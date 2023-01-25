Man City make approach for FC Midtjylland defender Ousmane Diomande, who has impressed on loan in Portugal this season... with Arsenal and Sporting Lisbon also monitoring the promising teenager

Read full article on original website
“We need him” Erik ten Hag chooses star forward to stay at Man United amid PSG’s interest rumors
Eric ten Hag has navigated the ship at Old Trafford as the English supergiant has finally unleashed their true color and they are firmly back into the title contention is like music to the ears among the fans. Marcus Rashford is instrumental to Manchester United’s success and the Englishman is...
'It doesn't suit me': Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse wants to come out of retirement and sign in Ligue 1 on a free transfer, as the 41-year-old is just four goals shy of reaching the 100 mark
Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse has hinted about coming out of retirement to reach a goals milestone. The 41-year-old notched 96 goals in France's top flight during spells at Auxerre, Marseille and Bastia. Cisse is desperate to round that up to 100 and has offered to sign for a Ligue...
Chelsea want to sell Ziyech to Roma and not rival Prem clubs in transfer blow to Tottenham and Newcastle
CHELSEA would prefer to offload unsettled Hakim Ziyech to Roma rather than a rival Premier League club. The Italians want the Moroccan winger but need to sell midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo first to raise funds for a £25million deal. Tottenham and Newcastle have also been linked with Ziyech, 29, who...
Saudi-owned Newcastle beats Southampton, closes on cup final
Newcastle is close to reaching a first cup final since being bought by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund. Joelinton scored a 73rd-minute winner as Newcastle beat Southampton 1-0 away in the first leg of the English League Cup semifinals on Tuesday. The second leg is next week at Newcastle's St....
Kylian Mbappe 'will urge PSG to sign his friend Bernardo Silva this summer' as the France star seeks a reunion with his former Monaco team-mate... and unsettled Portugal forward still looking for a route out at Man City
Newly-minted PSG vice-captain Kylian Mbappe 'wants PSG to make a fresh move' for his former Monaco team-mate and current Manchester City star, Bernardo Silva. The diminutive Portuguese has once again been a pivotal cog in the City wheel, but could be available this summer, with Silva still wanting 'to move closer to his homeland.'
France World Cup winner has contract ripped up and only found out after he couldn’t get into training ground
A WORLD CUP winner only discovered that his club contract was terminated after he was locked out of the training ground. The attacker is believed to have turned up for training only to be refused access to the facilities due to his deal being ripped up. Former Newcastle flop Florian...
No worries! Martin Odegaard leads his Arsenal teammates on a chilly stroll around Manchester... with the Premier League leaders looking calm and relaxed as they prepare to clash with Man City in the FA Cup fourth round
Arsenal have been pictured walking round Manchester ahead of their FA Cup fourth round clash with Manchester City on Friday. Led by captain Martin Odegaard, the Premier League leaders donned club tracksuits as they took a stroll in the area surrounding the hotel that they were staying in. The group...
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch wants to add to USA contingent with Weston McKennie transfer but Juventus star will cost £30m
LEEDS are haggling with Juventus over a fee to sign USA star Weston McKennie. Whites boss Jesse Marsch wants to land his countryman — but Leeds’ offer of £20million plus add-ons is short of Juve’s £30m valuation. The midfielder, 24, is understood to have given...
“He can do better” Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag seeks more effort from his Brazilian star forward
Manchester United makes things happening at the Theatre of Dreams upon the arrival of Eric Ten Hag as the Dutchman has provided some stability between the attack and defense. The Red Devils signed Antony from Ajax back in September which cost them more than $85 million and the Brazilian is a key to the success of the Ten Hag playing system.
Match Preview & Team News: Manchester City v Arsenal
Manchester City are set to take on title rivals Arsenal in the fourth round of the FA Cup.
Liverpool out of the race for talented midfielder leaving Premier League rivals free run
Liverpool are in dire need of a new midfielder but the Reds are now out of the race for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo leaving Chelsea with a free run at the 21-year-old. Both clubs were interested in Caicedo this window with the Blues having a £55m offer declined by Brighton as the Seagulls declared the midfielder was not for sale this month, reports the Daily Mail.
Chelsea reserve goalkeeper Lenny Pidgeley explains how he ended up front and centre for the 2004-05 Premier League trophy lift
The former Chelsea keeper also explains an incredible gesture made by captain John Terry for his work that season
The FA renew their commitment to having BAME representation on England's coaching team for Euro 2024... but the position of highly-respected coach Chris Powell is uncertain amid talks of a change
The Football Association are set to renew their commitment of having BAME (black and minority ethnic) representation on England's backroom team for their Euro 2024 campaign. However, Sportsmail understands the position of highly respected assistant coach Chris Powell, who has been an integral part of the senior set-up since 2019, is uncertain heading into the European Championships.
Soccer-Rashford strikes as Man United outclass Forest in first leg
NOTTINGHAM, England, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Marcus Rashford continued his fine season as he scored again to help Manchester United beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 in their League Cup semi-final first leg on Wednesday.
Bruno Guimaraes hails Nick Pope as the 'best goalkeeper in the WORLD' after his 10th successive clean sheet helps Newcastle take a big step towards the Carabao Cup final
Bruno Guimaraes hailed Nick Pope as the world's best goalkeeper after he kept a 10th successive clean sheet. England goalkeeper Pope continued his remarkable form with two brilliant saves to deny Che Adams before Joelinton struck at St Mary's to give Newcastle the first-leg advantage against Southampton. Midfielder Guimaraes said:...
Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd LIVE score: Result from Carabao Cup semi-final as Rashford, Weghorst and Fernandes net
Manchester United put one foot on Wembley Way after taking firm control of their Carabao Cup semi-final with a 3-0 first-leg win at Nottingham Forest.First-half goals from Marcus Rashford and Wout Weghorst and Bruno Fernandes’ late third at the City Ground mean that only a miraculous turnaround in next week’s second leg will stop United appearing in the League Cup final at the national stadium next month.Rashford’s strike was a moment of individual brilliance as he raced 50 yards and converted, Weghorst celebrated his first goal for the club since his loan move from Burnley while Fernandes effectively killed the tie at the death.The win put United on the brink of returning to Wembley for their first domestic showpiece since losing the 2018 FA Cup final and Erik ten Hag will have the possibility of ending the club’s trophy drought, which stretches back to 2017, firmly in his sights in his first season at Old Trafford.Relive all the action as Manchester United thump Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup semi-finals:
Mick McCarthy wondered if football had 'retired' him before being appointed Blackpool boss
New Blackpool head coach Mick McCarthy admits he did wonder whether football had 'retired' him after being out of work for more than 14 months. The 63-year-old, whose last job ended at Cardiff in October 2021, was appointed by the Seasiders last week to replace Michael Appleton with the club second-bottom in the Championship table and seeking to avoid relegation.
Liverpool reward teenage star Stefan Bajcetic with new long-term deal
Liverpool have given teenage midfielder Stefan Bajcetic a four-and-a-half year contract to reward him for his progress this season.Bajcetic, who was signed from Celta Vigo for €250,000 in 2020, was preferred to Fabinho for Saturday’s draw against Chelsea and scored his first Liverpool goal in the Boxing Day win at Aston Villa.The 18-year-old has made 10 appearances this season and has been a regular in the squad, with manager Jurgen Klopp saying: “There was a door – I’m not even sure it was open – but he ran through it and he was really exceptional.”Bajcetic’s deal is in line with Liverpool’s policy of rewarding young players who have impressed with pay rises and long-term contracts.more to follow... Read More Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says draw with Chelsea was a ‘little step’Liverpool teenager Stefan Bajcetic rewarded with new four-year dealStefan Bajcetic makes admission about his rapid rise at Liverpool
Italian Journalist Fabio Ravezzani: “Was Told Inter Milan Only Signed Raoul Bellanova To Prepare For Bremer Signing As Both Players Have Same Agent”
Italian journalist Fabio Ravezzani believes that the only reason that Inter signed Cagliari wingback Raoul Bellanova was because they also wanted to sign Bremer from Torino. Speaking to Italian broadcaster Telelombardia, via FCInter1908, Ravezzani claimed that as he understands it, the fact that Bellanova and Bremer share an agent was a key factor in the Nerazzurri’s decision to sign Bellanova.
Report: Chelsea Reluctant To Let Hakim Ziyech Join Newcastle
Newcastle United have expressed serious interest in Hakim Ziyech in recent weeks. That may not have been a problem in the past, but it's become one due to the season they're having. The Magpies sit 3rd in the table, and are now a fully fledged rival for Chelsea in the...
