-Central United States would expect severe weather conditions, unloading flooding rainfall, damaging winds, thunderstorms and isolated tornadoes. Residents and motorists should keep updated with the weather reports as the weather could be dangerous. The USA Today reported that about...
natureworldnews.com

Tornadoes Strike Texas and Louisiana, Thousands Left Without Power

Tornadoes struck multiple communities across the states of Texas and Louisiana, leaving thousands of homes and businesses without electricity. The tornado outbreak is caused by a large-scale winter storm that threatened the South US and Midwest. In addition to power outages, the twisters caused widespread damage and injuries with no...
