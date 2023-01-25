Portion of South Main Street in Springfield Will Be Closed for Sewer Repair

The City of Springfield will need to repair a sewer line beneath South Main Street between 7th Avenue and 8th Avenue. The work is scheduled to begin on Wednesday morning, January 25, 2023 at 8 a.m. and will continue until completion. It is estimated that the work will take two days to complete. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area during the project.

South Main Street will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic between 7th Avenue and 8th Avenue. There will be road closure signs and detours set-up to eliminate through traffic while construction is taking place.