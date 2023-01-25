Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
School lockdowns lifted in Chico after report of armed man on campus
CHICO, Calif. 3 P.M. UPDATE - The Chico Unified School District says all lockdowns have been lifted. Chico High School was on a code red lockdown and Chico Junior High and Citrus Elementary were on a code yellow lockdown. The lockdowns came after police investigated a report that a person...
actionnewsnow.com
Lockdowns lifted at Greenville schools after potential threat
GREENVILLE, Calif., - 10:30 A.M. UPDATE - Plumas Unified School District reports that the lockdown for the schools in Greenville have been lifted after the Plumas County Sheriff's Office investigated reports of a potential threat. The Plumas Unified School District Superintendent's Office tells Action News Now that the lockdowns were...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico State's low enrollment poses threat to school funding
CHICO, Calif. - Low student enrollment has been an issue for many college campuses, and Chico State has also felt the impact. The school is now one of the California State Universities that could lose funding due to low enrollment. In a joint meeting between The educational policy and finance...
actionnewsnow.com
Tehama County Sheriff's Department bringing back 24-hour patrol
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The Tehama County Sheriff department says it will bring back 24-hour patrol, 7 days a week starting Feb. 26. The department had to cancel its daytime patrol in November due to a staffing crisis, but since then Sheriff Dave Kain says they've brought in more deputies.
actionnewsnow.com
Two arrested after robbery of juvenile in Chico on Saturday
CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Police Department have arrested two individuals they say were involved in the robbery of a juvenile victim last weekend. At approximately 7:23 p.m. on January 21, the Chico Police Department received a report of a robber that had occurred in the area of Hooker Oak Avenue and Madrone Avenue in Chico.
actionnewsnow.com
Longtime Chico bakery bounces back
CHICO, Calif. - Action News Now visited the bakery that makes bread three days a week once again. Manager Todd Suitter says Tin Roof was bought by West Coast Sourdough- but don't worry, they are still using the original Tin Roof bread recipes. He hopes to open the café back...
actionnewsnow.com
Enforcement and cleanup at Teichert Ponds set to begin next week
CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico will begin their enforcement and cleanup efforts of the homeless camps at Teichert Ponds beginning next week. In a press release sent to Action News Now, City Manager Mark Sorensen detailed the weeks-long process of talks and discussion between the City of Chico and the plaintiffs involved in the Warren v. Chico settlement.
actionnewsnow.com
Butte County conducts Point in Time survey of the homeless
CHICO, Calif.- The Continuum of Care (COC) and Butte County employees conducted its bi-annual Point in Time count of the homeless. There were several hubs across the county where homeless people were surveyed. The county needs to complete the survey in order to receive federal funding to help the homeless.
actionnewsnow.com
A new sign posted in front of the alternative homeless site brings good spirits to the people there
CHICO, Calif. - The sign has been up less than a week, but it's garnered a lot of attention since then, from cars passing by-- to the people living at the alternative site. Ashley Annthreewit has been staying at the homeless site on Cohasset and Eaton Road since September. "We've...
krcrtv.com
New pho restaurant a hit for Chico State students
CHICO, Calif. — Thanh Le was once an engineer in San Jose and Orange County, but he dropped everything to come to Chico and start his own pho business last year. The entrepreneur was attracted to the small-town vibe of the city after his niece attended Chico State. His...
krcrtv.com
$50,000 reward offered for information leading to murderer's arrest
OROVILLE, Calif. — A $50,000 reward is being offered by the Governor's Reward Program for information that leads to the arrest of whoever is responsible for the shooting and killing of Tyler Dickson at the Bidwell Canyon Campground in July 2021. According to the Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO),...
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters contain structure fire in Willows
WILLOWS, Calif. - 12:00 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters in Willows have extinguished the structure fire that started Wednesday morning. According to the Willows Fire Department, at approximately 6:30 a.m., firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire in the area of South Butte Street with power lines down. Upon arrival...
krcrtv.com
Wanted suspect at large after evading Corning police in high-pursuit on Tuesday
CORNING, Calif. — The Corning Police Department (CPD) says they are searching for a wanted man out of Humboldt County who evaded officers during a brief high-speed pursuit on Tuesday afternoon. At around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, the CPD said their officers found a man, later identified as 52-year-old...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico PD identifies one suspect in 7-Eleven stabbing
CHICO, Calif. - 8:31 P.M. UPDATE - Chico PD has identified two suspects in a stabbing as Alexander McGregor, 18, and a 16-year-old juvenile. Authorities say at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to reports of a stabbing at the 7-Eleven on East Avenue. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found...
actionnewsnow.com
DA: Repeat drunk driver sentenced in Butte County
CHICO, Calif. - A repeat drunk driver was sentenced to five years of formal probation supervision and alcohol monitoring after serving two months in jail. Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey said 63-year-old Gail Hemmingsen of Chico pleaded no contest to four separate DUI offenses and a misdemeanor offense of attempted criminal threats between September and November of 2022.
krcrtv.com
Motorhome, vehicle burned in early morning fire in Butte County
BANGOR, Calif. — A motorhome and a passenger vehicle were burned during a fire Wednesday morning in Bangor, according to Cal Fire's Butte Unit. Cal Fire initially responded to two fires on Grimy Gulch Rd. around 7:15 a.m. Within 10 minutes, firefighters knocked down the fire in the motorhome,...
actionnewsnow.com
Over ½ pound of fentanyl found in an Oroville home, man arrested
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Authorities found enough fentanyl to kill tens of thousands of people at a mobile home park in Oroville last week, according to the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF). BINTF and the Special Enforcement Unit were conducting surveillance on 48-year-old Melvin Alves at the Golden Feather...
actionnewsnow.com
Veterans look to build connections over coffee
CHICO, Calif. - Local veterans kick off their Wednesdays with coffee, doughnuts, good times, and connecting with one another at the Chico Veterans Memorial Hall. Senior Vice Commander and Veteran Brianna Farrara believe this weekly meet-up is special. "It's just a great opportunity for veterans to come and tell stories...
actionnewsnow.com
2 men sentenced for armed carjacking at Rolling Hills Casino
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Two men arrested for a carjacking at the Rolling Hills Casino in October 2022 were sentenced in Tehama County. The Tehama County District Attorney says Joseph Lodge was sentenced to six years in state prison for carjacking and a special allegation of possession of a gun.
krcrtv.com
Westwood woman in stable condition after being shot in the face over the weekend
LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. — A woman is in stable condition after being shot in the face in the Westwood area over the weekend. Officials with the Lassen County Sheriff's Office said their deputies received a report of a shooting at a home on Third Avenue just before midnight on Saturday, Jan. 21. They said their deputies responded to the scene and found a women suffering a gunshot wound to her face. They said the bullet entered her left nostril and exited out the right side of her neck.
