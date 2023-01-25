Read full article on original website
Blood pressure pills recalled due to increase cancer risk
Check your blood pressure medication. Baltimore-based Lupin Pharmaceuticals is voluntarily recalling Quinapril tablets due to the presence of a nitrosamine impurity, found during testing which can increase the risk of cancer. Quinapril is an angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor needed for the treatment of hypertension, to lower blood pressure. Nitrosamines are common...
Drink up: Large study finds that not consuming enough water increases risk of death by 20%
Drink less, age more. That’s the key takeaway from a study published Monday in the medical journal the Lancet. It found that adults who aren’t hydrated enough may age faster and even have a higher risk for chronic diseases that could result in early death. Researchers from the National Institutes of Health conducted the study over a 25-year period, analyzing the medical visits of more than 11,000 adults in the US from ages 45 to 66 and then their follow-up visits at ages 70 through 90. “Emerging evidence from our and other studies indicate[s] that adding consistent good hydration to [other]...
MedicalXpress
Pharmacists can start patients on road to recovery from opioid use disorder, study shows
A study from researchers at Brown University, Rhode Island Hospital and the University of Rhode Island found that pharmacists—not just physicians at clinics and doctor's offices—can safely and effectively start patients with opioid use disorder on the lifesaving medication buprenorphine. "With over 100,000 overdose deaths in 2022 and...
WALA-TV FOX10
Playing God: Medical staff accused of placing DNRs on patients without family knowledge
InvestigateTV - Chuck Milne remembers his big sister, Leona, who always struggled to fit in. “It was like a little girl trying to be somebody big and grown up,” Milne said. “But, you could still see the child, the angelic part.”. Milne said Leona was born with a...
More than 8 in 10 nursing homes face staffing shortages: survey
Story at a glance Most nursing homes in the United States are suffering from staff shortages and struggling to attract new employees, according to a new survey on the industry. Currently, 86 percent of nursing homes in the U.S are experiencing moderate to severe staffing shortages and 96 percent are struggling to hire additional…
Women, older adults and those with lower income are more likely to use sleep medication, survey finds, despite potential health harms
Millions of Americans say they regularly turn to medications for help falling or staying asleep, a practice that experts say can be dangerous for their health. A new study found that roughly 8% of US adults reported taking sleep medication every day or most days, with use more common among those who are female, who are older or who have a lower income level.
Report: Workers experiencing 'extreme burnout' at HCA Healthcare Hospitals
A recent investigation by the SEIU, the nation's biggest healthcare labor union, has shown a patient care crisis in HCA Healthcare hospitals due to widespread understaffing.
Doctors prescribe opioids at discharge less often, CDC data shows
Doctors sent patients home with opioids after emergency department visits about 8% of the time in 2019–2020, down from about 12% in 2017–2018, according to figures released today by the CDC. Why it matters: It continues a downward trend line from about 21.5% of emergency department discharges in...
newsnationnow.com
Hospitals begin charging to message doctors
(NewsNation) — A new study shows hospital systems are now charging patients for text messages and emails to the doctor, and it could affect whether or not they get care. The Journal of the American Medical Association reported that charges can range from as low as $3 to as high as $100. When patients knew they could be charged for messaging their doctor, researchers found some people were less likely to seek out care.
Veterans can now receive free emergency mental health care
U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs reported in 2020 an average of 16 vets were dying by suicide per day.
MedicalXpress
COVID toll realized: CVD deaths take big jump, especially among certain populations
The number of people dying from cardiovascular disease (CVD) in the U.S. escalated during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, from 874,613 CVD-related deaths recorded in 2019 to 928,741 in 2020. The rise in the number of CVD deaths in 2020 represents the largest single-year increase since 2015 and topped the previous high of 910,000 recorded in 2003, according to the latest available data from the Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics—2023 Update of the American Heart Association, a global force for healthier lives for all, and published today in the Association's flagship, peer-reviewed journal Circulation.
New synthetic opioid complicates public health response to overdoses
A synthetic opioid up to 40 times more powerful than fentanyl is scrambling the public health response to the addiction crisis in a growing number of U.S. cities. The big picture: Nitazine comes in powder, pill and liquid form and requires time-consuming lab work to trace. Often laced into substances that users think is fentanyl or heroin, it's potentially lethal or can cause a more severe onset of withdrawal symptoms.
MedicalXpress
Many older adults declined home medical care for fear of COVID, which caused new or worsening conditions
COVID-19 interrupted or delayed medical treatment for many people who chose to put off elective procedures or couldn't get in to see a specialist. But new research from the University of Michigan finds another population was affected: Many homebound older adults canceled medically necessary home-based health care services out of fear of getting COVID-19. This caused new or worsening medical conditions for a number of patients, and home-based health care providers reported feeling that they lacked sufficient information and training to advise patients through the process of deciding whether or not to continue care.
Hypertension Drug Shown to Extend Lifespan And Slow Aging in Animals
The hypertension drug rilmenidine has been shown to slow down aging in worms, an effect that in humans could hypothetically help us live longer and keep us healthier in our latter years. Rilmenidine was picked for this latest study because past research has shown it mimics the effects of caloric restriction on a cellular level. Reducing available energy while maintaining nutrition within the body has been shown to extend lifespans in several animal models. Whether this translates to human biology, or is a potential risk to our health, is a topic of ongoing debate. Finding ways to achieve the same benefits without...
scitechdaily.com
Warning: Commercial Dishwashers Can Damage the Gut and Lead to Chronic Disease
According to researchers from the Swiss Institute of Allergy and Asthma Research working with organoids, residue from rinse agents on dishes after cleaning in professional-grade dishwashers can harm the natural protective layer in the gut and contribute to the development of chronic diseases. Commercial dishwashers are a convenient way to...
Medical News Today
Pituitary tumor headache location and symptoms
The pituitary gland is a small gland that sits behind the bridge of the nose, beneath the brain. Tumors around this gland may cause various types of headaches, but they often cause pain in the forehead. This information comes from the American Association of Neurological Surgeons. pituitary tumors are benign,...
MedicalXpress
Rate of opioid Rx at discharge from emergency department declining
From 2017-2018 to 2019-2020, there has been a decrease in opioid prescribing at discharge from the emergency department, according to a January data brief published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Health Statistics. Loredana Santo, M.D., M.P.H., and Susan M. Schappert, from the National...
foodsafetynews.com
APHIS is preparing Environmental Impact Statement on worsening avian flu outbreaks
Avian flu has burned through 60 million domestic birds in at least 47 states, egg prices have hit the stratosphere, and more troubling, the virus is mutating to infect mammals including three Montana grizzly bears. USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has responded to these dark events by...
earth.com
Mortality rates spiked among non-Covid patients during pandemic
A new study led by the Kennesaw State University, overall patient care significantly suffered during the coronavirus pandemic, when Covid-19 surges swamped hospitals across the United States. According to study author Weiwei Chen, an assistant professor of Economics at Kennesaw, non-Covid patients had poorer outcomes in hospital overwhelmed with large numbers of Covid infections. For instance, the probability of an in-hospital death were 1.2 times higher among non-Covid patients than before the onset of the pandemic.
extension.org
The Impact of Deployment on the Parents of Service Members
The minimal research involving parents implies that they experience military life differently than romantic partners and children of service members. For example, parents are socialized to be protectors of their sons and daughters, a role not typically occupied by spouses or children (e.g., Crow et al., 2016). While the roles...
